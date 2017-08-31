Dollar General Q2: Solid Sales Growth

We expect little volatility on the upside or downside for the stock in the near term. Our 12-month price target for the stock remains at $80.

Once the company digests its acquisition of 285 stores and realizes benefits from its investment in store managers, we would expect some improvement in operating efficiencies and its market multiple.

Operating profit of $493.1m was slightly less than the consensus of $501m, impacted by retail labor expenses, promotional markdowns, and sales mix.

Same store sales growth of 2.7% over last year was impressive, well above its ongoing 2% target and the 0.7% reported last quarter.

Dollar General Reports Solid F2Q17 Sales Growth, With Margins Slightly Less than Expected

This is a follow-up to our detailed August 18, 2017 report, Dollar General Corporation: Competing Successfully Against Wal-Mart.

Dollar General reported F2Q17 sales of 5,828.3m, up 8.1% over the same period last year and slightly above the August 17 consensus of $5,805m.

Same store sales were solid, up 2.7% and well above its ongoing target of 2% and the 0.7% growth in F1Q17. Same store sales benefited from higher average transaction amounts and customer traffic.

EBIT of $493.1m was slightly lower than the consensus of $501m, and down -3.1% from the $509.1m reported last year. Gross margins were negatively impacted by promotional markdowns and a higher mix of lower-margin consumables items. SG&A margin was negatively impacted by increased retail labor expanses, primarily due to increased store manager compensation and occupancy costs.

The company ended the quarter with $214m in cash and short-term investments, and $3085m of total debt. Last quarter it reported $206m cash and $3033m debt. According to S&P Capital IQ, over the last 12 months it has generated unlevered free cash flow of $1045m and has repurchased $700m.

As expected, various efficiency metrics declined in the quarter. This was due in part to the lower than expected EBIT, but also because the profitability of the 285 stores it acquired on June 12, 2017 were likely of lower proportion to the acquired assets compared to the overall company average. We expect ROIC to decline slightly for the next few quarters.

We expect little volatility on the upside or downside for the stock in the near term. Our 12-month price target for the stock remains at $80. In our opinion, when ROIC and other operating efficiency metrics start improving again, the stock could quickly move another $5-10 higher.

Dollar General Corporation -- Key Ratios, Last 12 Month Periods

Source of table: S&P Capital IQ

