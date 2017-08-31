IBM - Blockchain Boost From New International Bank Project?

IBM is likely benefit from it.

Today Reuters reported:

Six new banks have joined a UBS-led (UBSG.S) effort to create a digital cash system that would allow financial markets to make payments and settle transactions quickly via blockchain technology. The group aims to launch the system late next year. Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), HSBC (HSBA.L), MUFG (8306.T) and State Street (STT.N) have joined the group developing the “utility settlement coin” (USC), a digital cash equivalent of each of the major currencies backed by central banks, UBS said on Thursday.

IBM (IBM) is in a strong position to benefit from this project. The company has been working for some time on the new technology.

What is blockchain?

You can think of blockchain as a freight train of very small cars. Each “car” is one, single transaction. The system works on some simple rule:

Each transaction must be validated to be added to the “train.” The system specifies who can and who must participate in validating a transaction. The system specifies who can then view any given transaction. Once added, a car can never be deleted from the train. The train, or at least parts thereof, is replicated on various sites owned by the different users of the system.

Blockchain can also be thought of as a distributed spreadsheet with rules as to who can add and who can view the various rows, with the additional rule that once added, a row can never be deleted.

Why IBM?

IBM has invested heavily in blockchain technology, and has the background to implement on both scale and a high level of security. In a press release of March 20 of this year they announced:

IBM today announced the new release of IBM Blockchain, the first enterprise-ready blockchain service based on the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric version 1.0. The service enables developers to quickly build and host security-rich production blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud, and is underpinned by IBM LinuxONE , the industry’s most secure Linux server. … designed to provide a framework for building enterprise-grade blockchain networks that can quickly scale and transact at rates of more than 1,000 transactions per second among large ecosystems of users. IBM's blockchain services are designed to help developers create, deploy and manage blockchain networks on the IBM Cloud, and the company was first-to-market with its High Security Business Network services for regulated environments.

Just a month later, Reuters reported that Banks' blockchain consortium picks IBM for trade finance platform. So the international banking system has already shown great confidence in IBM’s blockchain system.

Clearly this new initiative would be a continuation of this trust.

Fallout for Visa (V)?

In another post on Seeking Alpha, Visa vs. Blockchain, the authors argue how blockchain technology might negatively impact transaction revenue for Visa. I will leave that article to describe the details.

Summary

There are other alternatives. Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT) and others all offer compelling cloud services. There are as well many blockchain companies. So, there certainly are other options. Still, IBM offers a very strong and compelling service with a strong history in the financial industry.

