6 Reasons Regulators Should Reject Bitcoin ETFs

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain platforms should be selected by users for their utility and efficiency, not by regulators or speculators.

Overall, I consider ETFs an excellent financial technology that has helped millions if not billions of investors access a broader range of markets and asset classes, and save possibly trillions of dollars in costs versus older and more traditional fund vehicles.

I also consider myself relatively liberal in my opposition to most forms of censorship, including the "censorship" by a regulator not approving an ETF that would give investors easier access to new and different markets, but just as free speech laws don't protect your right to "shout 'FIRE' in a crowded theater," regulators can do some public good by "censoring" an ETF with external harms beyond the volatility and risk of loss inherent in ETF investing.

I would even consider an ETF backed by a pure bet on a future event (say, the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, or what the top U.S. corporate tax rate will be in 2020) as more suitable and useful than a Bitcoin ETF, since at least the bet-backed ETF would help centralize a prediction market on a more mainstream platform than sites like IEM, PredictIt, or Betfair.

Last year I wrote this article describing the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) as a horse-drawn Ferrari, but in response to Eric Balchunas's "Five Reasons the Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Should Be Approved," I was encouraged to write a rebuttal with the following six reasons the SEC (and other regulators) should again reject any ETF whose sole purpose is buy and hoard a cryptocurrency with hope of price appreciation:

Reason #1: Wrapping Bitcoin in an ETF (or any 21st century cryptocurrency in a 20th century fund structure) cripples the new technology with old overhead

Blockchain technology has the ability to greatly simplify and streamline many financial functions like price discovery, settlement, and fund administration and make it far faster and cheaper to buy and hold investment funds. On a blockchain, I can trade shares of a fund directly and securely with a counterparty on a T+0 basis with far lower costs than trading ETFs on an exchange on a T+2 or T+3 basis, not to mention saving most of the six-figure costs of setting up and administering an ETF, which acts as a barrier to many smaller niche investment strategies.

I have already written an article describing how ETFs are starting to become obsolete as direct electronic trading becomes cheaper and more efficient (similar to how iTunes made CDs obsolete), and if anything, blockchain technology should replace the costs, delays and overhead of ETFs and exchanges rather than get wrapped up into them. Already, we see Nasdaq and Fidelity as just two of the many large firms developing blockchain solutions.

When e-mail was first rolled out, I'm sure there were some executives who saw the e-mail editor as a tool to send a memo to their secretary to print out and snail mail to the recipient's secretary, and it is best to call Bitcoin the Microsoft Exchange of money to avoid repeating the same mistake.

Reason #2: A Bitcoin ETF diverts investor focus to price speculation, rather than how to invest in productive applications of the technology

If you envision, as I do, that blockchain technology is likely to do to banks what e-mail did to post offices, then you should be interested in investing in firms that are developing and applying this technology to these cost-saving and profit making services. Devoting attention instead to the ups and downs of today's bitcoin price is a distraction from these more productive investments.

Reason #3: More trading and more volatility makes it harder for the mainstream to actually use Bitcoin

What has attracted many speculators to Bitcoin is exactly what has been an obstacle to its mainstream use: the price of cryptocurrencies in terms of real money is just way too volatile. An ETF would likely increase trading volume and volatility rather than helping solve this problem.

Reason #4: Currency ETFs, even cryptocurrency ETFs, should go with a developed money market

While I clearly oppose approval of a Bitcoin ETF, one productive application of having one would be to have a stable pool of bitcoins that could be lent out and form the basis of a money market in cryptocurrencies. That way, there is at least some productive source of return from the interest on the bitcoins rather than the ETF being a pure vehicle for betting on price appreciation.

Reason #5: Unlike many IPOs, the only "use of proceeds" of launching a Bitcoin ETF is to help current bitcoin holders cash out to traditional funds and brokerage accounts

One of the many reasons for an IPO is to provide an exit for the founders, but in the IPOs of companies, investors often like to see at least part of the IPO proceeds being invested in the business to provide future returns. In the case of the Bitcoin ETF, there does not seem to be any such productive use of proceeds, but rather the ETF seems like a clear one-way cash out by pre-ETF holders of Bitcoin from funds and brokerage accounts who can only hold the digital currency in fund form. As mentioned earlier, these funds would be better invested in productive applications of the technology rather than used to simply pay off speculators.

Reason #6: Cryptocurrencies and blockchain platforms should be selected by users for their utility and efficiency, not by regulators or speculators

So far, in this article, I have mostly used the terms "Bitcoin," "cryptocurrency" and "blockchain" interchangeably, but there are many competing digital currencies and decentralized transaction platforms, with Ethereum being JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) choice for building apps.

Several other forks and versions of blockchain platforms should be encouraged to develop and compete for speed, security, and features, rather than skewed by an ETF approval picking a winner ahead of time. Then again, investors who would choose to bet on the 21st century technology whose wrapping in a 20th century structure blessed by regulators will benefit by raising the barrier to entry and innovation.

Conclusion

While there has certainly been plenty of money and interest behind the application to launch the COIN ETF, these six reasons should hopefully help regulators and investors reconsider how to better encourage investments in technology that will make our financial technologies better, faster, and cheaper, and not let these goals get sidetracked by price speculation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a small quantity of various cryptocurrencies for transactional and application purposes only.