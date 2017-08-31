Portfolio Management In Light Of Market And Political Uncertainty

In a recent New York Times article a business writer addressed the high market and portfolio drift since the depth of the bear market in early 2009. A portfolio set up for 60% stocks and 40% bonds in 2009, if unattended, is now 74% stocks and 26% bonds. Portfolio drift is not the only problem facing an investor this fall. Will Congress come up with a budget and how will they handle raising the debt limit? The longer this bull market continues the higher the probability there will be a correction. A young investor with 15 plus years to save and invest can likely put these concerns on the back burner, but that luxury is not available to someone near or in their retirement years.

The following portfolio of securities and associated analysis is designed to provide for global diversification, explain a few simple sell rules, while looking for buying opportunities. Be forewarned, this approach to portfolio management is based on the market anomaly called momentum.

The 25 securities listed in the following portfolio provides for maximum diversification. However, a money manager would never be invested in all 25 securities. The portfolio covers asset classes such as the following: U.S. Equities, Developed International Equities, Domestic Real Estate, International Real Estate, Gold, Commodities, Treasuries, and Timber. In case of a market decline there are numerous bond and inflation ETFs to use as escape valves.

The two primary sell rules are:

Sell if the security is ranked below SHY in performance. Five securities are identified to be culled from the portfolio and they are: RWX, TIP, WY, SH, and DVY. SH is nearly always a sell as it is a short ETF. I include it as a possible investment in times of a deep bear market such as we experienced in 2008. Sell if the price of the security is below its 195-Day Exponential Moving Average. Three securities are identified in column 11 and they are: DBC, WY, and SH. There is a high correlation between these two sell rules.

There are other early warning sell signals in the above worksheet, but I'll omit them to keep this as simple as possible.

Buy Guidelines: Global diversification is available within these 25 securities and draw-down protection is in place with the two sell rules. What are the guidelines for purchasing or constructing a portfolio.

Determine how many securities to screen or identify based on absolute and relative momentum performance criteria. For this $100,000 portfolio I set the spreadsheet to pick out the top five performers. They are: VWO, TLT, BRK.B, MTUM, and SCZ. From these five securities we look for those tickers with a Group rank of 1, 2, or 3 with one (1) being the highest. Note that VWO and BRK-B both carry a rank of four (4). If these two securities are already in the portfolio we continue to hold the shares but do not add new shares. Exceptions might be made on occasion, but Group ratings of four and five generally results in a hold recommendation. The next screen is found in the two columns on the right side of the table. We are looking for positive (green) Heikin-Ashi candles. TLT and MTUM are the two ETFs that pass all three buy screens. There is one final buy screen and it is known as the Point and Figure Ratio where RSP is the benchmark. Click this link to go to the StockCharts graph. Included below is a screenshot of the PnF Ratio graph for MTUM. We are looking for securities that have a PnF graph where the X's in the right-hand column is higher than the preceding column of X's. In addition if you check the PnF graph of RSP on its own it is growing. Therefore, MTUM is growing faster than the positive RSP benchmark. If in doubt, I will use this fourth buy rule to override buy rule number three.

With access to the Kipling spreadsheet, investors can insert their own securities. The 25 identified above provide for global diversification. Portfolio risk, particularly in this high market and volatile political environment, is given special attention. Within all this uncertainty, buying opportunities are available for portfolio construction and rebalancing.

It is my policy to review the portfolio every 33 calendar days.

Portfolio management models frequently raise the question - how well does it perform? I have limited data available for those interested in this question. The model will not be truly tested until we have a significant market correction.

