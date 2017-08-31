What About A Bristol-Myers Squibb Takeover By Pfizer?

The acquisition could likely be financed without many problems and would be accretive for Pfizer's owners from the beginning.

Pfizer (PFE) has a history of making big acquisitions, and has access to very cheap cash right now -- this would allow the company to make a big splash by taking over Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and thereby increasing the company's growth outlook as well as its earnings and cash flows significantly.

I am not the only one who has thought about the idea of Pfizer making a bid for Bristol-Myers Squibb, as those news items show: 1, 2, 3

Strategic reasons for a takeover

The rationale is easily explained:

1. Pfizer's revenues have gone nowhere over the last couple of years, and the company could benefit from an acquisition that combines a growing top line and a strong pipeline.

2. Pfizer produces strong cash flows that could be used to pay for an acquisition, on top of that the company has more than $20 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

3. Pfizer has access to debt at a quite low rate, with many of the company's bonds trading in the 2% to 3% yield range despite those bonds not maturing any time soon (2026 to 2038 for the three examples highlighted above).

Those factors poise Pfizer to make big acquisitions now and then, such as its most recent huge takeover of Wyeth for $70 billion. Two other big takeovers (of Allergan in 2015 and of AstraZeneca in 2014), that both would have come with a price tag of more than $100 billion did not materialize, but the two approaches by Pfizer show that the company is not shy of making a big, transformative acquisition. I believe that Bristol-Myers Squibb would be a good candidate for such an acquisition, as the company combines several things that Pfizer would benefit from:

Bristol-Myers Squibb's top line has been growing steadily over the last couple of quarters, and the company's sales are poised to grow further in 2018 as well as in 2019 (analysts estimate that the company's sales will rise by 13% over the next two years). Pfizer would benefit from a drug portfolio that includes many drugs that still show solid growth, and Pfizer would also get access to a deep pipeline:

Currently 33 compounds are being investigated by Bristol-Myers Squibb, many of those in multiple indications. R&D is currently focused on oncology, which is an area we know Pfizer wants to expand its presence in, including via acquisitions such as the company's Medivation takeover from last year. Buying out Bristol-Myers Squibb would give Pfizer strong oncology assets such as Yervoy and Opdivo, on top of many other compounds that are currently being evaluated, in areas such as CLL, AML and prostate cancers.

How could such a takeover be financed?

Bristol-Myers Squibb's market capitalization totals $97 billion right now, a takeover would have to happen at a premium though: When we assume that Pfizer would pay 25% more than the current share price, the takeover would cost about $120 billion -- a big amount of money, but still significantly less than the $160 billion Pfizer wanted to pay for Allergan two years ago.

Bristol-Myers holds about $9 billion in cash on its balance sheet, when we assume that some of that cash could be used to immediately repay a portion of the debt Pfizer would have to take on to finance the acquisition, the long term debt Pfizer would have to add to its balance sheet would be about $115 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb produced $5 billion in operating cash flows over the last year, when we annualize the most recent quarter's $1.6 billion in operating cash flows we get a forward estimate for about $6.5 billion in annual cash flows -- not assuming any growth, which is conservative due to the fact that BMS' revenues and earnings are expected to grow substantially going forward.

In an all cash deal, financed via debt, Pfizer would have to take on about $100 billion in new debt (since a portion of the takeover could be financed via the cash Pfizer already holds right now): When we assume that that debt comes with an average interest rate of 3.5% (which is significantly more than what Pfizer is paying right now), the after-tax cost of that additional debt would be $2.9 billion (using Pfizer's ttm tax rate of 17%).

In this scenario Pfizer would thus add $6.5 billion to its total cash flows each year, for the price of paying $3 billion in additional net interest expenses -- the impact on Pfizer's total free cash flows would thus be a positive $3.5 billion annually.

When we factor in that the cash flows Pfizer would get access to will likely continue to grow over the next couple of years and that Pfizer could likely cut costs at BMS significantly after the takeover, the net positive impact to Pfizer's free cash flows is likely even higher going forward.

Pfizer currently has $6 billion in annual free cash flows left over after paying its dividend, when we factor in the positive impact of an acquisition of BMS, the annual free cash flow left over after paying the company's dividends is about $10 billion -- Pfizer could pay down a meaningful amount of the debt it has to add to make that acquisition each year, without the dividends being in any danger. In the mid 2020s Pfizer could almost eradicate the additional debt, would still pay a solid dividend, and its revenues, cash flows and earnings would all be significantly stronger than they are right now, in addition to the pipeline being deepened quite a lot.

What does that mean for investors?

It is not possible to know whether Pfizer will make that acquisition (without insider knowledge), but investors who like either Pfizer and / or Bristol-Myers Squibb should be happy about a possible catalyst that would likely drive share price gains for both companies if Pfizer wants to make that move.

I don't think that investors should buy shares of either company if they do not like the company by itself, but for investors like me, who have a favorable opinion of one or both companies (I own Pfizer, primarily for the strong income and low valuation), the potential for a big acquisition is a nice bonus.

Investors who want to bet on a merger should take a look at call options for Bristol-Myers Squibb: Since an acquisition would have to happen at a solid premium, the company's shares would rally substantially -- this is a high risk bet though, as options buyers can lose all of the money they put into said options if they are out of the money at the time they expire.

Takeaway

Pfizer has a history of making big acquisitions, and with the approaches the company made over the last couple of years we know that the company's management is not shy of making another big move. Bristol-Myers Squibb would be a good strategic fit for Pfizer, I believe, and such an acquisition could be financed without many problems -- even better, the acquisition would be highly accretive to Pfizer's earnings as well as its cash flows, thanks to Pfizer being able to access debt markets at a low rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.