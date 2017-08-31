Exit Call: This CEF Took Off

In case you really want to have it in your portfolio, surely a re-entry at much lower prices will be available once the inevitable revert to mean occurs.

We can find better yield elsewhere while locking some capital gains in this one.

Fundamentally there is no support for this kind of move.

The fund is hovering around its 52-week high after having a blast over the last two weeks.

Introduction

Out of nowhere this closed-end fund popped on our radar and literally took off by reaching a new high relative to its NAV, or a record premium, year-to-date. We were unable to find any good enough reason for this and by mere observation we could easily conclude that it was the result of lack of liquidity, but only time will tell. And by the time it does, we are going to examine the current deviation and what it means for us.

The Fund

The fund in question is PAI - Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE: PAI), a closed-end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income through investments in investment grade debt securities, as defined. Additionally, it is one that I have turned your attention towards in the past.

For the record we will briefly go through all the basic details that should interest us when looking at any closed-end fund, but in a slightly reversed order to create some suspense and highlight the insanity of PAI's recent price move.

Source: The fund sponsor's website.

There is no leverage and the average coupon is comfortably sitting at 6.04%. Combined with the current yield on NAV of 4.53%, that means that shareholders are most probably not receiving their own capital in the form of dividends as we have observed in some other funds. For the record, the current yield on market price is about 4.28%.

Let us look at the portfolio in more detail before entertaining ourselves with charts.

Source: The fund sponsor's website.

Having a look at all the information above, do we see any possible reason for a movement of this kind?

Source: Barchart.com - PAI Daily Chart (1 year)

While there is a funny symmetry on both sides of this chart, which is completely irrelevant to the article, let us turn our attention towards a chart capable of illustrating this move in a clearer fashion: NAV vs. price.

Source: CEFConnect.com

As mentioned in the beginning of the article, the fund just marked its 52-week high in terms of premium, and there is no real reason for this kind of price movement.

We are looking at almost four standard deviations:

Source: Author's software.

The Benchmark

To further confirm our thesis, we decided to find the best-suited ETF for benchmarking purposes: iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (AMEX: LQD).

Source: Barchart.com - LQD Daily Chart (1 year)

It is fairly easy to spot the lack of crazy upward price swings over the last few days.

The Trade

While our main objective is to draw the attention to any current holders of PAI who may have not noticed this recent development, there almost always is another side of things present - The Dark Side, some would probably call it. We see nothing particularly "dark" in speculation, so for anyone who is not able to capitalize on the opportunity by exiting his long position, we have provided the required information needed to act in the following screenshots:

Source: The author's software.

As you see the correlation between the fund's NAV and the relevant index is more than sufficient to assume that LQD is a close representative of PAI's net asset value whenever we wish to hedge ourselves.

Source: The author's software.

PAI's market price relative to LQD tells a similar story, but only in the longer term. Lately the correlation has broken down.

A closer look at the deviation gives us the full picture:

Source: The author's software.

We are looking at almost three standard deviations, which is not something seen every day and sticking around for the revert to mean would be a profitable strategy, should borrow costs allow us to do so.

Our View



Most importantly this is a good opportunity for holders to exit and come back after PAI reverts to mean and is priced in a reasonable manner once again.

But definitely this might be considered as an opportunity to establish a short position backed by LQD as a proxy of the fund's NAV.

Conclusion

Our objective is not to endorse speculation, but we do not simply pass by whenever a mispricing presents itself, and this is an excellent opportunity for current holders and speculators. Notably, the latter group should keep in mind that their involvement is most probably associated with high technical costs, so tread carefully!

Disclosure: I am/we are short PAI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.