Five Below: The Street Is Plain Wrong

Five Below (FIVE) has just reported its Q2 earnings which appeared to be very strong, but the Street is punishing the name in early trading. Let us be clear. Five Below continues to be one of the best discount retailers out there, bar none. It successfully competes with both the big box stores and the more pervasive dollar stores. It is an interesting player in the space because it fits somewhere between the two. It is not a dollar store, but it is a step above it as it of course boasts that all items are $5 or less. It has a rabid following and loyal customer base. In addition, the name has been in growth mode, but the stock has faced pressure, similar to other retailers. The name is getting interesting here, with shares in the mid $40s. Still, it is 25% higher than its 52-week low, so there could be further downside ahead. Given the up and down volatility, the name has been less of a solid investment name, but a great trading vehicle. Still, with the growth, we are intrigued. So where is the name heading?

It all comes down to expectations and performance. The main question is whether the name is performing well or not. Well, the company's Q2 was better than we expected when we saw today's decline. In fact, the company reported incredible growth that was at the highest end of expectations. Q2 income came in at of $16.8 million or $0.30 per share. This result was at the highest end of expectations and was significantly higher than last year's $9.8 million in income. In addition, the earnings per share figure grew an incredible 67% to $0.30 per share. This beat analysts' estimates by a whopping $0.04, but the stock is still being punished. But what about the sales figures? Perhaps there is a clue here as to what we are witnessing.

Generally speaking, sales have historically beat estimates slightly. In this quarter, I was surprised to see sales come in at $2.83.3 million and surpassed consensus estimates by a solid $7 million margin. That is impressive. This is a huge figure to focus on for Five Below with all of the competition it faces. While the earnings beat was strong, it means expenses were well controlled as well. What is more, net sales actually rose 28.7% year-over-year. Most of retail has been getting battered, so it is refreshing to see a retailer bucking the trend. So why the decline? We need to dig deeper.

Perhaps there is a clue when we turn to the all-important comparable store sales figure? Surely these must be weak for the stock to sell-off with such gusto. Well, to our surprise they were up a solid 9.3%. Wow how weak (sarcasm). This is a win because the high end of guidance was for a mid single digit increase. This is an absolutely killer result when so many retailers are seeing sales declines. That is a big positive for us here. Inventory ended the quarter at $184 million compared to $154 million at the end of Q2 2016. Keep in mind however there is a higher store count.

Maybe there is an issue with the balance sheet? Well Five Below has a pretty strong balance sheet, and has recently begun to invest further in strategic growth initiatives. Five Below ended Q2 with $75 million of cash and cash equivalents and no real long-term debt as most liabilities are current. If it is not a cash issue, them what? Perhaps Q3 guidance is too conservative? This has to be it. Net sales are expected to be $241 to $246 million, considering 35 new shops will open. Net income is seen at $6.2 to $7.4 million and earnings per share will be $0.11 to $0.13. This is based on comp sales of 3-5%. Now, for the year net sales are seen at $90.03-$92.6 million, or $1.62 to$1.66 per share. For those keeping score, fiscal 2016 saw earnings of $1.30, so this is growth of 25% at the lowest end of expectations.

All in all, we thought this quarter was stronger than expected especially on the earnings front. We disagree with the Street's take on the name here, applying a further discount to the growth. While you can't fight momentum, this one has to be on your watch list, especially as it dips into the mid $40 range. If it hits $40, that is a bargain.

