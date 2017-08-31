AT&T's Earnings Weren't As Good As They Looked

DirecTV Now is growing again, but only with upside down pricing that actually pays people to subscribe. These subscribers may not stay.

Since AT&T (T) reported its second quarter earnings earlier this summer, sentiment on the stock has shifted rather markedly. AT&T reported stronger than expected results almost across the board. Contributor Josh Arnold says he has gone from “cautiously bullish” to “just bullish,” although he concedes soft Entertainment group results and high dividend payout ratios are still a little concerning. Contributor Quad 7 Capital goes even further, calling the results “a grand slam.”

AT&T and some more supportive analysts have also heralded the results of AT&T’s ongoing efforts to bundle their newly acquired DirecTV division with their wireless offerings, to produce the lowered churn and higher ARPU that we saw. AT&T provided some new visibility on this for the first time, reporting that subscribers with both TV and wireless service in some form has risen 31% since the merger, while churn has fallen dramatically among those same customers.

I agree that AT&T had a significantly better quarter than I, or most others, expected. I am not prepared to abandon my bearish outlook, however, even if it were still possible to buy in at the $36 low, which it no longer is with the stock now at $38. I found some aspects of the earnings report very bullish, others only mildly so, and still others remain very concerning.

Mexico Looks Promising

I agree with Contributor D.M. Martins Research that the results augur well for AT&T’s Mexico expansion. However, Mexico remains, at this time, a relatively small piece of the pie, with Mexico Wireless accounting for less than 2% of total revenues. Even if Martins is correct that Mexico can double subscribers over three years, it will still represent only a small fraction of the US cellular and pay-TV markets, which remain AT&T’s bread and butter for the foreseeable future. Still, I agree there is value here as AT&T ramps up Mexico operations.

Wireless Improved, But Remains In Last Place

The wireless results were also encouraging, although in my judgement somewhat less so than others have argued. AT&T reduced, but did not eliminate, its loss of domestic postpaid phone subscribers. This is a rather specific category - it excludes Mexico, tablets, connected devices and prepaid, all divisions, which AT&T did well in.

I don’t cherry pick this segment to support my bearish thesis, however; it has long been seen as the most important segment of Consumer Mobility, because its customers are usually high credit quality and low churn than prepaid and much higher revenue than tablets.

What’s more, AT&T’s relative performance did not improve as much as it did in absolute terms. AT&T and Verizon (VZ) both unveiled new Unlimited data plans over the spring to respond to increasing competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) and to a lesser extent Sprint (S). While AT&T managed to reduce its postpaid phone losses to 89,000, Verizon actually managed to reverse them, all the way to a gain of 358,000, compared to a loss of 289,000 last quarter.

T-Mobile meanwhile maintained its leadership position with close to a million. Sprint, meanwhile, lost more tablet customers than AT&T, but still managed to post positive postpaid phone net adds. So AT&T remains in last place for postpaid phone net adds.

Even so, there was clear improvement here, and if the improvement continues into the current quarter it's conceivable AT&T could halt the postpaid phone bleeding completely. AT&T did report record low churn of 0.79% in this category, and even more impressively it managed to actually raise ARPU by a small but significant $0.21. At a time of intense competitive and pricing pressure, that is a real achievement.

Altogether, the wireless segment seems to me to be holding up a little better than expected but remains under tremendous pressure and has not actually managed to return to growth.

DirecTV Is Starting To Slide

My biggest area of concern is the TV division. AT&T reported a decline in total TV subscriptions of almost 200,000. However, it’s even worse than that. Losses were mitigated somewhat by the addition of over 150,000 DirecTV Now streaming subscribes. Traditional Pay-TV declined by over 350,000.

AT&T U-Verse subscribers have been declining for some time. This is being done deliberately, since AT&T saves roughly $200 per year in content costs for every U-Verse subscriber, it can transition to DirecTV. As the mirror image of this, DirecTV subscriber levels have been rising.

But last quarter, DirecTV reported flat subscriber levels despite ongoing losses at U-Verse, suggesting that customers were starting to abandon the platform in large enough numbers to cancel out the U-Verse effect. Bulls suggested that the transition was simply winding down and DirecTV would stabilize.

But now we have the second quarter numbers, and things are even worse. DirecTV subscribers actually have started falling, even with some lingering U-Verse transition to prop them up. In fact, DirecTV losses are now almost as big as U-Verse losses.

I explained in my first ever AT&T article that I expected DirecTV to help AT&T earnings early but become a drag on the combined company as cord-cutting grew, since satellite is even more vulnerable than landline services like U-Verse to the cord-cutting trend. I won’t rehash that whole argument here, but this does nothing to dissuade me from my thesis that DirecTV’s contribution to net income has a limited shelf life.

Bloomberg's Report Confirmed

Nor should DirecTV’s companion service, DirecTV Now, offer much consolation.

Readers will recall I reported on a Bloomberg article estimating that DTV Now had seen growth collapse after an initial spurt. Bloomberg put DTV Now at 325,000 subscribers at the end of March. There was some pushback at the time from readers who didn’t consider a “rumored” number to be worthwhile.

But AT&T now confirms that the estimate was almost spot on, with subscribers at 339,000 at the end of March before gaining 152,000 during the current quarter, for a total of 491,000 subscribers added to the new in seven months. Since 267,000 were added just in the month of December 2016 - what a month - that means subscriber growth really did slow to 72,000 for all of first quarter. All told, Bloomberg seems to have hit the nail on the head.

That’s important, because it means that Bloomberg was probably right about the timing of the first quarter growth as well, which it reported was almost exclusively concentrated in the month of January. That, in turn, actually has implications for DirecTV Now’s second quarter growth.

DTV NOW Growth Is Misleading

Half a million subscribers to anything in seven months is certainly an impressive figure. But before investors place too much stock in this, it’s important to remember two things.

First, analysts are not even sure that DirecTV Now has positive operating margins, even before accounting for S&G expenses. And regardless it is nowhere near as profitable as traditional TV. So traditional TV’s steeper declines are in many ways the more relevant number.

Second, this growth, like the last round of it in the holiday season, is very difficult to credit as being actual DTV Now growth. This is because AT&T resumed its practice in the second quarter of pairing DTV Now service with hardware boxes like Amazon’s (AMZN) Fire TV, Apple’s (AAPL) TV, and for the first time the Roku box.

AT&T gives a free box to anyone who prepays for service. But what’s more, the cost of the service they sell sums to less than the cost of the hardware they are giving away for free. A $40 Fire TV Stick can be purchased for $35, a $150 Apple TV for $105, a $100 Roku for $70.

As I’ve explained before, this essentially means that not all DTV Now subscribers are “real” subscribers. Anyone who plans on buying any of those devices is better served by prepaying DTV Now, even if they have absolutely no intention of ever using the service and just want the device.

When the prepayment is over they can just cancel. Confirmation of Bloomberg’s report strongly suggests that I was the right to believe that sort of arbitrage was what brought Now’s growth to a screeching halt in Q1, when similar deals offered in December were beginning to expire in February and March. We can now expect that a similar effect may play out in Q3, as these prepayments begin to expire next month.

Conclusion

AT&T definitely outperformed expectations, but because the wireless wars had driven these so low, that is not quite the same thing as performing well. I agree its Mexico operations definitely look promising. And there is some improvement in its wireless operations. But the TV side worries me more and more. Despite AT&T’s earnings beat, I remain bearish on the stock, and recommend investors avoid it despite its attractive yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.