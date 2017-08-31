The Legacy Reserves Arbitrage

We have already tested this strategy successfully and still see an opportunity, albeit smaller than before.

The preferred stocks of the company trade near the $1 mark if we take into account accrued dividends.

We discuss a risky pair trade that relies on the logic that the common stock should be hit the hardest in a negative turn of events for the company.

This is not the first time a distressed company and its outstanding preferred stocks have captured our attention, and it definitely will not be the last. It would be fair to say that we have some experience by now and are fully capable of backing everything up with numbers.

That said, the great part about this trade idea is that we already gave it a shot and it worked out faster than anticipated. Fortunately, we have a working model previously introduced in a couple of articles (see here and here). We have been given another chance to test this idea with Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY).

The Company

As per the company's website:

Legacy Reserves is a master limited partnership headquartered in Midland, Texas, focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions of the U.S.

The best storyteller of the company's past performance is the market itself:

Source: Barchart.com - LGCY Weekly Chart (five years)

The above time frame goes well beyond our scope, however, so let's look at the most recent performance of LGCY. The chart above is taken right out of a nightmare.

Source: Barchart.com - LGCY Daily Chart (one year)

It's not exactly an improvement, but much more relevant to the idea we want to present. While it's obvious that the problems this company is facing extend well beyond the early 2016 oil price crash, this was a pivotal point for us as the related preferred stocks had their distributions suspended due to the extra turbulence faced by Legacy. Ever since then, the aforementioned products have become just as speculative as the common stock itself.

We do not have any expectations with regard to bankruptcy, recovery, dividend payments, etc., but the sentiment from other authors on Seeking Alpha suggests that as of the Q2 2017 earnings report, this company is on the offense. This might lead to glory or the final chapter of its story: Chapter 11.

The Preferred Stocks

The products of interest to us are LGCY's two outstanding preferred stocks. Usually we would take a deeper look into them, but the suspended distributions (as of Jan. 21, 2016) turn this process into a fruitless effort. And as already noted, we dare not speculate on the reinstatement of dividend payments.

Let's look at their respective charts for illustrative purposes.

LGCYO - Legacy Reserves, L.P., 8.00% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulatvie Red Perp Preferred Units:

Source: Barchart.com - LGCYO Daily Chart (one year)

LGCYP - Legacy Reserves, L.P., 8.00% Series A Fix/Float Cumulative Red Perp Preferred Units:

Source: Barchart.com - LGCYP Daily Chart (one year)

As it should, the correlation with the common stock is high. This is the equivalent of touching the surface during our preparation to submerge into the logic behind a pair trade involving these products. Fundamentally, what interests us are the numbers behind the current market price of LGCYO and LGCYP, as it would not be exaggerated to state that the company's financial products are pricing in bankruptcy:

Source: Author's spreadsheet (calculations as of Aug. 31, 2017)

For the purpose of our pair trade, we have chosen the bigger issue, LGCYO at 7,000,000 shares, for the significantly higher liquidity in comparison to LGCYP, at 2,000,000 shares.

The Pair Trade Logic

The cornerstone of this trade idea revolves around the ratio derived from the common stock's market cap and the preferred stock(s) market cap, respectively. Since the market is pricing the final chapter (Chapter 11) of Legacy Reserves' story as being nearly finished, it would make perfect sense for this ratio to keep going down.

Source: Author's spreadsheet. LGCY Mkt Cap vs. LGCYO+LGCYP Mkt Cap (18 months as of 8/31/2017)

Taking into account the accrued dividends on the preferreds, the last market price of $4.47 ($1.20 stripped price) on LGCYO and the $1.16 on the common stock, we expect the ratio to keep going down as both products are expected to go to $0. The beauty of this is that our strategy allows us to profit, even in this scenario.

We prefer to look at LGCY's market cap vs. LGCYO's market cap alone, because this is the pair we are going to be trading due to liquidity issues faced in LGCYP. Here is the ratio for them over the last year and a half:

Source: Author's spreadsheet. LGCY Market Cap vs. LGCYO Market Cap (18 months as of Aug. 31, 2017)

The only real difference is the value of the ratio itself, as can easily be guessed from the simple calculations behind it. And in both charts we observe an upward move that might, or might not, be justified in any particular way. But since there are no "sure things" on the market, the best we can do is to assume that the ratio's value will go back to 2. This allows us to create a theoretical price for LGCY derived from LGCYO's market price and the model below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet. LGCY vs. LGCYO Projections at 2.0 ratio.

If at any point in the future the ratio goes back to 2, we will immediately engage in a pair trade:

100 shares LGCYO long

496 shares LGCY short

Ideally, this should lead to a 12% profit on the dollar value of the pair trade.

Source: Author's spreadsheet, pair trade logic.

The question that remains is whether the ratio will return to the lows again -- only time can tell. Historical observation shows that this was the case for the companies on our radar that went bankrupt. And it seems to be the case with Gastar Exploration (NYSEARCA: GST), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE: NM), Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL), etc.

In a nutshell, preferred stocks of distressed companies tend to outperform the common stock both to the upside and to the downside. However, in LGCY's case, the inefficiency is still not that great, despite presenting us with an opportunity. The great thing about it are the accrued dividends, as mentioned multiple times.

The main risk associated with LGCYO vs. LGCY is the fact that we end up paying taxes on dividends that we do not receive on LGCYO. Therefore, even our initial trade, which is in-the-money, would require a reentry to dodge the "dividend taxation."

To give you an idea as to when the phantom ex-dividend dates are, we took a look at some historical data:

Source: Dividend.com - LGCYO dividend history.

Of course, the ex-dividend date is floating relative to holidays and so on, but they should be approximately the same.Waiting for the last day can never be a good idea anyway. To clarify, we are still involved in the trade after establishing a position last week and still holding on to part of it upon closing a handsome profit. In the next section, we will briefly recap it.

Recap

Upon initially engaging in the pair trade, LGCYO offered a great entry price, as you will see below. These were the prices of both securities in question that were presented to our subscribers:

Source: "Trade With Beta" - LGCYO vs. LGCY.

Our entry points are shown above:

100 shares long in LGCYO at $3.85

496 shares short in LGCY at $1.17

Ultimately, we consider it a trade where the size can be scaled up and averaging would not be a grave mistake, as long as there are no technical risks and the preferred stock keeps on falling relative to the common stock. The earning capacity of this pair trade was $195 per pair, or 20% of the dollar value of the portfolio. Currently, the trade is in the money, but the potential is slightly lower than it used to be a few days ago.

Summary

We are led to believe that the value of Legacy Reserves' common stock market cap divided by the market cap of its preferred stocks is supposed to make new low, based on the ridiculous low pricing of the preferred stock. If the preferred stock has no value at all, then, simply put, the common stock has even less value. Therefore, we are recommending the following pair trade (the logic behind size determination is presented in the article):

LGCYO long

LGCY short

This trade gets better only when the preferred stock's market price is falling more relative to the common stock. That said, right now this arbitrage is smaller and the risk is higher than it was during our initial entry. However, presenting the idea was important so you can dig into our logic and have everything laid out in case the prices diverge again.

Conclusion

We do not endorse all-out speculation in distressed companies like LGCY, which is why we have found a way to trade its securities according to financial logic and tested models. We do not have an exact opinion as to whether the company is headed for bankruptcy or not, but in any kind of scenario our approach toward LGCYO and LGCY should keep us relatively safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long LGCYO.