Vera Bradley: The Short Stays On After Q2

Giving credit where credit is due, I really don't think Vera Bradley (VRA) management has done that poor of a job over the past few years. The company has tried a turnaround plan and pretty much failed, with even management admitting after Q2 that not enough progress had been made.

But at least part of the struggles here relate to lower mall traffic and trends away from handbags. And, while Vera Bradley did struggle with its website relaunch, and execution overall hasn't been perfect, VRA management at least seems to have been more honest more quickly about the challenges it faced relative to some other retailers.

That's kind of the point, however. VRA still trades above $9 even after a post-earnings decline on Thursday. A 9% post-earnings decline simply wiped out trading gains made over the past couple months. And, the stock still prices in some level of growth going forward, with VRA at about 13x the midpoint of FY18 (ending January) EPS guidance plus nearly $3 per share in cash. Longs still seem to be betting that the turnaround initiatives - which have been augmented - will work, or that pressure will let up. And I continue to believe there's likely 20%+ downside in taking the other side of that bet.

Q2 Earnings

VRA actually jumped in pre-market trading after the early-morning Q2 release, rising as much as 14% before reversing. A headline beat and modestly raised full-year guidance (updated to $0.44-$0.50 from $0.40-$0.50) appears to have driven the early optimism.

But even if the numbers were better than expected, the numbers were hardly impressive. Revenue was basically in line with guidance and consensus and fell nearly 6%. Same-store sales declined another 4.3%, as comps head for a fifth consecutive annual decline. Profit numbers were a bit better, with a $0.03 beat relative to consensus and a result above post-Q1 guidance of $0.09-$0.11 in EPS. But the $0.13 print still was down 28% year over year, with the beat to expectations coming solely from SG&A controls. Gross margin of 56.3% actually missed guidance of 57.5%-58.0%, as Vera Bradley continued to deal with heavy clearance and discounting.

Headline beat aside, the report fits squarely in with Vera Bradley's multi-year trend:

Source: author from Vera Bradley press releases and filings. EBITDA calculations author's, using adjustments made by company. FY18 revenue at midpoint of updated guidance. EBITDA author estimate at midpoint of EPS guidance

And, the declines are staggering, particularly relative to margins. EBITDA margins should decline ~1,200 bps over five years. The five-year comp stack is heading to something in the range of -33%; the average Vera Bradley store is seeing sales decline by one-third in half a decade (and a decent half decade from a macro standpoint, at that). There hasn't even really been a pause in the decline. Yet, neither Q2 nor updated full-year guidance suggests much improvement this year.

Turning Around The Turnaround

Again, Vera Bradley has tried to reverse the tide. The company is in year four of a turnaround plan. It just hasn't worked. The revamped website was supposed to be a driver; e-commerce comps were actually worse than in-store, falling 4.9% in Q2. There was a short-lived turn toward a so-called "Day Maker" customer, and an "It's Good To Be A Girl" ad campaign has been talked up by management but seems to have gained little traction, looking at either the numbers or social media usage.

And so, the core thesis of a VRA short this year, which still has gained ~22% despite the stock opening 2017 near all-time lows, has been pretty simple. VRA has received some sort of mid-teen EPS multiple plus cash for the past few quarters, which is a valuation that implies some stabilization in the business in the not-too-distant future. (There may also be some M&A potential priced in, particularly after Coach (COH) acquired Kate Spade in March.) A short, then, basically is a bet that the bottom isn't coming in. So far, that's been a winning bet, though VRA has stabilized at least since early March.

In conjunction with Q2 results, VRA management admitted, as CEO Rob Wallstrom put it on the Q2 conference call, that "our progress has not been made at the pace that we planned". (That's actually a huge understatement, given that Wallstrom 10 quarters ago targeted $1 billion in annual revenue, more than double FY18 guidance, and a high teens operating margin, roughly triple implied guidance of ~6%.) And so, Vera Bradley is taking "a much more aggressive approach to turning around our business", and with the help of a consulting firm, embarking on a new, three-year plan titled Vision 2020.

To be fair, I get where Vera Bradley is going - but I'm still happy to bet against it. On the Q2 call, Wallstrom cited three "key initiatives" in the plan:

restoring full-price business, and significantly pulling back on clearance activity;

SKU and category rationalization;

"tighter assortment guardrails" in product development.

All make some degree of sense. On the call, Wallstrom spoke at length about the impact of clearance pricing, pointing out that for a tote that there were twice as many clearance products as full price. He also argued that pricing elsewhere might have been a bit too high, pointing to the leather assortment in particular. That too makes some sense given that gross margin is actually the one aspect of the financials that hasn't really moved, with the figure guided to 55.5-56.0% this year against FY13 levels of 57.0%.

Vera Bradley is projecting that the step-back from clearance will cost $40-$60 million in revenue - a likely double-digit percentage of FY18 sales of $460-$470 million. "Up to" $30 million in SG&A cuts will offset the lost gross profit dollars from those efforts - in theory.

But the most obvious question is whether Vera Bradley is capable of full-price selling in this environment. Again, the five-year comp stack is -30%+ - apparently with excessive clearance activity. And, the lesson of retail over the past few years is that basically nobody can get away with full-price selling anymore. Discounts are too plentiful, and too accessible. Meanwhile, the one area where Vera Bradley is growing is in its factory outlet business - which is on pace to have more stores than the full-line segment by 2021. How exactly that growth jibes with margins and clearance activity remain to be seen.

The other two initiatives essentially are versions of the "we're going to do what we do, only better and leaner" argument that pretty much every retailer has made over the past few years. Those efforts have failed, almost without exception. CFO John Enwright said the SKU rationalization would like be "in the 10%-plus range", which might be a modest help but doesn't change the case all that much. An improved product development process raises the question of just what Vera's team was doing over the past five years (the company did make a change at the top, with founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard deciding to spend less time with the business, and being replaced as Chief Creative Officer as by her former VP of Design.)

And, even in sum, the new efforts simply don't look like enough. The net impact from a fundamental standpoint looks to be roughly zero in FY19 (some of the $30 million in cuts are coming this year and built into FY18 guidance). Operationally, they might comprise modest improvement. But they're not fixing the problems here. And, I'm highly skeptical they're changing the trajectory of Vera Bradley sales and earnings.

Valuation

Writing this article feels like a 'deja vu' experience. The chart above looks like so many in retail. The discussion of a three-pillar initiative and accompanying skepticism that it will work has echoes in other articles I've written on the sector.

Vera Bradley isn't a terrible company. But it's trapped by the same factors that have hammered its stock and its sector for years. Mall traffic is falling, and trends are moving away from the company.

Yet VRA's valuation still hasn't caught up to the sector. At 13x EPS plus cash, and nearly 5x EBITDA, VRA is well above the 8-10x and 4x multiples, respectively, most mall retailers are getting. That in turn suggests fair value closer to $7.50-$8, and another 12-18% downside from current levels. That range is probably supported by the fact that Michael Kors (KORS) trades at under 12x earnings even after a big post-Q1 gain - assuming VRA deserves a discount (and it does) similarly gets the stock below $8.

That might not sound like a lot of upside - and it isn't, for most shorts. But the other lesson of retail of late (he wrote mournfully while trying to figure out why he didn't short Finish Line (FINL) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB)) is that 'cheap' stocks are not cheap enough.

Vera Bradley at least looks to be aggressively closing stores - as many as 50 by 2021, cutting the base by almost half - which does help from a valuation standpoint, by minimizing lease commitments that offset the value of the cash on the balance sheet. But I still see VRA as having three potential outcomes from current levels:

The business stabilizes, and/or Vera Bradley sells itself. I'm obviously placing a low probability on the former, and the latter doesn't make sense at the moment given lease commitments. Picking up those commitments negates the idea of a 'tuck-in' purchase by Coach or Michael Kors. (Kate Spade did have ~30% more square footage than Vera does. It also had nearly triple the revenue.)

The negative trend continues, even improving modestly. VRA still is worth $7-$8 in this scenario.

There's another leg down, either because the second turnaround doesn't work, negative trends accelerate, execution slips, or the promotional activity in the space simply gets to be too much.

#2 provides a decent return, and #3 is much more likely than #1. That combination is enough to stay short for now. This is a business in decline, but it's not yet priced as such. It will be eventually.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.