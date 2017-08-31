ROTY Volume 1 Edition 25: Swapping Out Weakness For Strength

There are several takeover targets in the model account that could logically follow Gilead's acquisition of Kite Pharma. Even without such an event, tailwinds in biotech should boost returns.

We are swapping out a position that has shown a bit of weakness for one showing signs of strength and renewed momentum.

The next month or so is full of several catalysts that could result in significant outperformance.

Welcome to the 25th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account



Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

General Commentary

Several ROTY holdings are starting to show strength- as mentioned before it's interesting that our two biggest losers are the ones I expect significant outperformance from this quarter. We have a nice spread of ideas with catalysts coming up anywhere between this quarter and mid 2018.

Third quarter plays include Zogenix (ZGNX) and Motif Bio (MTFB), as well as to an extent Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Anaptysbio (ANAB).

This weekend I have a blog post dedicated to the Contenders List- put simply it's an integral part of the ROTY strategy. If some of the above stocks take off and we take profits (or conversely become losers and are cut), we need to have solid ideas in the bullpen ready to be entered into.

If for example after pivotal data for Zogenix's ZX008, if we decide to sell our position in the model account I will have to choose the best setup from the Contenders List to enter. This is a function of fundamentals, catalyst timing, the chart and other factors.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP)- An Advisory Committee meeting to discuss Interstitial Cystitis and Bladder Pain Syndrome bodes well for interest in the space as well as gain valuable feedback from from patients, clinicians regulators.

Steadymed (STDY)- The stock has not been showing the kind of strength I'd like to see and perhaps the catalyst is far enough out that it'd make sense to get out for now and revisit later, substituting with a play that has more near term upside.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Selling out our position in Steadymed (STDY)- I still like the story very much- I just want a play with more near term upside in the ROTY model account while still being decently derisked.



2. Initiating a pilot position in GlycoMimetics (GLYC)- See my original write-up on the company here. The stock has been showing strength recently and I believe we could see a decent runup into the ASH (American Society of Hematology) meeting in November. GMI-1271 received the coveted breakthrough drug therapy designation earlier this year and data in AML appears quite encouraging. Updated data to be released throughout the next six to twelve months, as well as top-line data in multiple myeloma (a much larger indication) could drive this one much higher. This is less a catalyst play and more a revaluation, one which I believe has much more upside ahead and the ROTY model account will be aggressively adding on dips.

Final Thoughts

The recent acquisition of Kite Pharma by Gilead should provide a much needed tailwind to biotech, possibly pushing the sector past recent highs. Two of the holdings in the ROTY model account, Sarepta Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics, are prime buyout targets in the medium term.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

