Rite Aid: Ladies And Gentlemen, We Are Close To The Bottom

Rite Aid has a lot of pessimism already priced in based on past missteps, but this time the outcome will be different.

The value of Rite Aid stores and their Pharmacy Benefit Manager, EnvisionRx, are worth more than the current market capitalization and debt.

The FTC will likely approve the sale of 2,186 Rite Aid stores to Walgreens which is not fully reflected in the current share price.

Investment Thesis

Based on lack of shareholder confidence caused by the previous merger agreement with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shares are beaten down and have 50% to 75% upside potential based on the value of their store base and PBM. Now is the time to bet on a positive outcome from the FTC review which will drive shareholder interest and a higher share price.

FTC Review

Let's start with why we should expect the FTC to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") by 9/18. First, the FTC has the responsibility to ensure an adequate amount of due diligence is completed for any merger of this kind. I know many RAD investors are extremely frustrated that the review process took so long to run it's course; only to be replaced by the APA before an official approval or denial was given. I believe lingering frustration resulting from the previous merger failure has pushed the pessimism too far for the current deal. One outcome of this exhaustive review process is that the FTC should have given WBA/RAD clear expectations of what was needed to gain approval. With that knowledge, I believe RAD/WBA structured the latest agreement in a way that will get the go ahead from the FTC by 9/18. The wild card is that somehow these companies still haven't put an acceptable agreement together or that the FTC has additional delays. In my opinion, the chances of deal approval is 80%.

Rite Aid Assets

Now let's do some math and figure out how Rite Aid will look post sale.

Total debt is currently around $7.3B. If Rite Aid pays down $4.9B in debt from the proceeds of the APA, they would have around $2.4B debt remaining. This significantly reduces their leverage and will give RAD improved financial flexibility.

Let's fast forward to a potential future with RAD keeping 2,336 stores- what does an investor get in assets once the debt is reduced? Walgreens is purchasing 2,186 stores for $5.175B, or $2.37M per store (3 distribution centers were also included in the deal). In a worst case scenario, let's assume the remaining 2,336 stores are worth only $1.75M each. The value of remaining stores is then $4.1B. RAD also owns the Pharmacy Benefits Manager, EnvisionRx, which they purchased for $2.0B in February 2015. Sales from EnvisionRx have increased from $4.3B in 2015 to $6.3B for the LTM ended June 3, 2017. The business generated $195M in adjusted EBITDA from the $6.3B in sales. I'll assume EnvisionRx is worth $2.5B. RAD also has a cash balance of $214M. Adding the $4.1B store valuation, the $2.5B PBM and $214M in cash, the assets are worth $6.8B. Remove the $2.4B debt remaining after the sale of stores, and we get a valuation of $4.4B (or $4.18 per share). Remember, this is using a conservative valuation of the remaining 2,336 stores.

Conservative Valuation of Remaining Stores

The stores Rite Aid is selling to Walgreens are below average stores. Using the RAD 8-K (8/9), I've projected the Remaining RAD stores vs. the RAD stores being sold to WBA.

The 2,336 remaining RAD stores generate 20.4% higher sales on the Front End vs. the 2,186 stores being sold to WBA.

(Source: 8-K, author calculations)

On the Pharmacy side, the 2,336 remaining RAD stores generate 11.6% higher sales vs. the 2,186 stores being sold.

(Source: 8-K, author calculations)

Also, the remaining RAD stores have a much higher percentage of Wellness Remodel/Customer World formats (70%) vs. the stores being sold to WBA (55%).

(Source: 8-K)

Negativity in share price

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Shares of Rite Aid have already been hammered since the merger was terminated.

Strong support around $2.25

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Over the last month, the share price has tested the $2.21 to $2.25 range but has always been supported at this level. In this situation, the falling knife appears to have already landed in the thick weeds of FTC uncertainty, pessimism based on past events and fear of the unknown. Any positive news or rumors from this point on should give the share price a boost from current depressed levels.

Other positives for Rite Aid

Deal will allow them to put more focus on their PBM, EnvisionRx

Based on the Rite Aid 8-K, they will sell almost 50% of the stores but Adjusted EBITDA may only be reduced by 35%.

Option to purchase generic drugs through a Walgreens' affiliate at a lower cost for a period of 10 years

Financial flexibility with lowered debt burden

Aging of the U.S. population

Takeaway

At current levels, Rite Aid provides an attractive risk vs. return. With the lowered price Walgreens negotiated with the APA, it is clear that Walgreens wants this deal to happen. Rite Aid wants this deal to happen to improve their balance sheet. The FTC will likely approve the APA. Once the sale is approved, Rite Aid may look for other potential buyers for their remaining stores or EnvisionRx. I believe this a great value play. I recommend accumulating shares and average down prior to FTC approval if it drifts lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.