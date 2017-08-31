Campbell Soup's Shares Crater After An Earnings Miss

Campbell Soup (CPB) has, like many other food producers, had a not very stellar quarter, and share prices have declined to a new 52 week low. For income investors Campbell Soup's shares could be attractive at the current level, due to the fact that its valuation is not very high, whereas its dividend yield looks quite solid.

Campbell Soup's fourth quarter results started and ended with a miss of the respective analyst consensus:

The revenue decline was expected, but at a slower pace -- sales being down by almost two percent wasn't what the market was looking for. At the same time the company's earnings were up in comparison to the prior year's quarter, but not by as much as expected -- the earnings growth was primarily based on the easy comparison to the prior year's low earnings numbers.

For the full year Campbell Soup's results looked quite solid:

Sales were down as well, but EBIT as well as earnings per share were up in comparison to FY 2016.

When we take a closer look at the company's different segments, we see that Campbell Fresh, which includes products such as organic juices, sauces, etc. saw the best revenue performance -- that's not really surprising when we think of the broad trend towards organic/more natural food. The two other divisions saw flat revenues and a small revenue decline, respectively, but both saw increased profitability, which is a big plus.

Going forward Campbell Soup believes that its Campbell Fresh segment will continue to show the highest revenue growth rate, and the company also has stated that it wants to bring the division into profitability in the current year -- since Fresh is currently producing losses, a shift towards a positive bottom line contribution from Campbell's fastest growing division could deliver a nice boost to the company's bottom line growth.

The company's increasing profitability despite revenues declining can be explained via the company's cost cutting efforts:

$325 million in cost cuts were already achieved, and Campbell Soup expects to eliminate another $125 million in costs over the next three years -- if the company can deliver on that promise, net earnings would increase by roughly 20%, all else equal. Due to the fact that the company was successful in cutting expenses in the past I believe it is likely that Campbell Soup will be able to deliver going forward as well, which provides a good earnings growth outlook for the next couple of years, even if the top line growth remains sluggish.

Another growth driver is the pending acquisition of Pacific Foods, which will expand Campbell Soup's presence in the healthy/natural foods & beverages market. The $700 million acquisition will increase Campbell Soup's annual net sales by more than $200 million and will also improve the company's sales growth outlook, as a stronger position in the growing health & well-being categories of the foods & beverages market should drive Campbell Soup's sales going forward.

CPB Dividend data by YCharts

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend continuously over the last ten years, and the dividend yield has now reached the 3.0% level again (due to the share price declines we have seen over the last couple of months).

With more than one and a half times the broad market's dividend yield, a solid dividend growth history and another dividend increase being likely in the near future (Campbell Soup has made four dividend payments at the $0.35 level) Campbell Soup looks like a compelling income pick in the food & beverages industry, especially when we factor in that the company's dividend payout ratio is quite low: Over the last four quarters Campbell Soup has earned $3.04, but paid out only $1.40 in dividends -- a payout ratio of only 46% compares quite favorably to the payout ratios of stocks such as Coca Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP).

CPB EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Further earnings increases are forecasted for the next two years: A total growth rate of roughly ten percent over two years is not outstanding, but not bad either, especially when we factor in that Campbell Soup's shares are not trading at an expensive valuation at all:

CPB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At less than 15 times next year's earnings Campbell Soup is quite inexpensive right now, which means that right now could be the right time to enter or expand a position -- the company's shares are trading at a deep discount compared to how the shares were valued in the last year.

Takeaway

Campbell Soup's most recent quarter was a little worse than expected, but the company is still growing its profits, and with its pending acquisition and further cost cutting plans I believe that earnings will continue to grow going forward.

The company offers a high and growing dividend that looks very secure due to a low payout ratio, and Campbell Soup's shares are quite inexpensive relative to how the company was valued in the past as well as relative to the broad market's valuation.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.