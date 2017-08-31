Dollar General: Long-Term Upside Limited

Long term upside is limited until the company phases out of this transition year and earnings growth comes back.

Dollar General (DG) stock is off some 5% after the company reported better than expected second quarter results. At the core of the issue is the fact that direct competitor Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported even better results last week. DLTR's better results underscore the fact that DG stock is adjusting to a new era of slower growth, and that in this new era of slower growth, the valuation feels fairly maxed out. Thus, although we do understand buying this dip as a short-term trading opportunity, we think DG stock will remain largely range-bound in the long-term until the company phases out of this heavy investment year and/or the valuation compresses significantly.

DG data by YCharts

Although comparable sales growth at DG (+2.6%) was better than at DLTR (+2.4%), DLTR's Dollar Tree stores actually saw the biggest comp gain with +3.9%, so DG's comps weren't the best in the business. Meanwhile, DG is having trouble with margins as markdowns are weighing on the gross profit rate (-47 basis points) and higher labor and store-opening costs are shooting the SG&A rate up (+51 basis points). DLTR, though, saw gross margins expand 50 basis points and the SG&A rate fall back 20 basis points last quarter.

Net result? DG earnings were essentially flat year-over-year, while DLTR earnings jumped 36% year-over-year.

Naturally, DG is selling off as its growth narrative currently looks a lot less compelling than DLTR's growth narrative. Contrarian investors may come in here and say buy this dip. After all, DG stock is trading at only 16.5x trailing earnings, and that is about as cheap as this stock has been over the past 5 years.

DG PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

But that "buy the dip" thesis needs some context. The earnings multiple has fallen because earnings growth estimates have come down. Back in Q4 of 2015, management's long-term financial growth targets included EPS growth between 10% and 15%. That has since been axed to EPS growth of 10% or higher.

Accordingly, long-term growth estimates from the Street have come down from 13-14% to 10%.

A 16.5x trailing earnings multiple for 10% projected long-term earnings growth isn't a terribly enticing PEG profile to jump into for long-term value investors, especially considering that the big moves this stock has had over the past 5 years have come when the PEG profile was far more attractive.

In early 2013, for example, the trailing earnings multiple had fallen to just above 15x while growth estimates hovered in the high teens range. The stock proceeded to rally hard off that bottom. In late 2015, DG's trailing earnings multiple had fallen to 17x while growth estimates hovered around the low-teens range. The stock also rallied hard off that bottom.

DG PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts DG data by YCharts

But the stock has failed to take another leg higher since then, and has been largely range-bound since mid-2016. That makes DG an attractive trading stock. Dips to the lower $70's should be bought, while rallies to the upper $70's should be sold.

But this stock isn't a long-term buy now. The stock is adjusting to an era of slower growth, and in this new era of slower growth, the valuation isn't all that cheap.

At the end of the day, 16.5x trailing earnings for 10% annualized earnings growth isn't a great value prop, especially for a retailer in a transition year. Maybe DG stock becomes a buy once the company phases out of this transition year, but until then, the valuation is fair, the sentiment is dour, and the growth narrative is slowing down.

That isn't a great combo for share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.