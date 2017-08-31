Facebook: In Focus (Part 2)

Facebook is our second largest holding and we see it as a must buy for any investor in this generation.

We recently wrote an article about why we prefer Facebook (FB) to Netflix (NFLX) in our "Robinhood Strategy" portfolio; that analysis can be found here:

"Why We Own Facebook, Not Netflix"

Our investment thesis, in short, was that while both Facebook and Netflix might be great companies, we preferred real cash now, versus speculative future cash flow. Since Facebook is our second largest holding, second to only Alibaba (BABA), we think it is necessary for our followers to understand a little further in depth why we are so bullish on Facebook. We could see the Facebook's share price rising to over $200 by year end.





The Rocky Evolution Of Facebook's Business Model

The evolution of Facebook's business model has been incredible. In 2008, although the platform was there, Zuckerberg had doubts that a social media site could be monetized the way Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) monetized its search engine. Sheryl Sandberg was hired as Chief Operating Officer and Facebook made numerous key changes to its advertising model. The changes were extremely effective and by September 2009 Facebook was free cash flow positive for the first time.

On May 18, 2012, Facebook went public for the first time at $38.23 per share. The share price dropped nearly 17% after its first week of trading and doubts surfaced about whether or not Facebook could effectively monetize mobile.

The doubts were short-lived, by Q2 2013 Facebook flipped a switch and a sleeping giant awoke. Mobile ad revenue increased 41% and the company introduced a vision to monetize Instagram in the future.

Fast forward to today and take a look at Facebook's business model. The business model is essentially very simple, however, the wide moat the company has created is almost impenetrable because of its design.

Chart provided by TechCrunch

More than 2 billion monthly active users (MAUs) provide content and personal information to Facebook. Since Facebook and the rapidly growing Instagram platform are where everybody else already is, more and more people continue to gravitate to these platforms. Thus, more data is brought to the site, giving advertisers an even greater reason to utilize Facebook and its other platforms.



As time goes on Facebook takes your information based on "likes" and search history is able to target you with ads that fit your personality and interests. Far more information is actually shared on social media than anyone actually intends to share.

After you “like” just 10 Facebook pages, advertisers (or political campaigns) can get to know you as well as a friend or colleague, according to research from Cambridge University in the U.K., and after 70 “likes” as much can be deduced about you as a close friend knows. Here is where it gets weird after 150 “likes” you’ve essentially given up as much about yourself as your parents know, and after 300 likes, Facebook knows you about as well as your spouse.

Now you see the power behind this investment thesis. Facebook is dominating, and it is doing so across four of the eight most popular social media platforms (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp). Not only do we love Facebook's business model but the fundamentals completely back up the story

Fundamentals

As we touched on in our previous analysis, Facebook has some amazing fundamental characteristics we like to look for.

Analyzing return on invested capital (ROIC) is a great measure for analyzing company's management record. As you can see, ROIC has been on an uptrend since 2012.

Facebook also has improving operating margin, which is a measurement of what proportion of a company's revenue is left over after paying for operating expenses. Facebook's operating margin is around 45% today, but the significant point is that it is improving and trending upward.

Finally, Facebook's FCF/Sales % is 42. This is significant because this ratio indicates how much of a company's revenue is transformed into cash. Facebook is already sitting on over $35 billion in cash and cash equivalents and zero debt on its balance sheet.

To put this cash figure in perspective, Snap (SNAP) a company that many speculate will become one of Facebook's largest rivals, only has a market cap of about $17 billion. Facebook has enough cash on hand to eat up competitors as we saw with its rather large purchase of WhatsApp years ago.

Future Growth

Facebook is a pure play on the continuing transition from desktop to mobile. Smartphone usage and growth will continue to play a crucial role here as mobile advertising revenue makes up approximately 85% of Facebook's total revenue. Smartphone usage worldwide is growing rapidly and by 2020. It is projected that nearly 2.9 billion or 38% of the global population will be using smartphones.

Source: statista.com

Growth will also continue to stem from an increase in MAUs and overall user engagement. Facebook has continued to provide additional features to keep users engaged with the Facebook ecosystem. As users continue to interact on Facebook's platforms, more data will be compiled for advertisers. This, then, translates into advertisers being more willing to pay more for Facebook ads than they would on other ads because of the ability to target specific audiences.

Image Source: TechCrunch



The future for Facebook's growth is large and may be a little unknown beyond 2018. Technology will continue to develop and Facebook's two messaging platforms Messenger and WhatsApp will only begin to be monetized over the next few years. We have seen Facebook displaying some pretty amazing visions for its Messenger platform, and WhatsApp will play a massive role in emerging markets. The monetization opportunity on those platforms could be massive and accelerate Facebook's revenue growth.

Another wild card remains with Oculus. Facebook is actively pursuing augmented/virtual reality and believes this could be a huge market in the future. We will have to wait and see how this continues to progress.

Our point, Facebook is a pure growth play! The company is currently monetizing two platforms, however its pipeline includes some extremely valuable assets. Since the company has only been public since 2012, the sky is the limit for growth here.

Potential Risks

The largest risk without a doubt to Facebook's business model comes from seeing a decline in its current 2 billion MAU. The most likely scenario that we could a decline occur would be if another disruptive and innovative technology source came onto the scene and began luring users away from Facebook. We think the barriers to exit have been increasing over time and that Facebook definitely has established as the top dog in social media. However, there are a fixed number of hours in a day and usage and engagements on newer social media platforms could come at the expense of one of Facebook's popular platforms.



Risks considered, Facebook's management has proven proactive and innovative. Facebook has an ample amount of cash on hand and a huge competitive advantage already because it is an established player. These are just scenarios our followers should be aware of.

Valuation

Facebook is currently trading just under $170 per share, and even though it is currently up nearly 48% YTD, we see this story going much higher for years to come. Shares are trading around 32x projected 2017 earnings of $5.33, and 26x projected 2018 earnings of $6.48. We expect top-line operating margin expansion to continue easily for the next five years. We also see Facebook's revenue growth to continue to be driven by mobile advertising and monetization of its other platforms. Revenue of over $50 billion by 2018 should be achievable.



Based on these conservative numbers, if Facebook continues to trade at a multiple of 32x earnings, based on projected 2018 earnings, we see the company trading around $207.36 within the next year. Facebook is our second largest holding for a reason and we consider it a strong buy here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.