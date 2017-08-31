Buying opportunities in CBRE will arise with a strong second half

The company, CBRE Group (CBG), may have an ideal buy opportunity going into the end of the year. With raised earnings guidance in its most recent earnings call, and a seasonal bottom forming into November, opportunists have good reason to buy and hold in the coming months.

Industry Cycle & Explanation

C.B. Richard Ellis (CBG) is in a sweet spot as far as industries are concerned. Property managers lead the economy for productivity and income while maintaining a lean business model with jobs and job vacancies. With fewer companies and fewer employees the industry has consolidated considerably since the heyday of the real estate boom from the last economic cycle. This has created a tight labor exchange for brokers and dealers within the property management industry. Having to bite the bullet has been pervasive in the entire financials sector.

As per the office rental situation, a tighter rental market remains. Here is the most recent snapshot of office rental vacancies.

Figure 1 Compiled from IBIS World

And looking at rental vacancies overall, the market is overall becoming more lenient for vacancies.

Figure 2 Gathered from IBIS World

Here is a comparison table of CBRE Group and its major competitors. You'll notice very clearly that CBRE Group is generating a lot of enterprise value based on the estimated Return on Capital (ROC) being greater than the estimated Cost of Capital. This is a very good yardstick for identifying overall value. The return on capital estimates were gathered from Fidelity online, through a stock screener - the estimated cost of capital figures were gathered from EVA Dimensions research found also at Fidelity as part of the research reports.

Figure 3 Compiled from Mergent, Cost of capital estimates are from EVA Dimensions Research.

Based on the table, CBG shows some of the best value prospects, financially. Note, the reason RE/MAX Holdings doesn't have an estimated return on capital is because they are negative in capital, so this model comparison wouldn't apply to them for measuring value side-by-side. However, the current ratios do, looking at this ratio, it shows that all but one of these property management companies are solvent. All companies have a current ratio greater than one, except for CBL & Associates; the current ratio gauges a company's ability to pay their near-term liabilities when they become due.

Looking further into the competition, here is a table detailing some of the growth prospects, including analyst opinions on each company.

Figure 4 Competitive analysis growth and value prospects, gathered from Fidelity online.

You'll notice CBG has very bullish notes from expert analyst opinion. These are Starmine rankings compiled from an online stock screener. Also notice CBG has the highest EPS Growth from this year's Q2 from Q2'16. The company also boasts the highest projected earnings versus last year's same quarter at 11.91%.

In the earnings guidance and valuation section, the estimated target price is based on industry averages for PE multiples. All of the value and growth prospects are easily identifiable, plus the company is trading at a discount from its projected target price based on earnings guidance and an average PE ratio. The question is not if to buy, but when, and that is going to be when a seasonal buying opportunity occurs later in Fall, near November. The recommended holding period is 3 to 7 months from the time of initial investment.

The next section displays the most recent daily technical prices for CBG, support and resistance levels are based on the most recent trading day when this article was posted.

Technical Prices

High & Low 52-Week High 38.99 1-Month High 38.32 LAST PRICE = 35.15 1-Month Low 34.38 52-Week Low 25.40

Table 1 Go to: Bar Chart.com

Pivot Points Second Resistance 35.49 First Resistance 35.32 LAST PRICE = 35.15 First Support 34.99 Second Support 34.83

Year High Low 2017 38.99 29.69 2016 34.46 22.74 2015 39.77 30.85 2014 35.37 25.47 2013 26.58 19.78 2012 21.16 14.97 2011 29.88 12.30 2010 21.53 12.05 2009 14.14 2.34 2008 24.50 3.00 2007 42.74 17.49

Seasonal Patterns



Figure 5 10 Year-Seasonal Chart compiled from Yahoo! Finance

Regarding seasonality, prices reach a bottom in September for CBG, and continue to bottom out until November based on the last 10 years of average highs and lows.

Earnings Guidance & Valuation

Industry multiples point to 16.24x for earnings and a price-sales ratio of 2.57x, according to CSI Market. Prospects for growth are seen strong for the second half of the year in the Q2 earnings call with capital markets results for Q2'2017 performing better than expected. They cite a remarkably large amount of leasing sales activity from Manhattan properties, which will positively impact the full-year earnings. Reported earnings for the second quarter came in at $0.65 which multiplies to a $2.60 EPS for the full-year, at that rate. Raised earnings guidance for the second quarter weighs in at $2.53 to $2.63. This gives an implied valuation of $41.09-42.71 based on industry multiples of 16.24x.

In their capital markets business, they had 4 traditional M&A deals, two SaaS companies, and an equity investment in another SaaS company, leading a 12% upward growth charge for Q2 revenues.

Overall, look to find near-term opportunities to buy on dips, and expect to hold into the end of year or after.

