Eli Lilly Offers Consistent Dividends, But Stock Shows Uneven Performance

By S. Mitra

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stock showed some notable movements this year, but overall, lagged behind broader indices. The company has strong track record of consistent dividend payment, but its dividend yield is moderate at best at 2.58. Eli Lilly recently reported impressive second quarter numbers and its drug pipeline also looks promising. However, the stock has shown choppy movements, resulting in only 8 percent growth this year so far. While its consistent dividend track record is attractive, the stock’s relatively low dividend yield and lagging stock market performance jeopardizes its attractiveness as a long term income investment candidate.

The company is moving ahead with its late stage trials in diverse fields ranging from diabetes to acute migraine which may help the company in reinvigorating its revenue stream. Eli Lilly had set itself the target of achieving 5 percent average annual sales growth for a five-year period expiring in 2020. It seems to be well on its way as it reported 8 percent year over year growth in its revenue for the second quarter to $5.8 billion. The biggest contributors to the company revenue were Trulicity and Taltz while its older products such as Cialis and Zyprexa showed decline. Eli Lilly managed to increase its gross margin by 8 percent, which is a welcome development as it shows efficiency and better cost management. The company’s encouraging second quarter numbers also showed 35 percent increase in its net income to slightly over $1 billion while its EPS increased 34 percent to $0.95.

Eli Lilly has a diverse product pipeline as it moves further to boost its autoimmune disease portfolio with a new collaboration with Topas Therapeutics. The partnership will work on antigen-specific tolerance induction while initially focusing on external antigens believed to cause inflammation and/or autoimmune disease. This new alliance may help the company in making up for the setback received on its baricitinib FDA submission front, which is a rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate that got a CRL in April and it now looks likely that a resubmission will take at least until late 2018. The company also recently announced positive results for the second Phase 3 study of lasmiditan, an investigational, oral, first-in-class molecule for the acute treatment of migraine, meeting its primary endpoints. Eli Lilly aims to file the FDA application during the second half of 2018.

While Eli Lilly seems to be doing well on most of the fronts including regulatory, clinical and financial, it needs to watch out for some roadblocks as well. The company faces risk with its established products which seem to have hit a plateau. Cialis, one of its top performing assets, showed flat global revenue while its US sales declined 1 percent. Alimta, on the other hand, showed 12 percent decline in its worldwide revenue to $532.9 million. However, the company seems to have done a good job of filling the gap by the systematic introduction of new products. The strategy paid well as the newcomers including Jardiance and Cyramza showed strong performance with 157 percent and 27 percent Year over Year growth rate respectively.

The company also faces the risk of increased competition as it peers gain coveted FDA nods for rival products. Its Trulicity is likely to be hit by Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) Semaglutide, a once a week GLP1 agonist. The PDUFA date for Semaglutide is in December and approval is highly likely based on its strong trial results. Further, Eli Lilly also needs to watch out for debacles such as baricitinib, which is an once-daily oral JAK inhibitor developed in collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). The drug is also under consideration in other markets including the European Union, while it has already been approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (including the prevention of structural injury of joints) in patients with inadequate response to standard-of-care therapies.

Eli Lilly has a moderate dividend yield of slightly above 2.5 percent with a long history of consistently growing dividend behind it. The stock lagged behind the broader market with 6 percent growth this year so far. However, this pattern showed by the stock in the last couple of years is not very attractive for long term investors looking for steady income in the form of dividends. The company itself shows good potential with its strong portfolio and drug pipeline, but this has not translated well in the stock market so far. The company is also in a strong position to maintain its dividend growth track record. However, despite the good potential, the stock is not at the top of my list on account of sub-par stock market performance and various operational roadblocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.