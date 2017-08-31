Gilead: Let's Go Fly A Kite

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has struggled lately largely due to the huge success of its HCV drugs and the inevitable fall off in business as these drugs cured people and competitors entered the market. Investors have cut GILD no slack for the declining revenues and profits even though this was a predictable occurrence. In its latest bid to replace these revenues, GILD has agreed to purchase Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion dollars. The big question is will this new acquisition make a material change to GILD and its future prospects. With a good chance of adding around $1 billion in revenue next year, I think it will.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about GILD on August 1. I have liked GILD for some time and thought it was trading at a good value. With the Q2 results in, I liked GILD even more. Based on the Q2 results and the dividend projections those results supported, I thought GILD was a buy at any price under $76.

How does the KITE acquisition change things?

Hiring Alessandro Riva away from Novartis to head its oncology division was Gilead’s first move to improve its efforts. Buying Kite Pharma (KITE) is the second big move into this area. Combined with Riva this positions GILD to go toe to toe with Novartis in the nascent but promising CAR-T cancer therapy market. It looks to me like KITE was falling behind Novartis because of a lack of resources, so the acquisition by GILD had the potential to resolve that. KITE has a bigger pipeline, especially in the CAR-T therapies, but the axicabtagene ciloleucel therapy has an action date for approval in November. At a cost of $11.9 billion, far less than its cash pile of $36 billion, this is easily affordable.

GILD could certainly use another product line to generate more sales to replace the drop in HCV sales. And axicabtagene ciloleucel looks to have that potential as sales in 2022 are forecast to be $7.9 billion. KITE also opened a production facility in El Segundo that is capable of producing 5,000 CAR-T treatments. The facility will be ready for full production by the end of the year. That facility should be able to generate over $1 billion in revenues next year if the price of the therapy is at the low end of estimates of $250,000. Apparently Novartis recently announced pricing for its similar therapy at $475,000. That price may seem high, but remember that the cancer this new therapy treats is particularly aggressive and that without this treatment over half the patients in the study would have died after 6 months and so far a large portion of the recipients of treatment are still in remission.

From the market's perspective, one of Gilead’s biggest issues was replacing the revenue and profit from the decline in the HCV market. While Q2 was a good quarter in that respect, it didn’t really change the long term trend. That will always be a problem with a treatment that is both profitable and cures the patient. The company first out with a good treatment will have a large pool of very sick people to draw on, but as time goes by the remaining patients will be healthier and other companies will compete for that pool of patients. This will invariably reduce both revenue and earnings form treating this pool of patients. The CAR-T technology that KITE offers not only has a good immediate impact on sales, starting next year, but it also has several other similar therapies in the pipeline. And that doesn’t even count the possibilities of combining this technology with existing experience at GILD. Riva’s past experience at Novartis puts GILD in an excellent position to lead in the CAR-T treatment area.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at my last article on GILD, I see that I used a dividend growth rate of 9.3% and a dividend of $2.08. At this time, given the likely increase in revenue and profits from KITE, I think I can safely estimate that the next dividend increase for GILD will be 5 cents a quarter. With 2 dividend payment already at the current rate, I think in the next 12 months it’s reasonable to calculate that 2 dividend payments will be at the higher rate which would make the dividends received over the next 12 months be $2.18. I also think that with the increase in revenue and earnings to be expected from the new therapy, that I can predict that GILD will be able to raise its dividend by 10% a year instead of the original 9.3%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payment will be $90. Given that even with the new revenues and earnings it will still be a while before GILD sees year over year increases in these measures, I will continue to take a 10% discount when determining buy price. That makes my buy price anything under $82. Currently GILD is trading at between $82 and $83 a share. While it’s not a big premium, it might work to wait a bit for a lower price. Using a limit order might work as well. If an investor wants to top off a position, depending on the average price already paid, it also might work to just buy shares at the current market price. For me, I would look to make a small purchase here and then buy more on dips.

Can options help?

With the current market price just a small amount over my buy price, a cash secured put could work here. I would be more cautious about writing calls, as I think there is a good chance that the share price will go up enough to get shares called away.

I like the September 15 expiration date. While there is only 15 days till it expires, it still offers a nice premium on the $82.50 strike price put contract. I would be very happy to actually get the shares assigned at that price, but I don’t expect that to happen. The premium is well worth waiting on spending the $8250 for 15 days.

For a covered call, given that I expect news of the acquisition to still put upward pressure on the share price, I would only write a call with a $90 strike price. The premium there is pretty small, and so I would need to write 3 or more contracts to reduce the reduction in return the commission will cause.

If one wanted to make a longer term play and count on the new therapy being approved at the end of November, one could write a put contract that expired on December 15. Both the $85 and $90 strikes pay enough premium that your effective price would be below market, and if the new therapy receives approval the price spike would likely make it possible to buy them back and keep most of the premium.

What to watch for going forward?

The big thing to watch for going forward is the FDA approval action at the end of November. I also would look to see if GILD devotes any additional funds to expand the El Segundo facility.

Conclusion

GILD has struggled because its success in HCV produced expectations it couldn’t meet. The plan to purchase KITE with its new immune-cancer treatments is a good move to shore up revenues and profits. GILD has already hired a good leader for its oncology division, so I see it as positioned to take advantage of this new purchase. GILD remains a company I want as an investment partner, and I will buy it when I have cash and the price makes sense.

