Westell: Dual Ownership Frustrates Common Shareholders Even With Growth Prospects

Wireless activity is all around us

The wireless network has become a major necessity across every facet of our daily lives. Almost everyone can be seen staring down at a cell phone at least a few times daily. Wireless networking is everywhere including hotels, office buildings, schools, stadiums, amusement parks and manufacturing shop floors to name a few. Everyone also has experienced the annoying slow connectivity. Sometimes poor connectivity causes loss of communication, low productivity, lost functionality or even major safety concerns.

Westell (NASDAQ:WSTL) offers solutions to combat the ever-increasing need for wireless functionality and reliability. Westell is well positioned across in-building wireless, intelligent site management and communication network solutions for sustainable growth in an ever-increasingly demanding market as shown in their investor presentation.

FirstNet

The most intriguing and soon to be explosive market Westell will be serving is within the FirstNet (First Responders Network) program. The launch of FirstNet began with the awarded primary contract going to AT&T. FirstNet is best summarized on the home page of firstnet.com.

“The FirstNet mission is to deploy, operate, maintain, and improve the first high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety. This reliable, highly secure, interoperable, and innovative public safety communications platform will bring 21st century tools to public safety agencies and first responders, allowing them to get more information quickly and helping them to make faster and better decisions.” www.firstnet.com

The initial AT&T contract awarded by the Department of Commerce is for a staggering $6.5B which should trickle down nicely to second and third tier providers and suppliers such as Westell. But what goes unmentioned is the $40B of ongoing support needed as mentioned in a www.Wirelessweek.com article announcing the contract.

“AT&T is expected to spend some $40 billion over the life of the contract to cover deployment, operation, and maintenance of the network, the DOC said.”

Courtesy: FirstNet.gov

The FirstNet program is in the process of allowing states to review and opt-in or opt-out. The early indicator as shown in the dashboard above is that the program is being well received. In fact, there have been zero opt-outs to date.

Competing Westell Issues

It’s not all rosy for Westell. There are two glaring issues. First of all on the business side of things, generating profitability and sales growth has been problematic. The second issue isn’t so much related to the actual business side of Westell but rather the dysfunctional ownership structure. This A share – B share dual ownership structure isn’t very inviting to investors.

Operations

Although management has taken some fairly impressive steps toward rectifying operational issues there are still problems as shown on the income statement. R&D burn along with SG&A remain very troubling. The lack of executive operational leadership is quite possibly their biggest profit absorbing hole. With wireless activity becoming more and more critical to our daily lives it is paramount that Westell shore up the operational side. The time for profitability is now. Management has mentioned in recent presentations that they are sitting at the breakeven point and additional sales are needed to generate profitability. As you can see with the latest income statement, sales increased by $1.0M quarter over quarter but cost of rev also climbed the same $1.0M. So, the breakeven point statement, although very plausible in this market, remains to be seen.

Courtesy: Yahoo Finance

Dual Ownership

The biggest issue facing Westell investors is the ownership problem. A shares are common shares traded on Nasdaq capital market. There are approximately 12M common shares. B shares are privately held by Robert W. Foskett and Robert C. Penny III. There are approximately 3.5M B shares. Although these B class shares represent 22% ownership of the company, these shares have 4:1 voting rights associated with them. So, 22% ownership gives Foskett and Penny over 50% of the voting power negating any voting significance to common shareholders.

This structure is being challenged by Westell’s largest common shareholder, Cove Street Capital. Although the results are more than likely a foregone conclusion, I will be voting in favor of Cove Street Capital’s proposal.

Apparently, the independent BOD is recommending to vote against the elimination of the dual class capital structure, which makes one question whether or not the BOD is truly independent.

From SEC Filing: here PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE THE DUAL CLASS CAPITAL STRUCTURE RESOLVED, that shareholders of Westell Technologies, Inc. ("Westell Technologies" or the "Company") request that the Board of Directors take the necessary steps to adopt a recapitalization plan that would eliminate Westell Technologies' dual-class capital structure and provide that each outstanding share of common stock has one vote. Supporting Statement Westell Technologies had 61,271,072 shares of common stock outstanding as of July 15, 2016, the record date used in the Company's 2016 proxy statement: 47,333,921 shares of Class A common stock and 13,937,151 shares of Class B common stock. Holders of the Class A common stock, roughly 77% of the Company's total shares outstanding, have only 46% of the voting rights. Holders of the Class B common stock have four votes per share. According to the Company's 2016 proxy statement, Robert Foskett and Robert Penny III owned, through a Voting Trust they control, 22.7% of all shares of common stock outstanding (Class A and Class B), yet possessed 54.1% of the Company's voting shares. We believe any capital structure that leads to outsized influence for insiders, without commensurate economic ownership, is not in the best interest of Westell Technologies' shareholders. According to a 2009 study conducted by Ronald Masulis of Vanderbilt University (Masulis, Wang, Xie.,The Journal of Finance, 2009), "insiders holding more voting rights relative to cash flow rights extract more private benefits at the expense of outside shareholders." Additional research by Paul Gompers of Harvard (Gompers, Ishii, Metrick, The Review of Financial Studies, 2009) found that firm value increases with insiders' cash-flow ownership rights but decreases with insiders' voting rights - meaning that the disproportional voting rights possessed by the Penny family is a leading indicator of negative value accretion to outside shareholders. Additionally, from a corporate governance point of view, it is necessary to note that ISS voting guidelines view dual-class capital structures as "problematic" and lump dual-class structures into "Circumstances That May Trigger Negative Vote Recommendations ." (ISS Policy Updates, 2017) Therefore, we believe that eliminating the dual-class structure, and installing a one-share/one-vote arrangement, would benefit Westell Technologies' public shareholders and increase overall shareholder value over the long-term. We encourage other shareholders to vote for this proposal. STATEMENT IN OPPOSITION TO STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote against this Stockholder Proposal. The Board believes that retaining the current dual class capital structure (i.e., two classes of common stock with different voting rights) is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. The dual-class structure has been in existence since Westell became a public company in 1995. This capital structure was disclosed in advance to every purchaser of a share of our Company’s common stock, and to seek to force one class to accept decreased voting rights without any consideration is not an equitable manner to treat one class of shareholders. Additionally, our dual-class structure protects the Company from becoming singularly focused on maximizing short-term value and performance and allows our Board and management to focus on long-term business. A recent report from the Nasdaq National Market affirmed that Nasdaq supports dual class structures so long as the charter structure is transparent and disclosed up front to investors. The Company’s dual class structure has been disclosed in the Company’s public filings and set forth in the Company’s charter, so this information is available to all shareholders and prospective investors. Similarly, the Class B Holders’ interest in the long-term success of the Company provides stability from outside pressures and influences. The Class B Holders are dedicated to the Company not just through their ownership of stock but also on the basis of past history and knowledge of our industry, customers and employees. No matter the capital structure, stockholder interests have long been protected through the Company’s adherence to corporate governance practices and principles that complement the dual class capital structure and reinforce the Company’s focus on long-term sustainability and increasing stockholder value. Among our corporate governance practices are the following: The Board believes that elimination of the dual-class structure without consideration is not a fair way to treat one class of stockholders and will not improve the long-term financial performance of the Company. For the reasons stated above, the Board of Directors recommends a vote “against” this proposal because it is not in the best interest of the Company or its stockholders to force one class to forfeit their charter rights that all investors were aware of before purchasing Company stock. From SEC Filing: here

Westell share count held by the BOD is clearly dismal, which point to a board that isn’t too confident in either business prospects or ownership structure.

Another sign that shows displeasure with investors is the speed of which investment firms are heading for the door.

Courtesy: Nasdaq.com

SUMMARY

I am long Westell. I believe that there is long-term growth opportunity and I do believe that the ownership structure will someday change. Although probably not now – not as long as the A share board members are not honest with themselves. I would love to hear an actual compelling case from A’shareholders as to why we’re better off with no voting power. Maybe some of the larger firms can chime in. Blackrock, Renaissance Technologies, Vanguard Group, Russell Investment Group and others - where do you stand?