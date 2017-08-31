Shire Stock Slump Offers Investment Opportunity With Strong Upcoming Catalysts

By S. Mitra

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) recently saw its stock tumble down despite posting strong quarterly numbers. The company also announced some positive news about its drug candidates, which are expected to help the stock push up as it begins to recover from the slump. The stock is currently hovering close to its 52 weeks low, but on account of strong financial performance and other milestones, Shire should be able to replicate its performance in the stock market as well.

Shire announced filing its new marketing application for Lifitegrast in Europe. These eye drops are designed for treating dry eye disease and have the potential to be the first and only treatment of its kind as it is meant for treating both the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Lifitegrast is already approved in the US and was commercially launched in August last year. It is estimated that there are nearly 16 million adults in the US along suffering from dry eye disease. With its latest filing, the company may see significant increase in its addressable population as the global estimates for dry eye patients stand at nearly 337 million. It will also give Shire an opportunity to further boost its ophthalmology portfolio which it is promoting for diversifying its drug range. Shire is looking to add more specialties to its drug offerings which are currently skewed towards rare diseases and neuroscience conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Shire is performing well with this new drug in the market, as is evident from the latest quarterly result announced by the company. Its revenue for the quarter grew 7 percent to $3.6 billion while non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS showed 10 percent increase to $3.73, despite issuance of additional shares on account of the Baxalta transaction. The company also updated its full year guidance as now it expects to log between $14.3 billion to $14.6 billion in total product revenue for the year. It also raised the midpoint for its Non GAAP EPS by 10 cents to $15, taking its likely range to be between 414.80 and $15.20 per ADS. The increase in EPS forecast is mainly due to various cost cutting measures undertaken by the company.

The stock's prospect is further strengthened by the company's robust drug pipeline. The company plodded along with its late stage pipeline as it reported positive top line data from a Phase 3 pivotal trial of SHP643 or lanadelumab in Hereditary Angioedema. The trial reduced monthly attack rate by 87 percent versus placebo in this 26 week pivotal trial. The company had acquired this drug along with its Dyax Corp. acquisition and now has a solid chance of getting the drug in the market. SHP643, if approved, will offer a large market ahead as the market for this indication is likely to touch $3.81 billion by 2025. It will allow the company to augment its oncology portfolio as well. After these robust results, the company is expected to file for approval by the end of this year or early 2018.

Apart from these regular growth drivers, Shire is exploring strategic alternatives for its business growth. In its latest 10-Q, the company mentioned that its plans to "assess strategic options for its neuroscience franchise." Among many other alternatives, the company may chose to float its neuroscience business as an independent entity. The Neuroscience franchise is an important part of the company's portfolio and has some of its top performers such as Adderall and Intuniv. With its strong composition, the neuroscience segment of Shire is ripe for a spinoff which may help in unlocking the value of its neuroscience portfolio in a more efficient manner. The spinoff may also allow Shire to focus on its other portfolios, providing better return to its shareholders.

Despite strong growth in the product pipeline, robust performance by the products in the market and encouraging quarterly numbers, the company stock failed to perform in the stock market. This slump offers an opportunity to start a position in the stock. However, it is also important to look at a couple of red flags for the stock. The company faces the patent expiry for Firazyr, which is used for treating acute Hereditary Angioedema attacks. The patent expiry is likely to translate to more intense competition and eroded revenue, which may further impact the company's bottom line. However, the company may be in position to fill the gap with its potential drug candidate SHP643.

The stock is currently down 14 percent on Year to Date basis and is hovering around its 52 weeks low of $139.36. Since the slump in the stock price is not backed by any substantial negative news, this anomaly may be used by investors for creating a position with medium to long term horizon. The stock has strong fundamentals and is likely to show positive growth as the company reports higher revenue and better margins in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.