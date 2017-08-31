CBOE Holdings: Still Plenty Of Unrealized Upside

CBOE is more profitable than Nasdaq Inc, sports higher margins, yet is priced lower. A full-year's worth of results accounting for Bats acquisition and bitcoin derivative launch should change that.

Thesis

CBOE Holdings (CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies and inventor of the options market in 1973, agreed to buy Bats Global Market for $3.2 billion on September 26, 2016. At the time CBOE was trading at $67. The acquisition closed on March 1, 2017.

The result of this acquisition caused CBOE's Q2'17 revenue to jump significantly: approximately 271% to $641 million compared to $173 million in Q2'16. In contrast, the full year 2016 revenue was $657 million.

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Revenue in $ millions 657 635 617 572 512 Change from previous yr 3.46% 2.92% 7.87% 11.72% -

Considering revenue jumped 271% but the stock price only rose 49%, I believe there is more upside to CBOE even as it breaks all-time highs of $100 per share. Specifically, I think it deserves a valuation higher than Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), CBOE's biggest competitor in U.S. options trading.

Supporting Evidence

Let's nip this one in the bud: CBOE truly appears pricey compared to peers with a forward P/E of 30.6. In contrast, the forward P/E of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is 22, CME Group (CME) is 26.6, and Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) is 18.1. CBOE has outpaced its peer group and the S&P Midcap 400 Index decisively over a 5 year period:

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Clearly, the market is currently pricing in growth prospects that might not have been considered yet by the average investor. I shall attempt to quantify all the main points as to why CBOE can justify trading at this premium.

First, CBOE acquired Bats Global Markets on Feb. 28, 2017. This was extremely accretive to earnings as mentioned above. More notable, however, is that the acquisition gives CBOE access to Bats' ETFs. The former CEO of Bats, Chris Concannon (now COO of CBOE), predicts that ETF assets will grow five-fold by 2026. Equipped with this key piece of information, one can see a piece of why CBOE is trading at such a high premium relative to peers. Moreover, management projects that CBOE's shift to Bats' technology will save $65 million over the next five years which will improve operating margins (CBOE's operating margin was 45.39% in 2016.)

Second, and perhaps more eye-catching, is CBOE's move into cryptocurrency derivatives. CBOE partnered with Gemini, a bitcoin exchange, on August 2. The exclusive, multi-year data agreement provides CBOE with bitcoin data that will support plans to list bitcoin derivatives which are slated to launch in Q4'17 or Q1'18. Bitcoin set a record high at $4,700 on August 30, so CBOE's plan to create bitcoin derivatives comes at a time where interest in bitcoin is truly beginning to surge. The ability to trade bitcoin options would be a much-welcomed opportunity by many traders.

Source: World Coin Index

Third, chatter about a potential broad market correction in the remaining months of 2017 have accelerated. This inherently creates more demand for options for the purpose of hedging and also for speculation. With the acquisition of Bats, CBOE now controls about 38% of the volume in U.S. options trading compared to Nasdaq's 36%. Indeed on August 10, CBOE said that trading volumes in options and futures on the VIX reached new all-time highs: approximately 2.6 million contracts compared to the previous record of ~2.4 million on February 3, 2014. Moreover, average volumes in VIX options increased 11% to ~687k, compared to the same period a year ago. CBOE earns revenue on all this activity so these points further bolster the stock's bull case. The chart below outlines the rise in U.S. option trading from 1973 to 2009.

Source: 2010 Prospectus

Conclusion & Opinion On Valuation

At a market cap of about $11.3 billion at a price per share of approximately $100, CBOE is slightly less valued than NDAQ which has a market cap of $12.52 billion. CBOE deserves a much higher valuation than NDAQ for the following reasons: CBOE's 2016 operating margin was 45.39% while NDAQ's was 7.04%. CBOE also had a more profitable 2016 with $186.82 million net income and $298.2 operating income compared to NDAQ's $108 million net income and $261 million operating income. Moreover, CBOE's acquisition of Bats has already shown a massive accretion in just one quarter; the results of a full year will prove to the market that CBOE's valuation deserves to overtake NDAQ's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBOE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.