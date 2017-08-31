Snap: The Never-Ending Short Play

I did not expect SNAP to rally from its lows to $15. Short it once more for easy money.

Even if I was initially wrong, time was on my side and eventually, the money came to me.

You gotta love this market. I mean it's so predictable, it's getting too easy. And by that I mean the speculation crowd. It's getting to a point where all you have to do to make money in this market is to either sell a high-flying expensive stock before earnings, or buy it afterwards. It will tank after earnings, and then rally as if nothing happened, because everybody forgets why the stock tanked after earnings reports.

Take Snap (SNAP) for example. The stock tanked right after its latest quarter, but since then has rallied from its recent lows. Has anything changed to justify this rally? I don't think so.

SNAP data by YCharts

It remains to be seen if short covering was the reason for the rally (chart above). However, I doubt it. Strategic short sellers short for good reasons, not just to trade.

And the reason they have shorted about 70M SNAP shares thus far, is because they know an expensive stock, that will go down, when they see one

I am also guessing that short interest will increase in the future, as the IPO lockup period expired a short while ago.

SNAP data by YCharts

The above chart of SNAP shows its trajectory over the past month. The question is, what were the news headlines responsible for the stock's rally from its all-time low of $11.80, to about $15?

To begin with right after the company's Q2'17 report, we had an avalanche of downgrades with lower price targets. Susquehanna cut its price target to $10, UBS to $12 from $19, Piper Jaffray to $12.50, and Barclays and Citi both cut their price targets to $13.

Only Goldman Sachs is keeping the faith, with a target of $23, but also down from a previous target of $27. In fact, even SNAP's lead underwriter Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $14 from a previous $16. And if you missed it, my target is about $7 a share (and I am being generous).

Have analysts upgraded their EPS estimates for SNAP shares recently?

Source

No, in fact, analysts have increased their estimate for EPS losses, both for this year and next year. And in my opinion, it will take a long time before we see upward revisions.

So why has SNAP rallied?

I simply think this market has become complacent. This market has not corrected for a long time, and everyone has forgotten what it feels like to lose money. And when speculation is rampant, I feel defensive, which is why I have increased my cash levels over the past several weeks.

Another reason why I think SNAP rallied is because the founding shareholders said they would not sell shares this year. But is this a good enough reason? If you are speculating and trading short term yes, however, outside of that no. SNAP is still a very expensive stock anyway you look at it.

Please note SNAP's market cap has risen to almost $18B once more. If analysts are correct, SNAP will do about $900M in revenue this year. If you do the math, that comes out to a Price/Sales ratio of 20!

And if I am right that the social space is saturated, I think analysts are wrong modeling revenue growth of 100% for SNAP in 2018. But even if revenue grows by that much, buying any stock at 20X revenue with massive losses does not make any investment sense in my book. Please also consider my previous articles as to why SNAP is overvalued here and here.

So kudos for speculators that bought SNAP because the founding shareholders said they would not sell shares. I take my hat off to you, because you are a much better speculator than me.

Bottom line

SNAP is the easiest stock in the world to short. At least it has been for me. Even when out of the money, I let time do its business, and eventually, the money came to me. The chances of success are on our side, by virtue of the fact that is such an expensive stock.

I shorted SNAP a bunch of times, covering and shorting based on the charts. The last time I covered was around $15. After that SNAP went to $18, but I was greedy and thought it might go higher, so I did not short.

It hovered at $18 for a while, and then it was all downhill from there. But when I tried to sort once more, I could not find shares. However, my last successful trade was right before earnings, and I covered the next day at the open close to the very bottom.

And while I covered with the intention of shorting again, I was not expecting the stock to rally to $15. So here we are and SNAP is giving me a chance to short it once more. Thank you Mr. Market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.