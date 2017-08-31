Analog Devices: Caution Ahead

Analog Devices (ADI) reported FY3Q17 earnings on August 30, before the open. While earnings were decent, I am cautious on the stock given its elevated multiple and increasing risks on the horizon.

The SOX semiconductor index has peaked out in early June of this year and have been very choppy, in my view, reflecting market anxiety over extended multiples of semiconductor stocks and fears that the industry already is at its cyclical peak. ADI is a prime example as it is currently trading at 8-9x ttm EV/sales vs. its 10-year average of around 4-5x, while ttm EV/EBITDA hit 25x compared to its 10-year average of around 10-15x. Multiples are extended even on FY18 consensus numbers with EV/sales at around 6.5x vs. its 10-year average of 3-4x and EV/EBITDA at around 13.5x vs. its 10-year average of 8-10x.

Clearly, the market is very bullish on ADI, however, there are signs that investors should be more fearful than complacent. In my earnings analysis of Broadcom (AVGO), I noted that while the quarter was solid, the CEO warned investors that recent end-market strengths are not sustainable. In my Lam Research (LRCX) article, I picked up on a new disclosure in their 10-K warning of potentially more competition coming from China, and then went into why investors should not be complacent about the China risk. Since China is ADI's second largest market, investors should take note.

Furthermore, Maxium Integrated Products (MXIM), an analog competitor to ADI, traded down 5.7% mostly due to issuing a weak September quarter (FY1Q18) outlook that missed consensus on both revenue and EPS. In their earnings call, MXIM cited two consecutive weak automotive quarters, which led them to have a dimmer view of the end market. MXIM also cited weakness in smartphones. Not surprisingly, analysts fielded several questions related to where the industry is in the business cycle (fearing that the industry is peaking out).

All of these warnings have not yet been incorporated in ADI's consensus estimates, which increases the risk of ADI missing disappointing out years expectations. For example, consensus FY18 EPS and revenue have only moved up while peers are sounding increasingly cautious. Furthermore, because Wall Street analysts tend to extrapolate trends, I see an uptick in FY19 revenue and EPS estimates after ADI reported FY3Q17 numbers. To me, this extrapolation appears short sighted and ignores the obvious red flags cited above. ADI, after all, does not exist on an island and has been highly correlated with the SOX over the past decade.

Earnings

FY3Q17 earnings were a solid beat and raise quarter. EPS came in at $1.26 vs. $1.14 consensus. Revenue came in at $1.43B vs. $1.41B consensus. FY4Q17 EPS was guided to $1.29-1.43, better than consensus estimates of $1.24. Revenue was guided to $1.45-1.55B, at the mid-point better than consensus estimates of $1.45B.

However, nothing in the earnings call suggests to me that management is comfortable with the view that the current growth rate is sustainable. For example, on its industrial business, they were asked "how sustainable do you view that growth rate," but management dodged the question by saying that "China has become a bigger part of what we do in the Industrial area." In other words, they gave a non-answer. On guidance, management said, "In terms of the guidance for next quarter, all we can tell you is... what we see in the order book, and the order book supports a pretty seasonal fourth quarter." None of this gives investors confidence that we are not at the late innings of the analog semiconductor cycle.

Conclusion

I don't think ADI's solid earnings and guidance tells investors much about FY18 and FY19. Consensus estimates are still baking in solid growth in FY18 and FY19, with estimates moving up for FY18 and FY19 results due to FY3Q17 results. The market is assigning ADI a historically high ttm and forward multiple. I believe both consensus estimates and ADI's high multiples are short sighted.

It is pretty clear to me that cautious commentary from AVGO, MXIM and LCRX are signs that we are at or near the top of the analog semiconductor cycle. Small-cap names also are sounding the alarm. For example, MACOM Technology (MTSI) lost a quarter of its market cap after warning about problems in China. ADI, after all, is highly correlated with the SOX and, in my view, cannot outperform in a down cycle.

In other words, I believe ADI is trading at peak multiples on peak earnings. I remain cautious on the stock.