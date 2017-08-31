Tesla's Warranty Expense: Something's Badly Amiss

Background

Problems with Tesla's (TSLA) Model S drive train and then various problems with the Model X, particularly the falcon wing doors, have caused investors to be focused on Tesla's warranty issues and expenses. It is a topic that has been discussed multiple times on Seeking Alpha.

Before getting too deeply into the discussion, it is worth noting that we do not have sufficient information from Tesla's financials to make any definitive conclusions as to whether or not Tesla is providing sufficient warranty reserves when a car is sold, nor do we know how Tesla's experience to date compares to company expectations. The best we can do is draw tentative conclusions from incomplete information.

The issues and limitations we are presented with are well described in a comment posted by UCBKID under an article regarding warranty reserves published on this site last week:

"In my 48-year career at IBM I once worked on a high maintenance product (10K Part Numbers- in a highly mechanical state of the art machine). One of my jobs entailed forecasting WARRANTY and SERVICE COST of the beast. It is natural for the % of Warranty cost to fall over time as the NEW Content of the product declines and the older product infant mortality declines until you get to the end of life. The form of service cost of the product is a BATHTUB curve. ..... What you have to do to properly analyze the data is to have much more data segmented by age of the vehicle. Only then do you have enough data to draw a conclusion. My track record using that form of analysis revealed the VINTAGE data to see what is really going on with failures and my track record was excellent over time. .... as the % content of new product declines as a % of total shipped production it is just math that warranty/service cost will decline in percentage terms.."

However, there are some conclusions we can make from the numbers. In other cases we can make reasonable deductions. Below is the warranty table from the 6/30/17 10-Q:

In addition, the text above the table says:

"We provide a manufacturer’s warranty on all new and certified pre-owned vehicles, production powertrain components and systems and energy products we sell. In addition, we also provide a warranty on the installation and components of the solar energy systems we sell for periods typically between 10 to 30 years."

As a result, we know that this table includes warranties not just for cars, but also for some Tesla Energy and SolarCity products. In fact, if one looks at the equivalent table in the 2016 10-K, it shows that due to the merger with SolarCity, $31.4 million was added to the accrued warranty as "assumed warranty liability from acquisition."

We now know that the 2016 ending/2017 beginning reserve number of $266.7 million in the above tables includes $31.4 million for SolarCity. However, we don't know how much of the additions and subtractions since then relate to Tesla cars vs. SolarCity/Tesla Energy - the water is getting a bit murky

What we do have is total warranty costs incurred for sold vehicles and SolarCity related items going up by less than 4% ($24.5 million to $25.4 million) from the second quarter of 2016 to the second quarter of 2017, even though the 2016 number does not include the SolarCity amount. (This is most likely minor - SolarCity's 2016 10-K only reports $300,000 or so for actual warranty expenses in 2016.) Looks good so far. Tesla's warranty costs are basically flat year-to-year despite more cars being on the road. Maybe there is reason to be hopeful that some of Tesla's build quality issues are actually behind them.

However, for leased vehicles, look at the note under the first table. Their warranty costs almost tripled, from $2.6 million to $7.4 million. This is critical in understanding whether or not Tesla's build quality is improving. It frankly defies statistical probabilities that problems are so much more severe on Tesla's leased vehicles than on Tesla's sold vehicles.

Does it really matter whether Tesla charges actual expenses against leased cars vs. sold cars as long as they are charging the correct total? Well, the paragraph above the warranty table also says:

"The warranty reserve does not include projected warranty costs associated with our vehicles subject to lease accounting and our solar energy systems under lease contracts or power purchase agreements, as the costs to repair these warranty claims are expensed as incurred."

If Tesla charges the expense against the accrued warranty reserve, it doesn't even reduce income, just the size of the reserve, so charging the expense directly against income, the accepted method for leased cars, actually hurts Tesla's bottom line, doesn't it? So, no problem, even if they're doing something not quite in accordance with accounting rules, they're only hurting themselves.

Wait, not so fast. Tesla is supposed to regularly re-evaluate the adequacy of the reserve for sold cars based upon ongoing loss experience. If Tesla's complicated formula of the type that our friend UCBKID discussed above indicates the loss is greater than expected, then Tesla has to re-evaluate its estimates. For example, having a loss $5 million greater than expected in one quarter might require Tesla to increase its reserve by a multiple of that amount if they anticipate an ongoing problem. Although they could charge the current period loss against the reserve, not impacting income, they then might have made a provision for future losses of $20 or $25 million in the same quarter, or shortly thereafter, reducing income by that amount. This just might give Tesla a bit of an incentive to charge a much as possible against leased cars. The only legitimate way I could see these numbers being reasonable would be if Tesla were putting new replacement parts in the leased cars while putting rebuilt parts in the sold cars. Since many of the leased cars will eventually become CPOs, Tesla does have an incentive, after all, to ensure these cars are in the best of shape.

Some might wonder why Tesla must take a warranty provision up front for sold cars but only has to charge warranty expenses when they actually occur for leased cars. There's a perfectly logical reason for it. Tesla gets to report all the income up front on sold cars but can only report the income on leased cars as payments come in monthly. It's only fair that the rules for reporting expenses be consistent.

A Curious Possible Restatement of Numbers

While analyzing financial statements, I usually do it with my trusty HP-12C calculator at my side. As a check to ensure I am interpreting numbers correctly, I sometimes add up numbers I think should "foot." In this case, I looked at the warranty table in the March 31, 2017 10-Q, which I have reprinted below:

I then added the "Provision for Warranty" for the first quarter of $66.8 million to the second quarter provision of $52.8 million (as listed in the earlier table in this article), coming up with a total of $119.6 million. However, the earlier table shows a total of $122.4 million for the first half of 2017, $2.8 million more. What the heck? Do they have a math error? I then added the Net Change in Liabilities..." lines for the two quarters: minus $3.5 million for Q1 and positive $8.9 million for Q2, for a net result of $5.4 million. However, the six month figure reported by Tesla was $2.6 million, $2.8 million less.

Well, at least the totals work. What could be the explanation, though? It appears Tesla must have restated the Q1 figures after the 10-Q was filed in early May and they didn't disclose the restatement in the second quarter 10-Q. The revised numbers for the first quarter must be a "Provision for Warranty" of $69.6 million rather than $66.8 million and a "Net Change in Liabilities for Pre-existing Warranties etc." of minus $6.3 million, rather than minus $3.5 million.

What could possibly be the reason for the restatement? There could be multiple reasons for this change. It could simply be something that was supposed to be charged to one of these accounts was accidentally charged to the wrong one, so they reversed the transaction. A simple mention under the table would have been helpful. Another possible explanation is that a number in one of the two line items was wrong and had to be corrected. They then "fudged" by making an offsetting adjustment to the other category. Explaining this is in the financials would have been a bit more awkward, but the only other alternative would have been to file revised financials. It is amazing how one minor change can sometimes ripple through a financial statement affecting many line items, so I could understand why a company might want to brush such a problem "under the rug."

Some Interesting Correspondence with the SEC

There is a letter dated May 24, 2017, from Tesla to the SEC regarding some issues the SEC had raised with Tesla which can be found here. I focused on this section of the letter (SEC query in bold) :



I find the use of the word "separately" intriguing. Does it mean the cost of any warranty repairs done by Tesla's new fleet of mobile service vehicles will not be charged against the warranty reserve? This is not the first time an SEC query or directive may have been used for a pivot in strategy. When the SEC raised issues with the "Retained Value" calculation for SolarCity, they discontinued reporting it. They then began their much publicized sales of cash flows. These clearly had a negative impact on Retained Value - we just don't know by how much due to the discontinuance of Retained Value reporting.

