Why Apple Should Increase Its Commission On App Purchases To 40%

More often than not, the iOS version of an app generates more revenue than its Android counterpart. It's actually safer to just make apps exclusive to the iOS platform.

The smaller iOS platform has generated more revenue for game developers than Android because Google’s open-source mobile ecosystem has security issues.

Apple’s closed-source, walled-garden iOS ecosystem means game developers are assured that their iPhone/iPad games aren’t going to be easily cracked/hacked.

My takeaway is Apple is not charging enough. Apple should increase its fee to 40% because its iOS platform is more secure than Android.

The iOS platform has delivered $70 billion in payouts to app developers. However, Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney is angry and unhappy with Apple's (AAPL) 30% cut on iOS app store sales. He said Apple is leeching on developer profits. His "parasitic loss" description of Apple's 30% commission on app and in-app purchases is unmerited. Apple is actually not charging developers enough.

The iOS platform is far more secure than Android and Apple's iPhone/iPad customers. In spite of the lower number of iOS device users/number of downloads, Apple's more secure iOS platform generates more revenue for app developers than Android.

(Source: App Annie)

Having the safer platform where game developers can enrich themselves should justify why Apple should increase its commission from 30% to 40%. Android app store operators like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) also take a 30% fee from purchases done through their less-secure platforms. Apple offers the more lucrative platform for app developers. Even if Apple charges 40% or 50% fee, many will still prefer iOS over Android.

Unlike the proliferation of pirated and modded Android versions of mobile apps/games, Apple's walled-garden, closed-source iOS platform means games/apps developed for the iPad/iPhone are almost impossible to pirate/hack. The open-source nature of Android OS itself is why paid and premium apps developed for it will always be easy to crack/hack.

A pirated/cracked mobile app loses much of it monetization potential.

Sweeney's Criticism Is Just Tencent Expressing Its Discontent

Tencent owns 40% of Epic Games. Maybe it is the reason why Sweeney openly bad-mouthed Apple on its 30% app store commission. Sweeney's sour griping echoed Tencent's own dilemma over Apple taking 30% cut of WeChat in-app tipping revenue from iOS devices in China. Tencent, the world's top-grossing video games company, is clearly unhappy that its global top-grossing Chinese mobile game, Honor of Kings, is making $150 million per month, and Apple is taking 30% of the iOS part of that.

It has compelling reasons to see Apple reduce its 30% cut rate. Tencent is rolling out international versions of Honor of Kings. Due to criticism from China's rulers, Tencent had to impose daily time limits on how long Chinese young people can play Honor of Kings (2 hours for below 18 years old and 1 hour for kids younger than 12). Limited game time means lower chances of Chinese players doing in-app purchases on Honor of Kings.

Tencent wants Apple to reduce its cut on app purchase because it needs a bigger share of its iOS games' bookings. Tencent can only operate an Android app store in China. It can also create an international version of it. However, Apple's proprietary right over iOS means no other company can operate a third-party iOS app store.

Tencent also owns 84.3% of Supercell, the developer of top-grossing mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. Apple again takes 30% of those games iOS versions' microtransactions.

Tencent increased its debt load when it bought Supercell last year for $8.6 billion. A bigger share of its mobile games' bookings could help it with debt payments. A bigger share of iOS revenue can also help finance Tencent's aggressive investments in other companies.

Tencent's pole position in video games revenue means it is the biggest beneficiary of the fast-growing mobile games industry. SuperData's chart below explains why Tencent's mobile-centric business can notably benefit if Apple will reduce its commission fee rate on iOS app purchases.

Why Apple Needs More Money Out Of iOS Games

Tim Cook will never consider reducing Apple's easy money on iOS app store purchases. Apple needs a strong, growing revenue stream from the Services segment to offset its slowing down iPhone business. Services is Apple's fastest-growing segment. It is due to iPhone/iPad gamers spending big money on hit games like Tencent's Honor of Kings, Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, and Clash Royale.

Apple needs greater revenue from iOS apps to reduce its dependence on iPhone sales. Getting $3 billion per year from Alphabet to keep its default search engine status on mobile Safari is not enough to sustain Apple's Services' rapid growth.

Profitability of the Services segment won't benefit much from Apple's forthcoming subscription-only streaming video business. Like Netflix (NFLX), licensing content from Hollywood and producing original shows means Apple will have a razor-thin net margin on streaming video/TV services.

The business of selling virtual currency (which can be made infinitely by developers) to iOS mobile games players is a brilliant exercise of capitalism that Apple should prioritize.

Final Thoughts

Apple should consider increasing taxation of iOS apps to 40%. Apple can increase its app store fee to 40%, and Tencent will still publish its game on iOS. Sweeney and other game developers are mere subjects of Apple's iOS kingdom. They elected to put their games on the iOS platform. They can be taxed at any rate that Apple deems necessary.

If game developers want long-term prosperity, they have to accept and appreciate whatever Apple gives them. Apple has given them a very secure platform that has mostly affluent users who can afford to waste money on mobile games.

Freelance graphic artists and UI designers like me are very grateful for how secure iOS is. Apple indirectly helps us to continuously make money making targeted display ads, incentivized video ads, game graphics assets, and UI designs for mobile app developers. Apple, not Google, is the true vanguard of the mobile games industry. If Apple made iOS as open as Android, the mobile games industry won't be as successful as it is today.

I am long, and I rate AAPL as a buy. GOOG is also a buy since it still takes 30% revenue of less-secure Android apps. TCEHY is also a buy. It's the smartest and biggest video games company.

