2 UK High-Paying Dividend Stocks To Buy Today

First things first: Our hearts go out to all the wonderful people in Texas that are suffering unimaginable stress and loss. We send our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the floods from Hurricane Harvey. Your acts of kindness and bravery in helping others are inspiring to us all. We send you love and compassion and wish you peace and healing energy.

Now, back to Wall Street. Today I want to focus on two UK high-paying dividend stocks that I believe will close much higher on the year. The first is BP (NYSE:BP), which is just beginning to hit on all cylinders. The comps going forward will show strong growth and rising cash flows. In my opinion, the $0.60 quarterly dividend near 7% is solid and likely to grow in 2018.

Refineries closing, short-term bearish for WTI

The demand for oil will be curbed for a while as business recovers from the devastating floods. This is likely to be a short-term blip for oil and a buying opportunity for BP.

Why BP?

In my view, BP is offering the most solid chance for price appreciation over the next six months as any oil super major.

I like the future prospects for earnings growth, as the seven new major projects launching in 2017 will add to cash flow.

Earnings comparables will be easier going forward.

The 7% dividend, plus the $40 price target, offers 20% upside this year.

The Russian oil giant Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) will likely be a gift that keeps on giving over many decades.

The share price is down $4 from where it started the year, around $38.

Look at this year-to-date chart:

In my view, BP at this price is becoming a joke. One can see the stock testing the bottom of the range, frustrating shareholders -- including me. I am not selling this one, period. I love the stock right here at this level.

The share price is in the final long-term bottoming process; I'm not buying the premise that crude will languish. I believe that any dip is a buying opportunity in oil from here on out. I see a short squeeze on the horizon as deep pockets step in and start buying undervalued, beaten-down energy stocks. My year-end price target for BP is $40, representing 20% upside.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is another stock I love at this entry point of $3.29. Lloyds has emerged as one of the most solid banks in Europe. It has passed the UK stress test with flying colors. The company has posted great earnings numbers and, like BP, the stock is testing the lower end of the range before the long-term upslope begins.

In my view, investors would be wise to take advantage of the market's mispricing of this security. The surprise Brexit vote knocked the wind out of the stock and investors over a year ago on June 24th, when the stock lost more than 40% of its value in a three-day period. All that has happened since then is that the company has reported record profits.

Look at this two-year chart showing the Brexit vote and wipeout of the share price.

Interested investors should click on the image to enlarge it and study this entry point opportunity. There is a gap to fill at the $3.27 level that goes back to April 11th. Risk-averse investors who don't mind missing the bus can put a bid in at $3.24, a few cents under the gap. Others might want to take a 35% position and buy right now.

I am heavily long the stock and see great long-term potential as the market comes to the realization that Lloyds is way undervalued, unloved, and unappreciated for the transformation that is under way at the company. Like a teenager, LYG is testing the lower limits and the patience of the average investor. The last 60 days of trading have been, to my eye, a classic shakeout before breakout that stocks go through time and time again.

Timing is key to any trade

While it is difficult to time any trade exactly, in my view the time to buy Lloyds Banking Group is now. Here is a two-month intraday chart to prove my point:

One can see the 60-minute chart above showing the gap downs and gap ups that can trap investors and cause panic. To my eye, this is the perfect buy low opportunity that can make investors a fortune over the long term. This is my top banking pick for Europe over the next several years. I believe that this stock will double from here over the next 18 to 24 months as Brexit comes to fruition.

Dividend

Lloyds is currently paying a 5.6% dividend. I cannot stress enough how much conviction I have regarding this company and its prospects going forward. A share buyback is now needed for a major catalyst to the upside. I am calling on the CEO and management to do a major share repurchase program to buy back undervalued shares. The time has come for Lloyds Banking Group to invest heavily in the company and return capital to shareholders via buybacks.

Conclusion

Both BP and Lloyds Banking Group are my top picks for a second-half large-cap rally. I like the risk/reward at this price and believe that, in a high-priced market, these two companies offer fantastic value. BP and Lloyds are paying what I believe is a secure dividend, yielding nearly 7% and 5.6%, respectively. Investors looking for yield and safety with the potential for upside should consider adding both of these stocks to their portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article please click on the link above and follow me. I encourage you to join "Bargain Hunter" to get my real time trade ideas to supercharge your portfolio.

Disclaimer: As always, do your own research and make your own decisions. Always have an exit strategy in place before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, LYG,CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.