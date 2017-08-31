Ok, I'll Throw You A Bone

Remember: I said it was "plausible" which is a lot different from "likely."

It centers around the possibility that rates and the dollar have become too pessimistic about the Trump agenda.

Ok, I'll throw the U.S. equity (SPY) bulls a bone here.

When you look at a chart of the S&P versus yields and the dollar and if you assume that the reflation narrative which drove all three higher in tandem immediately following the election is a valid narrative, then either stocks are "wrong" or yields and the dollar are "wrong":

My interpretation of that would be that the dollar and rates are correctly pricing the increasingly dim prospects for the administration's pro-growth agenda (e.g. tax reform, fiscal stimulus), while stocks have managed to remain elevated on the back of info. tech and FOMO ("fear of missing out").

But at this juncture, there's an argument to be made that all the bad news is priced in for bonds and the greenback. Bloomberg's Cameron Crise communicated this pretty effectively on Wednesday as follows:

There are reasons why the dollar has sold off and bonds have rallied. At some point, however, bad news gets more than fully priced into rate markets - and it looks like we're there. One month dollar OIS swaps one year forward are now just 17 bps above the level of effective Fed funds. That's the lowest since the mid-2016 growth scare, which broadly coincided with lows in the dollar and Treasury yields. To be sure, the risks sketched out in the earlier column remain, and they are one of the reasons that it makes sense for the market to price less tightening than the Fed projects in their infamous dot plots. That's particularly the case given the uncertainty over who will lead the Fed in 2018 and beyond. Still, the gulf between "pricing less than the dot plot" and "pricing almost no tightening" is still pretty wide.

Indeed, the dollar has rebounded strongly over the past couple of sessions and as long as nothing untoward happens for the rest of the day, the broad dollar will post its first winning month since March:

Supporting the contention that rates and FX may have gone overboard in pricing out the Trump agenda is the paradoxical but probably accurate contention that the odds of a government shutdown or a technical U.S. default have been materially reduced by Hurricane Harvey. Here's how I explained it a couple of nights ago over at HR:

You might recall that over the past two weeks, Goldman has pegged the odds of a shutdown at roughly 50%. And that brings us to the silver lining of Hurricane Harvey: the odds might have fallen simply because no one will want to risk being the guy/gal that gets blamed for crippling the government's capacity to provide aid in the aftermath of a horrific natural disaster. If Congress combines the emergency funds with the federal spending authority or the debt ceiling, no one is going to want to see their picture plastered all over the front page of every newspaper in the country with the headline "This Is The Person That Voted Against Disaster Relief."

Meanwhile, everyone still seems to think that obstacles and a disgruntled Gary Cohn notwithstanding, some kind of tax reform is going to get done at some point.

The bar for that has now been set so low, that any progress whatsoever will almost surely be cause for the dollar to rally and for yields to rise.

Now consider the chain reaction: the quicker the debt ceiling debate gets put to bed, the sooner a government shutdown is off the table, and the better the odds look for tax reform, the more aggressive will be the Fed rhetoric around policy normalization. Obviously, that's dollar positive and a boon for yields as well. Here's Goldman from a note out Thursday morning:

Given how negative sentiment on the political outlook has become, it's feasible this sell-off in the 10-year could originate with a positive surprise from the policy process.

Coming full circle, if you believe that stocks have had it "right" all along and that rates and the dollar have simply been too impatient with the administration in terms of waiting for policy wins, then it stands to reason that there's some serious upside for equities in the event the Washington gridlock finally loosens up.

Would I bet on that if I were you? No. And here's why:

(Goldman)

But I did throw you a bone.

