Market Volatility Bulletin: Summer Draws To A Close

Oil may be an important market to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead.

As summer closes, volatility tries to settle into the lower end of its range of the past three months.

CNBC: 6:38AM EST

The USD has been attempting throughout the week to reassert itself against the other majors. The greenback still trolls lows against the Euro that go back to January 2015, just as ECB monetary policy was easing. For reference, recall that at that same time the Swiss National Bank abruptly decoupled from the euro currency, sending shock waves for a brief period throughout stock and bond markets.

European equities are flashing green in today's session. CNBC attributes the strong showing to stronger than expected inflation figures (1.5% Eurozone CPI, the highest level in four months).

Also, today concludes the third round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels. Progress has been quite muted. For an interesting discussion on what an "interim Brexit" should look like, consider reading this editorial penned on August 28 by Bloomberg.

S&P futures ranged between 2455 and 2465 for the overnight session thus far, and are trading at 2460 with about an hour to go before the open.

Shout Out

Andrew Hecht receives today's shout-out via the work he shared yesterday: Cracks Move Higher on Harvey and Oil is Likely to Follow.

Hurricane Harvey has obviously wreaked great destruction in the Houston region over the past several days. Naturally, the human toll should be top of mind in terms of our sympathies, prayers and support. We liked that Mr. Hecht brings this point up on several occasions.

The veteran SA contributor goes beyond some of the more basic observations and shares thoughts on the "crack spread" between crude and gasoline. He states:

Crack spreads tend to tell us a lot about demand for oil products which leads to demand for raw crude oil. However, Hurricane Harvey created a huge divergence in the market structure for oil as the storm put many refineries in the region out of commission. Over the past week, we have witnessed the price of oil move to the downside while the price of gasoline and distillates rallied at the end of the 2017 driving season

Mr. Hecht shows how much crack spreads have widened with the following graphic:

He goes on to give several reasons why he believes that the crude price will rise in the near future. Mr. Hecht concludes:

As the daily chart of October NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, as the price approaches the $45 per barrel level it has declined into oversold territory which means that the odds of a recovery rally are rising. I am a scale down buyer of NYMEX crude oil futures as all of the evidence is now pointing at another recovery rally that will take the price of the energy commodity back to, or above, its sweet spot price at $50 per barrel.

Thoughts on Volatility

Vol shorts are working hard to slow down the puck, and with a fair bit of success. Over the past few weeks, long vol position takers (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) have enjoyed a great deal of opportunities to scale in and scalp some spikes.

The fact is, however, that calm continues to rule today's markets. The large percentage gap between spot and F1 (17.42%) interest us. Spot VIX has thrashed around a great deal over the past couple weeks in percentage terms due to earnings, FX jolts, central bank speeches, and of course geopolitics. Shorting VIX products has not been the slam dunk that it was since the first round of the French elections back in late April, and traders on the underlying S&P options that drive the index have had to consider the prospect of actual movement in equities.

Two weeks ago, on August 17, Spot-F1 "Contango" (spot isn't actually part of the futures curve and as such is not truly eligible for terms like contango or backwardation, which apply only to instruments that trade along the curve) reversed into backwardation of 4.02%. So the curve has recovered quite a bit of its more typical shape since that time.

A trade that has no doubt been under the radar for 2017 has been the VelocityShares ETN XIV. Trade volume for the product has been quite strong of late, and there seem to be a lot of professionals who carry some concern that people are trading this product who do not fully understand it. Alluring stories such as those about former Target store logistics manager Seth Golden multiplying his net worth from$500,000 into $12,000,000 over the past five years.

We actually believe that the XIV trade is really quite smart - more defensible in our minds than raw S&P exposure. We add one major caveat: scale raw long equity exposure way down to compensate for increased exposure to XIV. To our minds, the last several weeks demonstrate why this is important: currently S&P futures are about 1% below their all-time high, while XIV is down 15.34% from its all-time high. There is no direct linear relationship between the SPY and XIV, and so one cannot construct a perfect hedge for one in terms of the other. That said, we think subtracting 5% long-S&P exposure for every 1% long-XIV exposure to one's portfolio is quite reasonable as a starting point.

So when it comes to short-vol products, our mentality is that they should be used as a powerful and important form of substitution for equity; furthermore, one should think very explicitly about this trade-off.

Organic at-the-money vol shows that straddles are historically very cheap, though not so inexpensive as they were through the lows in late July and into early August. For perspective, these readings are in keeping with what we were seeing in early May of this year. At the time, we and many others believed these vols to be remarkably low.

Weekly vol is trading significantly below quarterly vol, with monthly trading closer to weekly. To our eyes monthly appears the most attractive from a long perspective. We do have a holiday-shortened week approaching, which we believe can distort short-term readings such as the weekly contract in the Interactive Brokers platform. Probably not a huge deal, but just something to bear in mind.

So for those who think that geopolitics, or oil vol, or the September Fed meeting or debt ceiling debates have the capacity to generate larger movements, vol is still on fire sale. Not as much of a grab as it was over the past couple months, but not pricey by any means.

For now, as with just about all of 2017, any increases in volatility should be expected to be quite short lived. As such, strongly consider exiting a straddle position on meaningful gains.

Tracking the Trade

We are getting back in the saddle after respectively enjoyed our vacation time in California and Europe (more details to come!). We may have a few words on the last trade we tracked over the weekend, but we'll pass on this segment for the time being.

Conclusion

Thank you for reading. Certainly the US equity markets are not exactly offering up big thrills, but things are moving more than they were over most of the summer.

Don't trade out of boredom! It's one thing to carefully construct a strategy that works in a low-volatility environment. It's quite another to trade because you have nothing else to do. The same goes for more general investing. If the market isn't giving you anything to work with, spend time with loved ones or exercise or read or, you get the idea.

We sincerely thank you for reading, and look forward to any insights you have to share.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.