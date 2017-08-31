Predicting The Probability Of Success Of Zogenix's Dravet Syndrome Phase III Study Through Analyzing Published Data

Based on our analysis, we believe Study 1 is highly likely to meet its primary endpoint. Our simulation shows the probability of success is around 90%.

We present a comprehensive review on fenfluramine clinical trials, control arm data analysis from similar trials and advanced statistical analysis of success probability based on simulations using published data.

Zogenix's enterprise value will be determined by its lead and only asset ZX-008, or fenfluramine, for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Zogenix (ZGNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing therapies for orphan CNS disorders. Right now the company’s only asset is ZX-008, or fenfluramine, for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. As a result, the value of the company will mostly be determined by the outcome of its Dravet syndrome Phrase III trial (Study 1) coming out in the next few months. As one can see from the option market, the implied volatility for ZGNA options expiring in October is extremely high at about 300%. With Oct strike 12 straddle costing over $11, it basically says ‘smart’ money predicts an over 90% move on this trial readout. Thus, at this stage, the risk in investing in this stock is really high and analyzing the probability of success of this trial would be the most important element in any investment thesis on this company. In this article we present a comprehensive literature review related to fenfluramine clinical trials, control arm data analysis from similar trials and advanced statistical analysis and simulations based on published data on Dravet syndrome. We also give our estimated probability of success of the upcoming Study 1 focusing on the primary endpoint.



Key information on fenfluramine phase III study 1



First, we will go through some key information on this phase III trial design.



The pivotal Study 1 is a merge of the first around 120 patients enrolled in 1501 (running in North America) and 1502 (running in EU/Austrilia). Study 1501 and 1502 have very similar trial design where subjects who qualify for the study will be randomized (1:1:1) in a double-blind manner to receive 1 of 2 doses of ZX008 or placebo. The primary endpoint in both 1501 and 1502 is change in mean convulsive seizure frequency comparing the baseline with the combined titration and maintenance period for ZX008 0.8mg/kg/day (high dose) group compared with placebo group. [ Time Frame: 0-14 weeks ] One of the Exclusion Criteria in 1501 is currently receiving or has received stiripentol in the past 21 days prior to Screening while 1502 does not have much exclusion criteria.



Based on the above information, the primary endpoint of Study 1 is basically to compare mean convulsive seizure frequency change in the first 14 weeks between the around 40 patients in the fenfluramine high dose group and the around 40 patients in the placebo group. It is worth emphasizing the 14-week time frame in Study 1’s primary endpoint because a lot of literatures reported long-term fenfluramine treatment effects, which does not necessarily reflect the seizure frequency reduction in the first 14 weeks after treatment initiation.



Information on fenfluramine to treat epilepsy



Secondly, we examined existing literatures (listed below) on the treatment effect of fenfluramine to epilepsy. Almost all literature reported long-term treatment effects after years of fenfluramine treatment. For example, the main body of the 2017 fenfluramine paper focused on reporting seizure frequency reduction during the treatment period (median treatment duration 1.5 years, range 0.3–5.1 years) of a prospective study. However, it is exciting that this paper also presented longitudinal data on seizure frequency change (per month) of all 9 Dravet Syndrome patients in its supplementary material. Based on the 9 figures in the supplementary material, we were able to obtain each individual patient’s seizure frequency change in the first 14 weeks after fenfluramine initiation, which is exactly the primary endpoint in Study 1.



Data extracted from the 2017 fenfluramine paper



Table 1: Estimated seizure frequency change in the first 14 weeks after fenfluramine initiation based on the 2017 paper’s supplementary material

Patient Identifier in Paper Initial Fenfluramine dose (mg/kg/day) % seizure reduction at wk14 Patient 1 0.29 95.7% Patient 2 0.50 87.2% Patient 3 0.29 100% Patient 4 0.25 86.1% Patient 5 0.10 100% Patient 6 0.21 57.4% Patient 7 0.17 5.5% Patient 8 0.21 97.5% Patient 9 0.16 91.6%

Note Patient 6, 7, 9 were at ages 19.8, 20.3 and 29.8 at the start of fenfluramine in this study. Thus Patient 9 is obviously not satisfying the 2-18 age range in Study 1. However, for the sake of sample size, all 9 patients in this study were included in my simulation statistical analysis to be presented in Section 4.



Data extracted from the 2012 fenfluramine paper

Table 2: 12 cases based on the 2012 fenfluramine paper

(5 retrospective patients + 7 prospective patients)

Patient Fenfluramine dose at last follow-up (mg/kg/day) % of seizure frequency reduction per the 2012 paper True or Estimated % of seizure frequency reduction at wk 14 Patient1 0.12 75% 75% Patient2 0.26 Not 100% (Follow-up duration is 19 yrs while 13 yrs seizure free) *13/19 = 68% Patient3 0.28 100% 100% Patient4 0.37 <=0% (a positive effect on seizure frequency or severity could not be demonstrated) *-40% Patient5 0.27 Not 100% (Follow-up duration is 16 yrs while 2 yrs seizure free) *2/16 = 13% Patient6 0.21 Not 100% (Follow-up duration = 9 y. % Reduction of seizures at last FU = 100%. Years seizure free = 5 y) *5/9 = 56% Patient7 10mg then stop. ~0.24mg/kg/day 0% 0% Patient8 20mg then stop; ~0.5 mg/kg/day 100% 100% Patient9 0.51 0% 0% Patient10 0.32 100% 100% Patient11 0.20 100% 100% Patient12 0.90 100% 100%

* These data are estimated % of seizure frequency reduction at week 14 based on individual patient’s information provided in the 2012 paper.



Note the two fenfluramine paper discussed above had majority of patients in the low dose range. Usually high dose (if tolerable) will give better efficacy. Thus the fenfluramine high dose patients in Study 1 may have better efficacy than the 21 patients reported in the 2012 and 2017 paper.



Published literatures on fenfluramine:



1984. Treatment of Self-induced Photosensitive Epilepsy with Fenfluramine.

1996. Add-on Therapy of Fenfluramine in Intractable Self-Induced Epilepsy.

2000. Fenfluramine-Phentermine (Fen-Phen) and Seizures: Evidence for an Association.

2002. Fenfluramine as a Potential Antiepileptic Drug. Letter to Epilepsia.

2012. Successful use of fenfluramine as an add-on treatment for Dravet syndrome.

2015 (poster). Five-year Follow-Up of Fenfluramine as Add-on Treatment in Dravet Syndrome.

2015 (poster). Long-term efficacy and safety of low-dose fenfluramine treatment in Dravet syndrome.

2017. Low-dose fenfluramine significantly reduces seizure frequency in Dravet syndrome: a prospective study of a new cohort of patients.

Information to ‘mimic’ control arm in study 1

Thirdly, we examined existing literatures (listed below) trying to find historical data that can represent the control arm in Study 1. Usually, such data are from the control arm of historical randomized controlled trials (RCTs). There are three such RCTs on Dravet syndrome. Two are for Stiripentol: French STICLO study (published in 2000) and Italian STICLO study (summary data published in 2008) and one for Cannabidiol, which was a phase III trial published at NEJM in May 2017.



The trial design of the two STICLO studies was slightly different from Study 1. They had 1-month baseline period and 2-month double-blind period. Primary endpoint was the percentage of patients that had at least 50% clonic (or tonic-clonic) seizure reduction during the 2nd month of the double-blind period compared with baseline. So the primary endpoint results from STICLO studies were not completely transferrable to Study 1 which accesses convulsive seizure frequency change 14 weeks after treatment initiation.



On the other hand, the Cannabidiol phase III RCT had very similar trial design as Study 1 and data are very recent. I thus utilized data of the 59 patients in the control arm of this trial to simulate control arm data for Study 1. Based on the 2017 Cannabidiol NEJM paper, median convulsive seizure reduction for the control arm was 13.3% (range: -230% to 91.5%; interquartile range -20.2% to 52.5%) during the first 14 week after treatment initiation.



Published literatures on fenfluramine:

2000. Stiripentol in severe myoclonic epilepsy in infancy: a randomized placebo-controlled syndrome-dedicated trial

2008. Severe myoclonic epilepsy in infancy: a systematic review and a meta-analysis of individual patient data

2016. Poster. Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Convulsive Seizure Frequency in Dravet Syndrome: Results of a Multi-center, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial

2017. Trial of cannabidiol for drug-resistant seizures in the Dravet syndrome

Statistical simulations to predict probability of success of study 1

Lastly, based on the most relevant historical data presented in Section 2 and 3, intensive statistical simulations were performed to predict the probability of success of Study 1.

Based on the simulation methods described below, we estimated the probability of Study 1 meeting its primary endpoint is at least 90%.



Simulation methods:

Simulate data for the control arm in Study 1

As presented in Section 3, the summary statistics including minimum, 1st Quartile, median, 3rd Quartile and maximum were known for the control arm in the Cannabidiol phase III RCT. We then fitted a statistical distribution that best fits these data. We can then randomly generate % of seizure frequency change data for the 40 control patients in Study 1.



Simulate data for the fenfluramine arm in Study 1

By combining data from both 2012 and 2017 fenfluramine paper, we obtained 21 fenfluramine patients’ historical data on % of seizure frequency change. we then fit a statistical distribution to these data and simulate % of seizure frequency reduction data for the 40 fenfluramine patients in Study 1 under the fitted distribution.



Compare data for simulated control arm and simulated fenfluramine arm

Once we simulated data for 40 patients in the control arm and 40 patients in the fenfluramine arm, we applied Wilcoxon signed-rank test to compare the differences between data of the two arms. A p-value was obtained.



Repeat the above steps 100,000 times and check how many times we saw p-value <= 0.05. The frequency of simulations with p-value <=0.05 can be used as the estimated probability of meeting primary endpoint for Study 1.



Financials and risks

According to the most recent 10Q filing, the company currently has $65.8M in cash and cash equivalents and $16M long term debt in term loans. At the current cash burn rate, it should be sufficient to fund operations into the first half of 2018 without additional capital raise. We expect the company to raise equity in Q1 2018 at a much higher stock price should the study 1 shows positive results. The current risks for the company include execution risk, inability to prove drug effectiveness or build pipeline products and an IP portfolio, and financing/dilution risk.



Conclusion

Based on our statistical analysis on most relevant published data and through intensive statistical simulations using these historical data, we believe Study 1 is highly likely to meet its primary endpoint. Based on the simulations we conducted, the probability of success of Study 1 is around 90%. Note that the historical data that were utilized to simulate fenfluramine treatment effect in this report were mostly based on patients treated with low dose fenfluramine due to lack of high dose historical data. The success probability of meeting the primary endpoint (comparing high dose fenfluramine and placebo control) in Study 1 should be higher than 90%, since high dose treatment usually provide better efficacy than the low dose treatment. While the risk in investing clinical stage biotech companies like ZGNX is high, we believe the current risk reward profile is attractive and the trial success probability should be higher than what is currently priced by the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long zngx.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.