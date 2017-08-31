What Bitcoin Really Is

I’ve lost track of the number of notices or promotions I receive for cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular. Given the esoteric nature of cryptocurrencies, it’s natural for people to question their validity as an investment vehicle. Let me first suggest to you that cryptocurrencies are not investment vehicles since they were created to function as money. In Chapter One of the recently released Escaping Oz: An Observer’s Reflections, I suggested that money has the following characteristics:

Medium of exchange Unit of account Direct store or representation of wealth (Note: Some analysts use the term "store of value" instead of wealth)

Bitcoin has been a medium of exchange for some time (2009/2010). Merchants have accepted it as payment for goods and services.

It’s certainly a unit of account since it’s measurable to small fractions of a Bitcoin unit.

Bitcoin is a store of value since it’s used in the exchange of goods and services. Whether it’s a direct store or representation of wealth is debatable given that it’s exchanged for Dollars, a fiat currency, which do not directly represent wealth. The topic of wealth is best left for another article.

Since Bitcoin meets these three criteria, we can safely declare it money. Well, here’s the thing about money - it’s not an investment. Money offers no yield while an investment should, otherwise, there’d be no investing. An investment results from placing money in a risk asset and anticipating a return.

The investment perception of Bitcoin is based on its value relative to other currencies. For example, the exchange rate for the currency pair of Bitcoin-US Dollar is roughly 1 Bitcoin to $4,000 as I write this. You can draw other relationships with Euro, Pound or Yen, etc. This distinction may seem nuanced, though it’s important in understanding the differences between investments and money.

You might argue that currency pair trading is quite common, indeed it is. That trading is an expression of liquidity preference or which national currency you’d rather own at a moment in time. Those liquidity preferences may be for speculation or hedging. Those currency pairs also have a significant role in world commerce hence the robust market for their trades.

Bitcoin has other characteristics that could and should impact liquidity preferences. For example, unlike fiat currencies, its supply is algorithmically limited. Can you imagine central bankers placing a limit on fiat currency creation? That scarcity has deflationary implications signifying retained purchasing power over time. Bitcoin also possesses spectacular transfer capabilities since it can travel between two parties outside of the banking system and SWIFT network - faster and cheaper.

The genius of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin is the implementation of Public Key Cryptography. Visually, consider Public Key Cryptography as a way for people to put things in your private safe though only you can take those things out. Rationally speaking, there are many reasons for people to use Bitcoin for transacting commerce, once again supporting its comparison to money. However, money’s exchange value should exhibit stability. Imagine reserving a hotel in London for 200 British Pounds (roughly $260) per night only to discover that by the time of your trip the following week the Pound-Dollar exchange rate made your stay $500 per night.

Is Bitcoin really behaving like money if its exchange rate with the Dollar has increased by 75% in 2017 alone? Has any other currency pairing with the Dollar changed by 75% in 2017? Despite misgivings about fiat money, the Dollar has not lost 75% of its purchasing power anywhere else. What does this suggest about Bitcoin’s relative exchange rate?

In the book mentioned earlier, I start by introducing readers to a bazaar where merchants exchange goods and services. Rather than bartering, the merchants agree to the use of money - the most important invention in economic history. The bazaar functions quite well with money and the appropriate layer of civil and criminal laws.

Let’s suppose that a vendor introduces an alternate form of money. This money won’t replace the original currency, but rather function alongside. We’ll call the original money “A” and the alternate money “B.” The entire bazaar accepts both types of money, A and B.

If you were a merchant selling your wares in this bazaar, you’d feel equally comfortable accepting A or B. Likewise, you could use either for purchasing goods and services needed in the bazaar. Since all merchants accept both, would it make sense for bazaar vendors to exchange increasingly greater numbers of “A” money for “B” money?

Consider the parallel to Dollars and Bitcoin. Both are accepted in commercial transactions though we can’t say that Bitcoin enjoys the same universal acceptance as the Dollar. In my bazaar example, I suggested that both forms of money (A and B) are accepted universally. What does this suggest for the current preferences for Bitcoin? Would you clamor for money that doesn’t have the same acceptance as others?

Dire economic conditions can also reflect currency preferences. If you’re a resident of Venezuela, you’d likely have a preference for any money over the Bolivar. No doubt US Dollars and Bitcoin are circulating in the black market there. Citizens of Zimbabwe would have loved Bitcoin too. During the collapse of the former Soviet Union, American cigarettes carried more value than Rubles. I'm sure the Argentinian crisis taught its residents about liquidity preferences. Chinese, fearful of capital controls and devaluation, have used Bitcoin to move money out of their country.

But residents of the US and Europe are not facing those economic conditions or decrees. There's no panic out of the Dollar or Euro. This exchange rate fluctuation (Dollars-Bitcoin) speaks to a speculative bubble. I’ve discussed the characteristics of speculative bubbles in other writing. At some point in the speculative frenzy, there’s the perception of instant riches for little effort. This perception is common in the Bitcoin promotional material I see today.

We’re still in the Creation stage of this bubble (favorable public psychology, herding). The Collapse of the bubble occurs when one investor decides to sell/exchange Bitcoin at a lower price. Collapses also reveal massive frauds.

Bitcoin has only been around since 2009 so it’s mostly circulated after the market bottom of 2009 and the financial crisis of 2008. Given the length of the current “recovery” and other economic landmines, what happens to speculative bubbles during the ensuing recession or panic?

Investor behavior during recession or panic reverses the optimism that fueled the bubble. Recessions and panics usually spawn massive liquidation of assets for other forms of money more acceptable by creditors (cash, short-term government debt). Given what I noted earlier about Bitcoin’s appreciation relative to the Dollar, it’s not hard to project what an avalanche of selling could do to this exchange rate. The Bitcoin market is thinly traded relative to most investments, which will no doubt create price gaps to the downside. The Bitcoin market already suffered a spectacular collapse from late 2013 to early 2014 of more than 60% and this was from a price level roughly ¼ of what it is today.

Investment speculations or bubbles reveal fraud that catches most by surprise. Remember Madoff? What most don’t remember is that Madoff’s scheme was one of dozens uncovered by the FBI. Consider that these frauds occurred within regulated markets.

Bitcoin exchanges have scant if any regulation often focused only on anti-money laundering. Other regulatory features like fund segregation, capital requirements, insurance protection, and background checks for operators simply don’t exist. In 2014, the Mt. Gox exchange collapsed and with it, thousands of Bitcoins were lost. I won’t reveal some of the schemes that could be used to perpetrate a Bitcoin fraud, though I’m sure plenty of sinister people have devised ways to trap the unsuspecting.

A watchful government agency, the IRS, is well aware of Bitcoin transactions and the potential for unreported capital gains. The IRS doesn’t care if a taxpayer considers Bitcoin an investment or money, it wants its share.

In order to truly accomplish their intended goals, cryptocurrencies must behave like money and not be the object of intense speculation. Since Bitcoin has been successfully adopted as a means of payment with many merchants, it indicates that other competing cryptocurrencies could enjoy future acceptance.

In my bazaar example, I suggested two currencies competing side-by-side. Competition bodes well for the consumer. The creation of other, legitimate cryptos will reduce liquidity preference for Bitcoin as users (notice I didn’t say “investors”) adopt and merchants accept these alternate payment forms.

If you’re considering Bitcoin as an “investment”, understand where we are within the speculative life cycle of this cryptocurrency - we’re in bubble territory. Fittingly, this bubble has been promulgated by investor chase for yield in an era of abnormally low interest rates supported by the central bank Wizards. Bitcoin trading should fall within the realm of speculative capital that you can afford to lose. Watch this thinly traded market closely. You may need to make a hasty exit.

