Why Is Gilead On Fire?

The shares have increased 10% in three days and are looking to break out this week with a new 52-week high. If Gilead breaks through resistance, $90 won't be far behind.

Since the acquisition of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) for $11.9B by Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday, the whole perception of Gilead and the stock has changed for investors. Gilead is no longer a beaten-down value stock due to slumping HCV sales and an unclear path toward future growth. For the last three years (Figure 1), Gilead has greatly underperformed IBB and the S&P and has been a letdown for many investors and optimists. I wrote about this exact move in a previous article in March highlighting a potential acquisition of Kite Pharma and a redemption in the stock price.

Figure 1. Gilead three-year chart versus S&P 500 and IBB

From a valuation perspective, Gilead was being treated as a bond alternative based on the 2.75% dividend and a lack of vision for future growth with diminishing revenue and a declining HCV franchise. In comparison to its competitors, Gilead's shares were inexpensive and still are with a P/E of 8.8. Among its competitors, no other big pharma or big biotech with a similar market cap or dividend has a P/E of <16 (Figure 2.). This means that with a clear vision to growth after the acquisition of Kite Pharma, Gilead is in for a big run. Gilead has already gained over 10% in the last three days. I believe the run is just starting and will hit a new 52-week high this week ($82.07), triggering new buyers and a big run for the stock.

Figure 2. Profile of Top Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Along with Gilead's leading franchise in HIV and HCV, the company has acquired the clear leader in CAR-T therapy. CAR-T therapy is a new way of treating cancer where a patient's T-cells are reengineered by adding an antigen that replicates in the body and specifically leads to cancer cell death. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is the most advanced candidate and is currently under FDA review for patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Additional indications are also being pursued with axicabtagene ciloleucel and KTE-C19. With Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) approval of Kymirah today for patients with a rare form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the pressure is off that a gene therapy cannot be approved. Also to note, Novartis issued a list price of $475k/patient based on the expensive nature of the procedure and the life value brought to the patient. This acquisition alone provides investors and analysts with a clear vision to growth with endless possibilities of this technology if it can be successfully applied to solid tumors along with lymphomas.

Figure 3. Kite Pharma Pipeline

Obviously, there are still a lot of risks associated with Kite's pipeline starting with the FDA approval of its lead asset. However, chances are very low (<10%) in my opinion that this drug will not be approved later this year. Another risk of this technology in the real-world setting is sample quality, turn-around time, and reproducibility. However, Gilead is no stranger to successfully commercializing complex regimens, launching hallmark products, and negotiating high-priced drugs with PBMs.

Along with the new assets, it should not be forgotten that Gilead has a pipeline of NASH, Hep B, and an in-licensed JAK inhibitor from Galapagos that could also pan out and contribute to further growth. With that said, investors are likely to drive up Gilead's stock price quickly now that they have a clear path to growth. My estimate is that Gilead will likely reach $110 by year end and will likely go higher with a more appropriate P/E ratio of >12-15 in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, KITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not investment advice and is my opinion. I am not an investment adviser and any trades should be carefully considered prior to placing an order. All data in this report is public knowledge through company transcripts, editorials, and peer reviewed journal articles.