Four Reasons You Should Buy NantHealth Today

Shares of NantHealth (NH) recently hit an all-time low of $2.60 on Wednesday, continuing the multi-week long negative decline following the company's earnings report. Just six months ago the stock price stood above $7 which represents a decline of over 60% to its current price. The company has faced critical media, has been accumulating some sizable losses, and has truly fallen out of favor with Wall Street. I, however, believe the share price declines have severely overshot and the company is extremely undervalued now. Potential investors may consider the four reasons below to buy the stock today.

1) "False reporting"

Two extremely critical media articles have caused the stock to plummet earlier this year. First, STAT News brought up some questionable charitable donations and alleged the misleading of investors, which caused a massive drop (about 40%) in the share price over the following week. This event is covered in detail here. Numerous law firms quickly attempted to file a securities class action lawsuit against the company. A lot of news in the weeks following the article was just from firms fishing for investors that had suffered damages as a result of the allegations given in the STAT article. At the time there seemed to be more potential lawsuits than actual news, and surely these exacerbated the decline in stock price. What's interesting to note is that the author of that article has also written over 20 articles on the CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong and typically presents him in a negative way. Several months later, after things finally appeared to have calmed down for NantHealth, Politico released an investigative piece tracking the charitable donations of Dr. Soon-Shiong. NantHealth's share price dropped 4% that day and continued to drop about 40% over the following weeks.

NantHealth has not been completely silent since facing the incredibly negative coverage in the media. One week after the March 6 STAT article the company sent two comprehensive letters to STAT news detailing the numerous inaccuracies and misleading statements in the article. One letter addressed the statements regarding the Cancer Breakthroughs 2020 and the other addressed allegations relating to Dr. Soon-Shiong's foundation. The stock rebounded about 30% after the letters. In the first quarter earnings conference call, CEO Soon-Shiong took a moment to address an inaccuracy with the Politico piece and went on to say "We will no longer be distracted or even react to all these false reporting". The company has also posted a statement regarding false reporting on its website along with the letters to STAT.

In the time since the negative articles, NantHealth has profusely denied any wrong doing or misleading investors, the majority of lawsuits have been dropped, and there has been no legal action taken by the SEC. The aftermath, in my opinion, as left a grossly undervalued company.

2) High analyst estimates

The company's most recent declines came after missing analyst estimates for the past quarter. The company missed the revenue estimate of $31.27M by $5.07M and subsequently missed the EPS estimate by $0.03. What struck me as odd is how high the revenue estimate was considering how the previous quarter's revenue was only $22.5M. This estimate would represent a 39% sequential rise in quarterly revenue. Moreover, looking at the prior three quarters (Q3FY16-Q1FY17) I can see an average revenue of $24M.

So why was this estimate so high? Well one year ago the company posted revenue of $31.5M in the quarter which included the recognition of a large software and services arrangement. This was clearly a one-time item yet this seemed to have an impact on the past quarter's estimate. Removing that item would have resulted in a much more realistic estimate that the company probably would have achieved. What seemed to be lost was that revenue still grew on a sequential basis by 17%. Even more, the gross profit of the quarter, $9.6M, grew 175% on a sequential basis and was the highest the company has ever posted.

3) Restructuring to speed up profitability

In the quarter NantHealth signed an agreement with Allscripts (MDRX) to sell its non-core provider/patient portal and assets. The company's restructuring plan involves reducing its headcount by approximately 300 staff, either through transfer to Allscripts or layoffs, and refocusing on growth of the its artificial intelligence platform for cancer care. The restructuring is said to achieve an annualized cost savings of more than $70 million and significantly accelerate the path to profitability. A NantHealth spokeswoman said the company's moves could help it become "one of, if not the leading cancer company driving 21st century delivery of care".

4) GPS Cancer gaining traction

Sales of the company's GPS Cancer, a leading proteogenomic molecular test, are finally starting to pick up with July being their largest month of orders to date. Since the company's quarter ended in June, these July numbers would contribute to the present quarter. Below is a table of the number of commercial tests that have been ordered and delivered over the past three quarters.

GPS Commercial Tests Q4FY16 Q1FY17 Q2FY17 Ordered 326 365 379 Delivered 233 266 264

Other factors appear to be falling into place to accelerate sales. For example, the company has doubled their sales force for GPS and improved the quality of the team. A new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reddy, has recently been appointed to oversee various aspects of the GPS business. The company has also expanded their global reach of the molecular test to places such as Italy, Israel, the Middle East, northern Mexico, and mostly recently Southeast Asia.

Finally, in the current quarter the company completed the documentation and validation studies of GPS Cancer for filling to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for coverage of the test. The company has been in talks with CMS for several quarters and anticipates to receive a response by the first quarter of 2018. Coverage may be at the national or regional level but any coverage would be a positive starting point which may be expanded in the future. The impression of a positive outcome already seems probable although the current stock price does not reflect this at all. Finally, a market research report shows that the genomics market is expected to reach nearly $20 billion by 2020, thus, showing that the market NantHealth is in is poised for serious growth.

Final thoughts

The pendulum between optimism and pessimism for the company has swung far to the pessimistic side. This creates a huge opportunity for potential investors. With the stock's RSI being below 30 and the price being below $3, I believe now is the perfect time to initiate a position in this stock and I recommend buying this stock for the reasons mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.