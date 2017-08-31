Why Gilead Is Finally Flashing Buy Signals

Gilead Sciences(GILD) is finally moving higher with conviction, seemingly reversing its multi-year downtrend following its acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE). The problem that had plagued GILD was that it had a massive cash pile, but nothing in the pipeline, and revenue was declining. This pressured investors to sell the stock, pushing down valuation multiples rapidly. Now however, Gilead has ended its dry spell, and investors are beginning to look favorably on the company’s prospects again.

The chart below shows that Gilead has been in a persistent downtrend the last few years following explosive growth higher from 2012-2015. The company’s luck ran out for a number of reasons in 2015. For one, the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election was coming quickly, and both candidates had taken a negative stance on high drug prices. Gilead was a beneficiary of such price hikes with its expensive hepatitis C treatments.

Moreover, low interest rates following the financial crisis had pushed investors into growth stocks, and away from value stocks such as financials and materials, further benefiting the high growth biotech industry. The Federal Reserve however began tightening monetary policy in late 2015, leading investors to bid up value stocks in mid-2016 to 2017. Lastly, Gilead had a massive cash pile, but was slow to make a major acquisition. Investors decided to book large profits, leading to a steady, non-correlated to the broader markets grind lower for Gilead over the last few years.

The perception has now changed. Low interest rates remain as the underlying economy grows at a more gradual pace than was previously expected. This is leading to outperformance of growth stocks such as technology, and biotech.

Additionally, Gilead recently made a splash acquisition with Kite Pharma. The company ended fiscal 2016 with $32 billion in cash on its balance sheet, more than enough to add to its pipeline through acquisition. It has made a few small deals in recent years, but nothing to the magnitude of its 2011 acquisition of hepatitis drugmaker Pharmasset for $11 billion. In the years following the acquisition, its hepatitis C treatments Sovaldi and Harvoni generated tens of billions in revenue.

On Monday however, M&A activity remerged, with the $11.9 billion cash acquisition of cancer-immunotherapy firm Kite Pharma, a 29% premium to its prior close. Kite specializes in personalized cancer treatment with a therapy called CAR-T, which harnesses the body's immune system to attack cancer cells. Gilead hopes CAR-T doesn’t simply gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration, but becomes transformative.

The move shows that management wasn’t just twiddling its thumbs as many had feared, but that it was strategically calculating its next move. Now that the drought has ended, investors are piling back into the stock, hoping CAR-T is as good as advertised, and that management will continue to use its cash pile for strong acquisitions.

Moreover, with renewed investor optimism, expanding valuation multiples could push GILD’s stock price up significantly in coming years. A company’s share price is composed of the underlying company fundamentals, as well as the valuation multiple applied to those fundamentals. When both revenue and valuation multiples expand, it signals a healthy rally. From 2012 through 2015, this is just what occurred for Gilead, strong top-line growth, alongside expanding valuation multiples.

Potential downside risks to GILD include the unlikely, but possible chance that its new cancer drug portfolio comes under greater scrutiny from the FDA, and is either delayed, or stopped entirely from coming to market. Additionally, if Gilead charges an astronomical price for its drug, and is thus pressured by the current administration, its share price could decline. While these issues are not expected, they should be considered when investing in the company.

Over the last few years however, revenue stagnated, and valuation multiples plummeted as investors lost confidence due to the reasons cited above. With valuation multiples currently trading at depressed levels, there looks to be opportunity for price appreciation. Gilead is a buy at these levels, and warrants consideration. It has broadly lagged the market in recent years, and with it being one of the few stocks not at record levels , but still a big name in the industry, it certainly deserves an allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.