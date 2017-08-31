Disaster At Campbell Soup

The Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) has just reported earnings this morning and it was another dud of a quarter. Shares are reeling now, and finally dropping to a new 52 week low. This decline may be enough to bring the yield over 3%. We first called for a buy in the name when shares were just under the $45 mark, offering that 3% yield. This call was made back in 2015 and hit a 52-week high last summer in the mid-$60 range, delivering solid returns between the capital appreciation and the dividend payout. However, we have turned sour on the soup giant here in 2017, and shares have dwindled. As the name is approaching its magic 3% yield mark, the name is once again our in-focus stock of the day. The question really becomes, will the stock look to fall more? While those who followed our call made a nice again when we said it was time to take profits, this is not a growth name in our opinion. In fact, the name has been contracting a bit. It has growth, but this is and has always been a dividend idea. And as the stock pulls back, the yield goes higher. Let it pull back. Pick your spots, then do some buying for income. But we are not there yet. Why?

As an investment for growth, it simply doesn't have amazing returns, though over a long period it does, like so many others. Still, management has not done enough to offset the pressure from competition and to grow sales and earnings. This has led to a contraction in the company, with less sales and earnings power. Frankly, with the ups and downs of late, this is a name that can be traded, but it can offer secure income when the price is right. The price, however, is still not right in our opinion. Let it fall. Sales pressures are mounting as we will discuss in a moment. That said, the name is not going away anytime soon. It has staying power. Just about every store you walk into carries at least one of Campbell's offerings. Still, performance does not justify the present level of pricing, and that is why we called for profit taking at $60. On a simple multiple basis at 31 times current earnings the name is still priced for growth. But this is a very slow grower at best, and at worst has seen contraction. So where is the name going?

Campbell continues to deliver stable results, but they are on the decline in many areas. Make no mistake, with all of the sales pressures, this quarter was another real dud for the headline numbers as Campbell delivered sales that were below analyst predictions. In addition, its profit misses as well because earnings missed expectations. The company had been missing on the sales number for quite some time, quarter after quarter, so the very slight miss is not surprising but is nonetheless still concerning. The quarter is not looking to be well received by the Street, despite some year-over-year improvements. Notable weaknesses were related to currency issues but there were also some organic concerns. The company sales came in at $1.66 billion, down 1.8% from last year and missing estimates by $30 million. Organic sales were down nearly 1% and below expectations. Some pricing power offset lower volumes, but the impact of currency changes hit the company once again.

Now, what about the company's expenses? Well, I was happy to see marketing and selling expenses decreased 34% to $143 million. Obviously, the company needs to advertise new products etc., but with revenues falling year-over-year it helps margins to see lower expenses. However, with the earnings miss, you can imagine other expenses were high that pressured margins and earnings per share. Further, if we exclude some items impacting comparability with Q4 2016, adjusted marketing and selling expenses still decreased 12% as the company slowed down its advertising and promotion spending. Administrative expenses were cut too. Administrative expenses decreased 54% to $86 million. But once again if we exclude items impacting comparability, adjusted administrative expenses actually increased 5%. Interest expense declined year-over-year as well.

Taking the sales and expenses together earnings before taxes sung positive versus last year's loss of $37 million, coming in at $298 million. Going deeper into the adjusted numbers we see that these earnings actually were up 11% to $282 million. That is a positive. On a per share basis, the company saw earnings of $1.04, while there was a loss last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.52, rising 13% from $0.46 last year. Ouch. This also missed estimates by $0.03. On a reported basis, gross margin improved from 32.4% to 43.0%, but on an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 0.8 percentage points. The increase in adjusted gross margin was due to productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives, but was offset by higher supply chain costs and inflation.

Still, the stock is getting hit hard because these results are just sub par at best. In addition, guidance only calls for flat sales or sales falling as much as 2% in 2018 with earnings before taxes to hover around a flay year-per-year increase, and adjusted earnings also being flat to at best, up just 2%. Not good for a stock priced 31 times earnings. The operating environment for the entire foods sector remains difficult with new shopping behaviors and the dynamic retailer landscape. As such, sales growth has been pressured. Headwinds continue to mount and as such, the company has trouble meeting expectations. Even worse, it puts up pitiful guidance. Bottom line? There is no reason to buy this stock here. Let if fall in the mid-to-low $40's and then it will offer enough of a payout to consider getting long again.

