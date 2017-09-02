PRO Weekly Digest: How CashFlow Hunter Builds A 'Hedged Income' Portfolio Through Classic Value Investing

We highlight a noteworthy PRO idea on the preferreds of a lodging REIT that provide the opportunity for capital appreciation and a high-single-digit yield as they should be re-rated following a merger.

Finding the best risk-adjusted yield, how to generate income without chasing yield and why investors should avoid overvalued bond substitutes are topics discussed.

Feature interview

CashFlow Hunter runs a portfolio with the goal of providing clients with regular income while using hedges to protect against broad market swings. A former bond trader, he favors bonds and equities of companies with dependable cash flows. On the short side, he counts on finding overvalued situations with a downside catalyst. “Nothing stops the overvalued from becoming more overvalued absent something that changes the dialogue.” We emailed with CashFlow Hunter about where to start any investment analysis, the impact of the change in Fed policy and the difference between “getting rich” and “staying rich” and how that impacts portfolio strategy.

Seeking Alpha: Would you mind briefly explaining your investment style?

CashFlow Hunter: We are classic value investors. We dig into financial statements to get an idea of a company’s ability to generate free cash flow now and in the future. Once we do that, we look at all of the securities a company might have be it common stock, preferred shares or bonds and we hope that one of them has an attractive yield given the risk. My partners and I have all been bond traders at points in our careers so we are comfortable investing in either the stock or bond markets. It’s just a matter of where is the best risk-adjusted yield.

SA: How does that translate to how you run your portfolio for clients?

CFH: Our clients care about earning regular income and not getting a statement where their account is down significantly if there is a hiccup in the market. We tell them that our goal is not to make them rich but to keep them rich and let them live off their riches. So everything we own has to have a decent yield (2-3% dividend yields or low coupon bonds generally won’t cut it) and we always run the portfolio with a lot of hedges against equity markets selling off or interest rates spiking. We might be the only income fund I know of that doesn’t fear interest rates going way higher and hurting bonds.

SA: Using that how would you explain investments like Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) to your clients?

CFH: IRT is smaller than we usually look at, but it fits beautifully into the portfolio. Our view generally has been that many income investments like REITs and other bond-substitutes have gotten way overvalued. People are just chasing yield and using sector ETFs to do it. We think this activity has driven larger market cap REITs like EQR to unwarranted valuations. EQR became a nice short to use as an interest rate hedge because of this overvaluation and its fundamentals being challenged from rental rate pressures. Then along came IRT which also owns apartments but traded at about half the valuation of its larger market cap competitors even though IRT was showing better organic growth. We liked it on an absolute basis for a north of 7% yield, a relative basis versus its comps, and since we were already using the larger cap REITs as interest rate hedges for the portfolio, IRT paired great against them. It also offered free optionality as a takeover target given it’s an easily digestible acquisition for the bigger guys.

SA: Would Scana (NYSE:SCG) be put in that “way overvalued” bond substitute box?

CFH: Absolutely. SCG is similar to EQR actually. It, like many other utilities, is trading above its historical norm because of the rate environment and it’s an ETF component. Scana, like EQR, has internal problems. Utilities make money by moving electricity through their lines, measured in kilowatts per hour. Because of energy efficiency, Scana’s kilowatt per hour growth has been pretty terrible. That’s equivalent to EQR not being able to raise rents or occupancy. In addition, SCG had that catalyst for us with this nuclear plant debacle. So it fits all of our criteria, overvalued for artificial reasons despite bad fundamentals and a nice catalyst to knock it down.

SA: So does that mean you are top down or bottoms up? It sounds like you’re a little bit of both.

CFH: We always lead and finish with cash flows and valuation. Bottoms up. We might be clued in from a top-down perspective to an industry that we think could have secular headwinds or tailwinds and then we’ll drill down to the weak links or hidden gems respectively, but ultimately we try to follow the cash. The monetary policy environment has played a little havoc with that approach lately. People are overpaying for growth and bond substitutes via ETFs while ignoring great yielding situations that require a little more work and/or are not large ETF components for one reason or another. But that is also creating an ideal environment for a hedged portfolio. There is potential to make money on both sides and run very positive carry with little net exposure.

SA: On that last point, do you think things change if the Federal Reserve changes monetary policy?

CFH: We are certainly hoping so. Monetary policy has skewed so many things lately that valuations seem to have become secondary considerations. We think buying overpriced securities because the Fed has created a “there is no alternative” is a recipe for losses. We have seen situations before where people overpaid for yielding securities or overpaid for growth. We have never seen that end well. We think the way we regularly run our portfolio should act as a good defense in case markets react badly to a change in Fed policy.

PRO idea playing out

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is down ~40% (and reached the $12 price target) since CVC Research called it a “no-brainer short” in May 2017, citing the ~40x EBIT multiple, lack of growth, increasing competition and market share losses. The thesis played out as expected given the subsequent bearish analyst commentary and recent miss on the top/bottom line.

Call from the archive - AAXN

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is down ~10% since Will Miller shared his bullish thesis on this battleground stock in June 2017. For investors willing to look through the elevated spending as it scales up (which appears to be at least partly responsible for the drop following earnings), this pullback may provide an attractive entry point as the conservative price target represents ~45% upside.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor Marc Pentacoff: Value Detective highlights FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) preferreds, arguing the merger with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will improve the credit quality of the overall company resulting in a material rerating of the preferred securities.

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is up ~50% since Soldier Of Fortune shared their bullish thesis in a May 2017 interview with the PRO Weekly Digest (distressed absolute valuation and cheaper than peers despite faster growth, solid execution/management and improving balance sheet; opportunity exists due to unwarranted concerns over peak auto sales and impact of self-driving cars).

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at companies positioned to benefit from refinancing.

While a refinancing might not grab as many headlines as a new product or acquisition, the bottom-line impact is just as real (and typically easier to execute). With the urgency to refinance growing as the Fed continues to raise rates, I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with Debt Refinancing as the Investment Opportunity tag.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of August 31 close):

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) by Adam Xiao: Published on May 24, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, and author's price target offers ~30% upside. CNDT trades at a discount to peers, renegotiations and rolling off of loss-making contracts should drive significant margin expansion and growth should accelerate in 2018 due to sales team efforts and roll-up acquisitions. A refinancing could reduce interest expense by >100 bps.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by Michael Boyd: Published on May 14, 2017, down ~5% since publication, and author's price target offers ~30% upside. Mispricing due to concerns over the balance sheet; however, IGT deserves to trade several turns higher due to its high-quality businesses with protected cash flows. The Double Down sale should result in significant delevering and allow IGT to refinance merger-related debt, especially as the bonds trade well above par.

