Snap's DAU Metrics

Introduction

While Snap (SNAP) disappointed analysts for the second time since the IPO, the stock has now run up quite significantly. Therefore, it is perhaps wise to ask whether the new valuation is justified or presents an opportunity.



I’ll be discussing the biggest takeaway. By far the biggest takeaway is that Snap’s DAU growth is slowing.



Snap gets a pass

Snap's DAUs grew by 7 million while analysts were expecting 9 million in growth. The 7 million addition was less than the previous quarter's 8 million. A sequential decline is unacceptable if you are pitched as a growth story. After all, the only reason that growth stories get a “pass” on valuations is because of the growth rate.



I should note that growth stories do not necessarily get a “pass.” Rather, the growth is fast and today’s valuations appear extreme, while the valuation is actually based on performance a year or even two, three years from now. For example, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) appears extremely overvalued given that the stock trades at a P/E of 242 and a forward P/E of 117. If you perform a DCF valuation Amazon appears roughly fairly valued. This also would be the case if you applied analyst 2020 estimates to your PE calculation.



In any case, SNAP is valued much the same way. On top of that, SNAP is still early in the monetization stage, which means revenue growth is not necessarily the best metric. Therefore, analysts have flocked to the DAU metric. The reasoning is simple, if you simply apply a mature monetization stage, you can figure out earnings based on DAU growth.



This is why the DAU figure is one of the most important metrics to watch. A growth of 7 million DAU represents a sequential growth rate of 4.4%. This doesn’t look too impressive but works out to be a 17% annual growth rate. Double-digit growth rates are always a positive, but given that SNAP only has 171 million DAUs, it is a very underwhelming development.



Explaining away the lower growth rate

I need not point to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) early growth rates. They are not comparable. It would appear to me that management is trying to pass off this lower than normal growth rate by blaming competitors. Competitors are using growth hacking methods that supposedly hurt the platform’s relationship with users. Given that SNAP is not using these supposedly harmful metrics, it would follow that the growth rate is not as extraordinary as that of the competitors that do use these methods. Well, SNAP seems to be growth hacking as well. Perhaps they are just less effective?



Here’s a quote from an analyst inquiring about the matter:



“Evan on your first investor call and actually Imran have just mentioned it earlier as well. You have both spoken about how others use growth hacking to inflate DAUs and that would really hurt the platform's relationship with users yet we definitely over the past quarter began to see push notifications from Snapchat essentially alerting us to one of our friends or one of our connections has published story would you like to go and see it. Wondering the comments earlier has your philosophy on growth hacking begun to change.”

And here's Evan Spiegel’s, CEO, response:



“Yes, I think there are plenty of examples online if you want to go for a Google, but I think the most important thing for us is that when we are telling you about content on a service that is really highly relevant to you and from your very close friends and I think if people as they become more reliant on push notifications to sort of relax the standards there and I think it's important for our business.”

If this answer seems unclear to you, do not worry, you’re not the only one. This question was actually the prelude to a hot mic moment wherein the analyst’s co-worker exclaimed while laughing: “I didn’t even understand his response!”



It would appear that the CEO is trying to say that they are sending “better” push notifications because they are only doing it when it’s “really highly” relevant for you and your friends. Clearly, any company using push notifications would claim that it is only used when “really highly” relevant.



The good news

It’s clear that SNAP is trying to growth hack just like its competitors. Perhaps the reality is that it just isn’t as good as its competitors. On the one hand, this should be seen as a positive. Not wanting to growth hack was a bit of an arrogant attitude. It implied that SNAP was above such tactics, while it’s clearly a legitimate and valuable marketing strategy. The fact that SNAP is not as good at it as its competitor means that growth can be accelerated as the team improves.



SNAP’s growth story doesn’t appear dead as of yet. Getting better at growth hacking shouldn’t be a problem considering the means the company has at its disposal.



Conclusion still overpriced

Snap appears overpriced to me. The company is burning cash and growth is slowing. At the same time, investors are paying 30x its sales. If you remember, I explained that growth stories are valued on expected revenue and earnings two or sometimes three years ahead. If we take SNAP’s 2Q17 earnings and apply a 20% sequential growth rate for the next 10 quarters, we’ll find that annualized revenues should be $4.5 billion. In other words, you are still paying 3.3 times sales, while expecting a very tall order of 20% sequential revenue growths for 10 straight quarters.



It appears unwise to pay such a hefty premium if we now factor in that the company has Facebook as its competitor. In a previous article, I called Snap Facebook’s R&D lab. Snapchat does, Facebook copies. There is nothing proprietary from Snapchat so there is no reason for me to believe they can fend of Facebook and its vast resources.





