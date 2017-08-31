The Canadian Housing Market And Toronto-Dominion Bank's Dividend

The dividend is attractive and the valuation is not high at all.

Housing market will likely not be a big headwind for the company.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is one of Canada's biggest banks, and like many other Canadian banking stocks its shares offer an attractive dividend yield. The most recent quarterly results underline the fact that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future, despite the Canadian housing market being at a quite high level.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has reported third quarter results that once again beat the analyst consensus by a quite wide margin:

The C$1.51 the company earned in the most recent quarter were a whopping 19% higher than the company's EPS number in the previous year's third quarter, which was primarily the result of strong underlying earnings growth at the company Canadian retail division, which makes up roughly two thirds of the company's net income.

Some investors worry that the company's exposure to the Canadian retail banking market could be a problem due to the steep housing price increases we have seen over the last couple of years:

The growth rates we have seen in markets such as Toronto are looking quite bubbly indeed, but that does not necessarily mean that Toronto-Dominion's shareholders have to worry about declining prices in the Canadian housing markets.

First, declining house prices are bad for those who bought a house in order to sell it at a higher price at a later point in time, but not necessarily for those who financed (a part of) the purchase price -- as long as the people Toronto-Dominion has been lending money to can pay their mortgages, the value of the respective house isn't really relevant for Toronto-Dominion's earnings. Things are looking good on that front:

Goldman Sachs reports that mortgage delinquency rates are very low in Canada, and have actually been declining further in the last couple of quarters. With delinquency rates at an extremely low level, worries about trouble for Toronto-Dominion and other Canadian banks seem overblown.

When we look at Toronto-Dominion's results, we get a similar impression:

Provisions for credit losses are down year over year for the third quarter, as well as on a year to date comparison -- Toronto-Dominion's loan portfolio actually got safer over the last year, and expected defaults are even lower than they were one year ago.

The majority of Toronto-Dominion's loan portfolio growth is also not originating from personal loans, but from business loans (up eight percent year over year).

When we then also look at the fact that Toronto-Dominion's dividend payout ratio is really low (39.7% in the most recent quarter), the fears of a dividend cut seem overblown: It is likely that the housing market's price movements do not affect Toronto-Dominion's operations much anyways, and even if the bank's earnings would decline, the dividend would still very likely be safe.

Toronto-Dominion did not even have to cut its dividend during the last financial crisis, and was actually able to increase its payout through those troubled years:

With a strong dividend growth rate of 10.8% over the last five years Toronto-Dominion provides strong income growth potential, which is coupled with a quite high current dividend yield of 3.75% -- roughly twice as much as the S&P500's dividend yield of 1.9%.

The combination of a strong dividend growth rate, a high current dividend yield and a low payout ratio makes Toronto-Dominion's shares worthy of a closer look by income focused investors, but even those looking for capital gains only may be happy with the bank's shares:

TD EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Analysts are expecting solid earnings per share growth over the next couple of years, which, coupled with a rather low valuation, could result in ample share price gains going forward:

TD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At a little less than fourteen times its trailing earnings, and at 12.5 times this year's earnings shares of Toronto-Dominion are not looking expensive, neither versus the broad market, nor versus other big banking stocks.

Takeaway

The Canadian real estate market has seen some steep gains over the last couple of years, but that is not necessarily a problem for Canadian banks. Toronto-Dominion seems to be in a solid position, mortgage delinquency rates are very low and credit losses at the bank are declining.

The dividend thus looks quite safe for the foreseeable future, and due to a high growth rate and a strong dividend yield that makes Toronto-Dominion's shares attractive for income focused investors, I believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.