Why L Brands Doesn't Deserve My Money Yet

Victoria’s Secret’s strong brand power didn’t save L Brands (LB) from the weak retail environment in the United States. The stock has declined more than 60% from the top reached in November 2015 and has recently reached new five-year lows. The main reasons are basically related to the same industry wide problems I have discussed in many articles, such as the overcapacity in the industry, the increasing competition from e-commerce players, the weak tourist spending and the declining foot traffic that resulted from the combination of such factors. In this article, I'm going to focus on the most recent developments in the company’s business in order to try to understand the current situation and assess the attractiveness of an investment in LB at the current levels.

Recent Results – Highlights And Comments

In the second quarter, L Brands posted a double beat on EPS and revenue estimates, but confirmed a downward trend in its fundamentals, with the second consecutive quarter of YoY declines in revenue and a confirmation of weakness in margins.

EPS decreased 31% to $0.48 per share, which were above the management’s initial guidance of $0.40 to $0.45, but not enough to trigger any positive reaction from the market, probably because the EPS gains resulted from expense control and non-operating income gains, rather than an unexpected improvement in the business. On the other side, the decline in comps (-8%) was much worse than the management’s forecast of a mid-single digit decline.

Comps at Victoria’s Secret were down 11% YoY, not offset by a 4% YoY increase in Bath & Body Works.

The contraction in margins was quite significant, as gross margin fell 120 bps and operating margin declined 309 bps, to 37.31% and 10.92%, respectively. Due to the unexpected weakness, management’s adjusted its guidance downwards, declaring:

Given our below expectation second quarter sales result, our comp forecast for the third quarter is a more conservative low single-digit decline versus our previous view of up low single digits.

The difference between comps being up single digits and comps declining low-single digits is also the difference between the hope of an expansion in margins and the certainty of a margin contraction. In the management’s own words, comps should be up in the 3%-5% range to obtain a slight expansion in margins:

Well, it’s Stuart, I’ll take the second part of that question first. As a general matter, a low-to-mid single comp which gets to a mid-single revenue growth typically will allow us to have slight leverage in our business, in a normal period of time which implicit in your question recognize 2016 and 2017 haven’t been normal given the volume declines related to the category exit and the China investments that you’re familiar with. So, 3 to 5 comp mid-single revenue gets to slight leverage would be how we think about it.

Even with the prospects of a healthy increase in comps (3%-5% increase in comps is not very easy in today’s environment), investors could expect only a slight increase in margins. With comps declining further we have the certainty of a further margin contraction. The current TTM P/E multiple of 10.6 doesn’t look so cheap already if we consider just these factors.

I couldn’t find anything else particularly exciting or worth mentioning in the income statement. The company hasn’t been able to reduce SG&A expenses faster than the decline in revenue, as the contraction in operating margin has shown. The recent results show a company that is facing strong headwinds and whose financials don’t seem to be close to a bottom.

The Turnaround Strategy

Just like any other retailer facing declines in sales and margins, L Brands has started to implement a series of measures in order to try to regain the lost marginality and re-establish a decent level of sales growth.

Although management believes a large part of the decline is related to the exit of swim and a pullback in promotional activity versus last year, it’s evident that there are structural problems that must be addressed, and there is a need to find ways to offset the industry wide weakness and stabilize the business.

The expansion in the online segment is obviously a must, and the company reported an 11% growth in go-forward categories at Victoria’s Secret and a 16% growth at Bath & Body Works, which show a good momentum in the channel. What we don’t know is how the e-commerce channel impacts margins, although we can reasonably assume that its expansion is not accretive to margins. After all, the e-commerce channel is usually dilutive to retailers’ margins with few exceptions.

In any case, I don’t think the segment is highly dilutive either due to the company’s brand power, premium positioning and scarce interest in competing on pricing. If a brand has a good following it will sell its products. Whether it’s online or offline, customers will go to the company. Well, believing that the company can recover the lost sales means believing that the company actually has a strong brand power and a good following among consumers, and that those consumers will continue to pay premium prices for the company’s products. If this is true, then the strategy outlined by the management seems to make sense. What I have understood is that the company intends to implement a strategy that includes the following:

Reduced assortment and faster renewals;

Improvement of the store fleet;

Focus on international expansion for growth;

Let’s see them a bit more in detail.

Reducing The Assortment, Faster Renewals

The management declared:

We narrowed our assortment offering by 40% and we saw significant increase in our productivity. That decision allowed us to focus on fewer, more powerful launches within our prestige fragrance business and to create fashion and newness in categories, where we can leverage our speed model through the beauty part.

The company seems to be focused on regaining pricing power through a more limited and attractive assortment. It’s difficult to say whether this strategy will probably work or not. The management also said that the company reduced lead times and continued to get faster. In general, the company is now targeting a faster renewal of the offerings but limiting the total assortment of the products.

So during the last six months, the last couple of quarters, we’ve significantly increased the amount of newness, new product categories and new product testing, and that’s a pretty big change versus recent history. And I’m really referring to newness that isn’t just seasonal updates on new fragrance launches, it’s significant new newness for the store. And this has been invaluable for us, because it has provided us with some critical insights that will really help us define what’s important to keep the brand relevant and remain category dominant.

As I said, it’s difficult to say whether this strategy will be effective or not. What’s clear is that there has been a strong strategic shift in the recent past, a sign that the company is implementing profound changes to face the challenging environment. Anyway, there are other elements in the strategy that are even more interesting.

Improvements In The Store Fleet

Unlike most retailers, L Brands’ focus when it comes to the optimization in the store fleet is not on rent reduction through renegotiation or anything similar. The focus is and will remain on operating stores in the best locations:

So with respect – lastly, with respect to rent reductions to be frank, it’s not the key part of our real estate strategy. They say about real estate, it is about location, location, location. And the biggest priority, or the highest priority that we have with respect to our relationship with our developer partners is to get terrific locations that provide great experiences for customers, a lot of foot fall, a lot of sales productivity, a lot of revenue and a lot of profit. And so that’s our dominant focus with the major developers. With that said, we’ve got a very experienced real estate team and we’re not looking to overplay and we don’t believe that we do. But it’s not our key real estate strategy to figure out how to get rent reductions. Our key real estate strategy is to ensure that we’re in the right locations with compelling store designs that set us up well currently for the future.

The current weakness in low-quality malls and other low-traffic areas will obviously drive down rent prices in those locations. In high-quality malls and high-traffic areas, rents could go even higher, as those locations will absorb some displaced market share from store closures in troubled areas. It will be very difficult to renegotiate rents in those locations, so the company’s approach does make sense.

Focus On International Expansion

With a basically saturated (and troubled) market in North America and a relatively unattractive consumer spending environment in Europe, the only source of decent growth can be offered by international expansion. Not surprisingly, the main market that can guarantee some growth is, once again, China:

We continue to be very bullish about our growth opportunities in China and around the world […] In the international business, we experienced similar overall trends as those that we saw in the first quarter, including softness in beauty, difficult market conditions in the Middle East, some pressure in the UK market, and of course, we continue to make investments in China. […] The area where we have seen positive comps in Victoria’s in China and I think what you should expect to see is that we grow stores in the third and fourth quarter, we have two full assortment stores open now, we have four more in production. Those are the good and the bad thing and that we have pre-opening costs associated with them, which means we have to live with more loss, but of course getting them open gets us to trade. We then have 10 to 12 more full assortment stores coming in 2018.

Please notice that management doesn’t mention any particularly good growth prospects in the near future. They mention “investments” and “opportunities” and they point out that the pre-opening costs will continue to weigh on profitability even in the promising Chinese market. China remains a long-term opportunity but should give a significant contribution in the near term.

Investing In LB?

L Brands does have some good characteristics. The Victoria’s Secret brand is well-known and somehow iconic, the company is still profitable and generates good free cash flows. As of April, the cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet covered almost entirely the current liabilities, while a current ratio of 1.72 is more than acceptable, considering the positive free cash flows ($972 million for the TTM).

A good company doesn’t necessarily make a good investment. I think the deterioration in the company’s fundamentals is clear. If anybody has doubts, he/she can just give a look at how comps and margins have trended in the past two years. Investing in LB at these levels means alternatively:

Trying to catch the bottom in comps/margins, which is highly unlikely. According to the company’s own guidance, we will continue to see comps decline and margins shrink in the near future.

Taking a long-term bullish stance that implies the belief that the current levels of profitability are a short-term anomaly, and that the company will manage to restore the lost profitability. It’s true that last quarter’s margins were particularly low compared to the company’s recent history, but considering the operating margin’s 10-year average of 13.5%, the TTM operating margin above 14% is actually an above-average number. An additional expansion would bring margins in new territory, which is highly unlikely considering the industry’s challenges, the increasing share of business done online, and the company-specific challenges.

Believing that international expansion can generate the necessary growth to more than offset the weakness in the more mature market. In the management’s own words it’s clear that this factor will need time to show some results and that the high investments will continue to weigh on profitability for a while.

Once again, L Brands is not a bad business. Margins are still acceptable, FCF is good, the balance sheet is decent. The company also has shown a shareholder-friendly behavior – six consecutive years of dividend increases since 2011 confirm this. Anyway, a 6.7% dividend yield doesn’t offset the risks of a further deterioration in the business’ fundamentals. I remain skeptical about the prospects of an investment in LB in the current conditions. In the short-term, the performance is going to remain poor (the management said it). In the long term, we should bet on a strong international expansion to drive multiples higher, as the recent margins look a bit stretched. LB remains on my watchlist, but I don’t see reasons to bet on this stock now. I don’t think the low valuation can be reason enough to go long. The value trap thesis still has a solid foundation, considering the prospects of a further decline in comps and margins, and the uncertainty around the time of an international-driven recovery. The company must give me something in terms of results before I can bet on the current strategy.

