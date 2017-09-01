3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 1, 2017

Welcome to a new edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with recent findings in the biotech and pharma industries.

Let's dive in!

Pfizer heads toward first-line CML approval

Of all the big competitors in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) may have the most unfortunate position of all. Its agent, bosutinib, came late to the party as a second-generation BCR-ABL1 inhibitor, well behind Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) dasatinib and Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) nilotinib.

But PFE has continued its work to stake a claim in the CML marketplace, as results presented at ASCO 2017 demonstrated that bosutinib leads to better outcomes than imatinib in patients with previously untreated CML, suggesting that bosutinib should become another option in the first-line setting.

Now, PFE has announced that its supplemental NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA for first-line therapy, and it has also been accepted by the EMA for consideration.

Looking forward: PFE certainly has had a tough road to hoe with bosutinib, as there isn't much to set it apart from the well-established competitors in this space. However, there may be certain cases where bosutinib would be preferred. For example, patients with pulmonary comorbidities might be bad candidates for dasatinib therapy, and those with uncontrolled diabetes or cardiovascular disease may not be appropriate candidates for nilotinib. These are areas where bosutinib can make some headway, and it's definitely good to have more competition in the first-line treatment space.

Apricus takes another stab at topical ED drug

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) has two drugs in its developmental pipeline, the most advanced of which is alprostadil, which the company licensed from Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in 2015. Alprostadil is a topical cream that is used to treat erectile dysfunction, and it has received approval in several countries outside the United States.

Back in November 2016, the company provided an update on a complete response letter from the FDA for its application in the US market, detailing deficiencies identified by the agency relating to the company's original application. APRI vowed to submit "as soon as possible in 2017."

Now it has fulfilled that promise. APRI announced resubmission of its NDA to the FDA on August 29, 2017, with an anticipated action date approximately six months away.

Looking forward: This news is worth highlighting to reinforce timelines for steps in the regulatory pathway for new therapies. After years of gathering new data, it still took some nine months to get a resubmission to the FDA. It's great news for APRI, and it's telling just how important it is to get all your ducks in a row, lest your move to market be delayed by almost a year.

Acorda gets smacked by the FDA for its Parkinson's disease submission

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) has several agents in development to help treat Parkinson's disease, and back in June we received word that the company had filed an NDA for CVT-301, an inhalable levodopa powder to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

The filing was supported by phase 3 data from the SPAN-PD study, which showed statistically significant improvement in motor function for CVT-301 compared with placebo in patients currently taking oral carbidopa/levodopa.

However, in a big surprise, ACOR announced that it had received word from the FDA that its application was not sufficiently complete to progress with review. Two concerns in particular were cited:

ACOR did not specify a date when its manufacturing facility would be ready for inspection

Uncertainty relating to its drug master production record

The FDA has not specified a need for further clinical study to address extant issues.

Looking forward: This is an unusual setback since companies will often go to great lengths to smooth out issues like these before submitting their final application to the FDA. Very likely, this setback will be temporary, and ACOR is already seeking counsel from the FDA on how to proceed. It's possible that this bad news (and the subsequent dip in company valuation) could be short-lived, especially since there were no clinical data issues cited in the FDA's response.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to check out this digest. As always, I hope you have learned something new, perhaps gaining optics on a company you weren't previously paying attention to.

If you liked this article, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to get real-time email updates whenever a new article of mine goes live, including new editions of this digest. Thanks again, and have a great day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.