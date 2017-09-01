Retirement Strategy: Can A Case Be Made To Buy Exxon Mobil?

After looking at the stock once again, I just might be able to make some sort of positive case for XOM right now.

The share price is near a 52-week low, and refineries are shut down in Texas, adding to further stock weakness.

I have been negative on XOM for quite some time, and I have even considered trimming my position.

As most of you know, I have been really disappointed not only in Exxon Mobil (XOM) but in the entire oil patch sector. The price of oil simply does not want to co-operate with any sort of bullish sentiment, even though the share price of XOM reflects this particular issue to a certain degree.

In my mind there is more downside to oil prices, and believe it or not, the light at the end of the tunnel is not in favor of oil returning to $100 barrel either. That being said, I am looking at XOM through a different lens for now. Since dividend growth investors focus on income generated from dividends, especially for retirement income, I have decided to take a bit of a deeper look at the fundamentals of XOM to see if I believe the company can maintain its elite dividend aristocrat status.

As everyone knows, as the share price of a dividend aristocrat drops, the current yield on cost goes up:

XOM data by YCharts

It is simple to see that when XOM was selling for $92/share just 8 months ago, the dividend yield was about 2.90%. Yes, investors were banking on the price of oil to return and were buying shares at that price. Unfortunately, the price has now hit $76.19/share for an 18% drop (on paper), but as of right at this moment, the yield is now a tad over 4.00%, and for a dividend aristocrat, THAT will ring a few bells eventually.

The question is whether or not XOM can continue paying as well as increasing its dividend well enough into the future to continue paying me to hold its shares, and MAYBE even add a few!

What The Numbers Tell Me

While I still see XOM as somewhat overvalued from a P/E standpoint, I do see other positives within the harder numbers, such as these:

Based on analysis by S&P capital, XOM is financially solid, its growth has stabilized with its acceleration into other energy products and businesses, the quality of the company is high, and believe it or not, its share price is moving towards being UNDERVALUED, but that can go either way, I believe. From Exxon's website (emphasis mine):

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. We hold an industry-leading inventory of resources and are one of the world’s largest integrated refiners, marketers of petroleum products and chemical manufacturers.

My point is this: If XOM is financially healthy and is now in a more stable growth mode, I believe it can continue paying and increasing its dividend to keep its dividend aristocrat status. How long that will be will be determined by how the company navigates the dropping price of oil, and how it expands its other businesses to at least compensate for those weaker oil prices.

Take a look at this chart, which I believe will speak for itself:

The big change is the year-over-year quarterly EPS growth during the most recent quarter. To me that means this HUGE ship is being turned around even in the face of declining oil prices. While the stock is not going to be a rocket ship growth investment these days, staying profitable and slowly growing from here, during the depths of the oil "depression," XOM appears solid enough to continue paying and growing its dividend.

I also realize that the current payout ratio is about 110%. Basing my opinion of the EPS trajectory of the company most recently, and the anticipation for slowly upward growth ahead, that ratio should come down as free cash flow returns to increasing, from its current level of $15 billion (which happens to be 4 times greater than the average for this sector).

If XOM continues to make money, continues to grow its EPS as it has shown it can (even though it missed estimates last quarter), then the dividends are safe, and so is the elite aristocratic status of the stock.

What Should Dividend Growth Investors Do Now?

I am going to stick with XOM, but will go out on a limb, due to its current yield and reduced share price, and say that for dividend growth investors, it just might be a good time to open a partial position, or add a small amount to an existing position that is not full. I would also not OVER allocate in this stock as there are still risks that can send the share price lower:

More severe drops in the price of oil

A much more rapid global push into non-fossil fuel energy sources

I am not of the belief that the share price will drop into the mid-$60s as some are hoping, and we could see sideways trading for awhile, which for me is just fine as long as the company continues to pay me and give me raises.

After all, that is what dividend growth investing is all about, right? What are YOUR thoughts?

The Bottom Line

If it's all about income, then I had to rethink my overly pessimistic view of XOM and look at the metrics that might give me a clue as to the dividend reliability. I might also be crazy to stick with XOM as the industry is still fraught with issues. Nobody knows what will happen, but I DO know I will keep getting paid to hold shares, until I'm not!

The Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio Has A Full Position Of XOM

As you probably know, the model TARP has enough shares of XOM and while I was toying with the idea of trimming some shares to redeploy, I have decided to keep the portfolio exactly the way it is.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Ford (NYSE:F), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Interestingly, while the market has been dropping of late, the income in this portfolio has gone up a bit with the recent increase in dividends being paid by Altria (8.2% increase!). The only weakness this model portfolio has is its cash reserves, and no added income from other sources to fund purchases.

Should I Start a New Portfolio?

Actually, I am considering beginning a NEW model portfolio, TARP II, if my readers would like to assist in launching it. It would be a dividend growth portfolio, but would be geared towards a more youthful investor who still has a job with income to invest regularly.

LET ME KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE ME TO BEGIN A NEW PORTFOLIO FROM SCRATCH!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this, and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds, and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, APO, BAC, ED, F, JNJ, KO, JFR, MAIN, MO, O, PG, T, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio.