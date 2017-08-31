Bank Of America: We Will Hit $20 Before We Will See $30

Bank of America's (BAC) shares are in a tough spot. Though the bank reported robust second quarter earnings, and beat the analyst consensus revenue and earnings estimates, few investors could be convinced to buy into Bank of America this year. A lack of investor enthusiasm and uncertainty about the Fed's pace of rate hikes will likely continue to take a toll on Bank of America's share price over the short haul.

The truth of the matter is that an investment in Bank of America has been hugely disappointing in 2017. Year-to-date, Bank of America's shares have returned 7.56 percent (we are talking capital gains here) while the U.S. economy is doing pretty good (we have seen a streak of solid private sector job gains, unemployment at 4.3 percent), and the Federal Reserve is providing an extremely supportive environment with its interest rate hikes in March and June. Yet, Bank of America's shares have done relatively little for shareholders lately.

Source: StockCharts.com

Since Bank of America's shares should have done much better given the economic context, the real question here is this one:

Why do investors not buy into Bank of America given that the economy is running on full steam, and given that the Federal Reserve has kicked off a new interest rate cycle, which translates into net interest income tailwinds for companies (i.e. banks) that hold interest rate-sensitive assets on their balance sheets?

That's because, in my opinion, the big money on Bank of America has already been made, and investors don't really expect the high rate of price appreciation that we have seen in 2015/6 to continue. Bank of America's shares have appreciated 44.59 percent in the last two years as investors started to reprice banks in light of a changing interest rate environment. Now that rates are finally rising, investors have no real reason anymore - it appears - to give Bank of America's shares a shot.

Though Bank of America's net interest income has considerably grown over the last year from $10.1 billion in Q2-16 to $11.0 billion in Q2-17, interest income tailwinds are now fully baked into Bank of America's valuation in my opinion.

Source: Bank of America

All of Bank of America's business divisions, from consumer banking to global markets, have done well and posted billions of dollars in profits in the first half of the year. All major business lines saw positive growth rates year-over-year, too. But, apparently, investors don't seem to care...



Source: Bank of America

Don't Worry About It, The Correction Will Come…

Considering that U.S. stock market indices sit near all-time highs, a correction (think of a ten percent drop in stock market prices, which is more than overdue in my opinion) is likely to hit Bank of America hard.

Given that Bank of America's shares surged in 2015/6 and that they are already selling for close to accounting book value, the downside risks at today's price point outweigh the bank's upside potential by a mile.

BAC data by YCharts

According to Marketbeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and target prices, Wall Street seems to agree that Bank of America's shares have about reached fair value. The consensus price target sits at $24.21 compared to a current share price of $23.87 (implying less than two percent upside).

Since investors refrained from buying into Bank of America despite good second quarter results reflecting higher NII and better overall business performance, I continue to see more downside over the short haul. In fact, I think Bank of America's shares are going to fall towards $20 before they can hit $30.

Your Takeaway

In my opinion, investors are still widely underestimating Bank of America's downside potential. Investors have clearly displayed a lack of interest in Bank of America at its current valuation point, which is not that surprising. Bank of America has already made the early bird investors a big chunk of money in the last several years, but it will be much harder for the bank's shares to repeat their performance. With shares selling close to book value, and investors appearing to be utterly unimpressed by Bank of America's business performance in 2017, chances are that we are going to hit $20 before we are going to see $30. I am prepared to gobble up shares at a$20 price or better.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.