Prospect Capital Corporation Management Fee Justifies A 30% Discount To NAV

Reducing the management fee or internalising the management may unlock significant value and be a positive catalyst for the stock price.

In 2014, I invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). I was attracted by the attractive mix of assets and origination. I exited at a loss over the following years. As I learned more about the company, I was negatively surprised by the size of the management fee paid by PSEC to its external manager.

I view this management fee as excessive compared to the type of assets that are originated and that it justifies a 20 - 30% discount to the NAV of PSEC or to the value you attribute to the assets of the company. Furthermore, the incentive component is calculated before some of the cost of risk (realized and unrealized losses) which is not appropriate for a lending business where all credit losses should be included in assessing success fee.

The size of the management fee and its structure suggest to me a poor governance control by the board of PSEC and justify a further discount, from my perspective and to put a number on it, this would be an additional material discount of 5%. To me, for PSEC to offer value, it would need to trade at 30 to 35% discount or at around $6 per share. Below we provide the details of our calculation.

PSEC has a total administrative cost for the year end June 2017 of $231 million, including 199 million in fees to its external manager. It amounts to 3.7% of Asset Under Management or 6.9% of the net asset value. I see a fair management fee for PSEC to be around 2.5% of its net asset value. By fair, I mean a fee that is similar to other asset managers for this type of assets (BDC, credit/hybrid fund).

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has a 2.9% cost ratio on its net asset value (or 1.5% of asset under management). This is a good comparable: it is a large BDC and manages a large number of portfolio companies.

However, compared to MAIN, 33% of PSEC portfolio may be low cost origination (online lending, CLO acquisition, syndicated debt) for which a reasonable fee could be around 1.5% of the equity.

Assuming 2/3rd at a cost equivalent to Main (2.9%) and 1/3rd at 1.5% gives us the 2.43% fee or 2.5% for simplicity on the net asset value.

With a management fee of 2.5% of net asset value, PSEC shareholder return would have increased from $252 million to $368 million. I thus see the cost of the current management fee structure to lead to a 31% reduction in shareholder share of the portfolio economics and supporting a 20 to 30% discount to the NAV.

A fair management fee would have additional benefit to PSEC shareholders: it may encourage greater institutional investor participation and reduce volatility, it would help the credit rating and reduce the debt funding cost.

As such, I see significant upside if the management fees were to be reduced. A way to provide such reduction and transparency would be to internalise the management team.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.