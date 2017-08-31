Five Below Looks Interesting Here

FIVE has consistently operated at a high level through every trend over the past 5 years.

We would like to draw attention to Five Below (FIVE) stock, which is down more than 3% after reporting blowout second quarter results.

The concern is that this trend-focused retailer is at the tail-end of the strong fidget trend and that current operating results will not be replicated in the foreseeable future. We believe this concern is greatly exaggerated. Trends have come and gone in the past, but FIVE has continued to operate at a consistently high level. This consistency coupled with the company's robust unit growth potential gives us a high degree of confidence in the FIVE growth narrative. The valuation is slightly rich, but we feel it's fair given the company's enormous growth potential. We aren't stepping in with both feet on this dip, but we are starting to nibble away here.

Looking at FIVE's press release, you wouldn't guess these numbers are from a retailer. Comparable sales rose 9.3% in the quarter. Revenues jumped 28.7% higher. Store growth was nearly 20%. Operating income rose nearly 70% year-over-year, as did earnings per share.

And while these numbers were boosted by the fidget trend, they aren't terribly out of the norm for FIVE. Comps have been consistently positive over the past several years. Revenue growth has been consistently large, as has store growth. Operating income has surged. So has net income.

By pretty much all operating metrics, FIVE doesn't look like a retailer. But it also isn't valued as one. At 17.6x trailing EBITDA, FIVE is more expensive than the discount retailers TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST) which trade around 10x trailing EBITDA. It's also more expensive than teen retailers like Tilly's (TLYS) and American Eagle (AEO), which trade around 4-5x trailing EBITDA. It's also more expensive than the department stores, the dollar stores, and the all-in-one discount retailers like Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

In fact, FIVE trades at the same EBITDA multiple as Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). That may sound surprising at first, but FIVE is actually growing more quickly than GOOG. FIVE reported revenue growth of 29% last quarter, markedly faster than Alphabet's MRQ revenue growth rate of 21%. FIVE's operating income grew 67% last quarter, versus just 15% operating income growth at GOOG (excluding the EC fine). FIVE's EPS also jumped 67% higher last quarter, while GOOG reported adjusted earnings per share growth of just 27%.

From this perspective, we don't think FIVE is overvalued. In fact, long-term earnings growth estimates are around 27% for this rapidly growing retailer. Meanwhile, the stock trades around 28x forward earnings, so the earnings multiple is in line with growth. That is pretty rare for this market, considering the S&P 500 is trading at a significant premium to earnings growth estimates.

Historically, FIVE stock has rallied when its forward earnings multiple has been in-line with long-term earnings growth estimates.

Consequently, we don't believe FIVE is overvalued unless the long-term earnings growth projections are overestimating FIVE's realizable growth potential.

But we don't think that's the case. Bears want to point to the end of the fidget trend as a potential ending of this company's positive comp trend. That won't happen because trends come and go, and FIVE is built to capitalize on these trend cycles.

The fidget trend wasn't the first, and it certainly won't be the last. On the earnings call, management cited a number of fidget-like trends that have benefited FIVE in the past. There was the rubber bands craze, then the Frozen movie hysteria, then the selfie sticks. The list goes on and on, and fidget spinners are just one item in a list of many trends that have come and gone.

And even with all this coming and going of trends, comps on an annual basis have been growing in a very narrow band between 3% and 4%. So it shouldn't be a surprise that comps are expected to rise roughly 4% this year.

At the end of the day, FIVE has been able to consistently operate at a high level because as soon as a trend dies, another one comes up, and the cycle consistently repeats. Interestingly enough, July was the company's 5-year IPO anniversary. In those 5 years, FIVE has nearly tripled store count, more than tripled revenue, and quadrupled net income. What other retailer has posted such robust growth over the past 5 particularly challenging years?

No one. And that is why FIVE features a rich valuation for a retailer. That rich valuation is largely warranted. With positive comps on top of huge store growth, FIVE looks like a lock for a 20%-plus top and bottom line growth through 2020. That sort of growth is worthy of a rich multiple.

As such, this dip is interesting. We aren't jumping in with both feet, but we are starting to take small bites.

