Healthcare As The Ultimate Giffen Good?

We examine the impact of rising healthcare costs in the U.S. and make the argument that they are deflationary in nature, which is a contradiction of a sort.

The canonical example often cited of a "Giffen good" is the price of potatoes around the time of the great Irish famine. Giffen goods are usually inferior products with no substitution, where a price increase leads to a disproportionate increase in the amount of disposable income dedicated to that product.

The story goes that the diet of the Irish people was highly dependent on potatoes, and when the price of potatoes rose people had even less money to spend on meat, hence increasing their consumption of potatoes. So they were spending more on potatoes because 1) the price went up, and 2) they were buying more of them in order to survive as there were no available substitutes. This is deflationary in nature, as one more sterling spent on potatoes is a sterling not spent elsewhere. The effects of the great Irish famine were catastrophic and their consequences are still felt today.

When oil briefly went above $130, some economists argued that oil was indeed a Giffen good because people would need to buy oil at any price, and the higher the price the more dependent people would be. That proved to be wrong as cheaper substitutes (solar, wind, geothermal, etc...), cost reductions in the traditional exploitation, and technological advances (fracking) triggered the current bear market in oil, with the world weening itself off of its oil addiction. On a long-term basis, clean water is certainly the next commodity to be a candidate to be nominated the next great Giffen good.

We make the argument here that healthcare in the U.S. is the ultimate Giffen good as rising costs impede discretionary spending, but also reduce the ability of the consumer to earn income. So a dollar spent on healthcare translates into more than a dollar not spent somewhere else.

People do spend more on healthcare: Of all the G20 countries, the U.S. has the highest percentage of GDP spent on healthcare, almost double the other G20 countries. So, the U.S. spends twice as much of its GDP than roughly any other country, but bear in mind that the U.S. GDP also dwarf any other country except China, by almost a factor of ten. Essentially grouping the European countries together in order to compare with an equivalent population, the U.S. spends roughly 4x to 5x more than its European counterparts per capita.

This will continue to increase as the baby boomers are retiring, living longer, and, by logical extension, demanding more healthcare. Note in the graph below the dramatic dip between the baby boomers and Generation X, roughly a 10mm deficit occurring at the worst time possible for funding the retirement and healthcare needs of said boomers. The cost of healthcare itself is rising due to higher prescription costs and higher premiums, either mandated through the ACA or passed on by the insurance industry because of uncertainty regarding the level of subsidies.

This happens at the same time when the earning power of the baby boomers is declining as they are retiring. For younger healthcare consumers, the impact is still there. If you need healthcare, usually you are not able to work or earn as much as before, and so you will curtail your expenses in a drastic manner.

There is also an inverse survivorship bias at play here. If you need to spend money on healthcare now, chances are that you have a condition that will require ongoing treatment in the future. As such, that will require you to spend even more in the future.

In short, we see rising healthcare costs in the U.S. as the great next deflator, as follows:

1. Baby boomers will start unloading assets in order to gain access to healthcare, so real estate in higher tax states (where they currently live and work before moving to lower tax states upon retirement) will suffer from that drag down. Fixed-income products, such as bonds, will start to be unloaded -- in particular, with the rise of the risk parity paradigm adopted by money managers, which should be the subject of its own article. Stocks will suffer, as 401(NYSE:K)s will start to be tapped. In particular, we would shy away from any TIPs ETF (TIP) or similar, as those will suffer from the double impact of potentially rising rates and deflationary pressures. They would only benefit in a rush for a safe haven, and in that case you are better off being long gold ETFs (GLD).

2. Should you buy pharmaceuticals as a hedge? No, as those are global companies. While a forced reduction in the margins of prescription drugs (assuming that the current administration can follow through on this) would certainly reduce their operating margins, as was seen by their weakness after Trump was elected, the demand in India, Asia and Africa will far outweigh this -- in particular for "developed world" diseases like diabetes and obesity. So I am still bullish on those companies based on that global effect. In that regard, we highly recommend Novo Nordisk (NVO), as it is one of the best-positioned companies to benefit from the dramatic increase in diabetes and obesity in India, which is predicted to be roughly the size of the total diabetic population in the U.S.

3. Should you buy any stocks related to nursing and retirement homes? Well, yes, logically -- however, the question there is whether the buyers will still be able to afford those, as they are unloading depressed assets in order to pay for their healthcare needs. In that respect, we recommend Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), as it's the largest and is more diversified across the country.

4. Buy stocks that will benefit in a deflationary environment, or will themselves create such price reductions. Amazon (AMZN) buying Whole Foods (WFM) is only the beginning, as smart companies get on the deflation train. Just in the first day after that purchase some items were already reduced by more than 40%.

This analysis could go wrong if another inflationary event takes over -- and, quite frankly, one can only imagine a major disruption of the food chain (either nature-made through floods or global-warming-related events, or man-made through major conflicts in localized regions or nuclear conflict) -- or we see a drastic change in monetary policies toward hyper-inflation. The question remains, though, how will central banks could achieve this with rates essentially at zero? I am bullish on gold as well as crypto-currencies, as those become the de facto alternative assets and "safe havens" in such a scenario.

Another mitigating factor to the above analysis is the sometimes overlooked fact that the human body is also a lot more resilient than people give it credit for. This could certainly be a mitigating factor, as already seen in the U.S. after a few generations of exposure to a high-sugar diet and the resulting diseases, where those are now "manageable" and do not impede drastically the income-earning potential of the individual. This is, of course, a different story in Asia and India where the change in diet is a lot more drastic on a much shorter timescale.

People in general are sensitive to first-order changes and have very little ability to forecast and adapt to major shifts. If the past year has taught us anything (Brexit, the election of Trump, the great bearish oil market, etc...) it's that change will happen, and that people on average are always unprepared. I do not wish for a major deflationary trend in the U.S., but the demographics (baby boomers retiring and living longer), the economics (the rising cost of healthcare through individual mandate, uncertainty on the policy of the current administration, and drug prices), and the fact that healthcare is the ultimate Giffen good (an increase in price creates an increase in demand, and a larger reduction in spending overall) make this scenario, if it were to be realized, have very drastic consequences. If this were to happen, a prudent portfolio manager would have no choice but to heed the warning and consider the deep and powerful undercurrents at stake here, and position his or her portfolio accordingly. Hopefully, the above-mentioned suggestions should help start this adjustment.

