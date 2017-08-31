L Brands - August Comparable Sales

What are Victoria's Secret comparable sales in August?

On August 31, L Brands (LB) released the August sales report. The sales reported matched investor expectations and will likely put a floor under the share price. The article explains why.

Total company comparable sales are -4% for August. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about -2 percentage points. Adjusted for the exit comparable sales come in at -2%

Victoria’s Secret comparable sales are -7% in August. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of approximately 3 percentage points. After adjustments for the exit, comparable sales are -4% in August. The comparable sales for Bath & Body Works are 4% for the month.

L Brands - Comparable sales trend

L Brands uses two metrics to report comparable sales. The metrics are applicable to comparable sales for L Brands, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. I explain these metrics in the article: L Brands - Victoria's Secret Direct Sales Are Bleeding.

Table 1 reports both metrics for L Brands. The total company adjusted column takes into account the exit of the swim and apparel categories, and reports the comparable sales excluding these categories.

Table 1: L Brands comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 1 reports the two-year stacked comparable sales for L Brands. Comparable sales growth on a two-year stacked basis is computed by adding comparable sales growth in the referenced period and the same period twelve months prior.

Figure 1: L Brands – Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

August two-year stacked comparable sales are 0%. The two-year comparable sales move out of negative territory and show a 1% increase compared to July comps.



Victoria’s Secret comparable sales trend

Table 2 summarizes comparable sales for Victoria’s Secret. The year 2017 hasn’t been good so far. However, the -4% adjusted comparable sales in August show improvement compared to June and July numbers. Furthermore, the negative effect of the swimwear and apparel exit is wearing off.

Table 2: Victoria’s Secret comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 2 displays the two-year stacked comparable sales for Victoria’s Secret. The comparable sales in August are -4% on a two-year basis.

Figure 2: Victoria’s Secret – Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports).

Victoria’s Secret - The Direct Channel

Victoria's Secret has a tough year in the Direct Channel. The direct sales in Q1 2017 were -20.4% compared to Q1 2016. The Q2 direct sales came in at -25.9% compared to Q2 2016 (Source: L Brands - Looking For Positives In The Q2 Earnings Report). One could come up with several reasons for the current decline in direct sales:

Victoria's Secret stopped selling online exclusive articles

Seasonal swimwear sales in Q1 and Q2 impacted direct sales

Decrease in direct mailings

One way to look at the effect of direct sales is the spread between the total company and store-only comparable sales. The difference between total company comparable sales and the store-only comparable sales is the direct channel. The spread provides an indication of the direct sales contribution to total company sales.

Table 3: Victoria's Secret direct sales spread.

In August, the spread between total company sales and just store sales came in at 0%. Therefore, the online sales in August are in the proximity of -7%. The -7% figure can be explained with a simple example. In Q2 2017, Victoria's Secret reported around $18 in direct sales and $82 in store sales for each $100 in total sales (Source: July sales report). In August, the store only comps and total comps were -7% and -7% respectively. One could derive the change in direct sales from the changes in store only sales and total sales as shown in the table below.

Table 4: Direct sales growth at Victoria’s Secret

The -7% number in August shows significant improvement over the July number of -14.6%. These numbers don’t provide guidance on a go-forward basis. In the Q2 earnings commentary the company reported: "Direct sales declined 26%, driven by the exit of swim and apparel. Go-forward sales in the direct channel increased 11%." The August sales report does not provide any guidance on go forward numbers.

Bath & Body Works comparable sales trend

Table 4 reports the comparable sales for Bath & Body Works. The August comparable sales are 4%. A strong result in the direct channel drives the comparable sales growth. More on this later.

Table 5: Bath & Body works comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure three reports the two-year stacked comparable sales for Bath & Body Works. The two-year stacked comparable sales for Bath & Body Works are 11% in August. A significant improvement versus the 7% comparable sales in July.

Figure 3: Bath & Body Works – Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports).

Bath & Body Works – The direct channel

Bath & Body Works performs well in the direct channel. Direct sales were up 16% in Q2 2017. Bath & Body Works applies the same reporting metrics as Victoria’s Secret. To determine Bath & Body Works direct sales I apply the methodology used to determine Victoria’s Secret direct sales. Table 6 reports the direct sales spread.

Table 6: Bath & Body Works direct sales spread.

In August Bath & Body Works reports total comparable sales of 4% and store only comparable sales of 0%. The 4% difference is driven by the growth in the direct channel. Bath & Body Works generates approximately $12 in direct channel sales for every 100$ in total sales. These numbers can be used to determine the direct sales growth.

Table 7: Direct Sales growth at Bath & Body Works

The table shows direct sales growth for August is approximately 33%. A very healthy result and the first step towards strong growth in Q3.

September guidance

In the August Sales Report Transcript, the company states: "We expect September total company comps to be down low single digits, which includes a negative impact from the exit of swim and apparel of about 2 points." Adjusted for the 2 percentage point exit, the September comparable range should be 0% to -4%. September guidance is in line with the results in August.

Merchandise margin rate and inventory management

The company reports merchandise margin rates are flat in August compared to August 2016 (See August Sales Report Transcript). Furthermore, in the report, the company reports inventories per square foot are down 7% for the month versus last year. The decrease in inventories per square foot will have a positive effect on the company's cost.

Conclusion

August comparable sales came in at -4% or -2% adjusted. Victoria’s Secret sales are still weak but show improvements. Bath & Body Works outperforms, with exceptional direct sales. The direct sales at Victoria’s Secret show further improvement, merchandise margins are flat, inventories are down, and September company guidance shows some improvements over August numbers. The improvements will likely put a floor under the share price and create a buying opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.