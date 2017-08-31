Diversification For The Long Run

It is a perspective often promoted by today’s investors.

The view? Those investors seeking to maximize the long-term growth of their hard earned savings to the stock market. After all, returns data throughout history definitively shows that stocks have generated a superior rate of return versus all other choices available to investors today. So simply get long the S&P 500 Index and enjoy the ride both to and through a prosperous retirement.

This article presents an alternative view for consideration. Yes, investors of all ages should own stocks for the long run. But they should not do so in entirety. Instead, they are much better served from both a return and risk perspective by allocating to stocks for the long run as part of a diversified asset allocation strategy that also includes a variety of other asset classes including bonds, precious metals and yes maybe even some cash (gulp!). Well, then again, if the esteemed Warren Buffett can justify holding upwards of $90 billion in cash, perhaps holding back some green may not be such a completely outrageous idea after all.

At First Glance

At first glance, it appears the case for owning stocks for the long run is a slam dunk.

Consider the following annualized returns data for four major asset classes from 1929 to 2016.

U.S. stocks (SPY): +9.19%

Treasury Bonds (IEF): +4.96%

Gold (GLD): +4.68%

Cash (three-month T-bills) (BIL): +3.42%

When looking purely at this data, it’s not even close. For compounding a more than four percentage point annual returns difference over the course of an 88 calendar year time horizon results in a difference of tens of millions of dollars on an initial investment of $10,000.

But here’s the first problem that must be considered. Unless we plan on living past the age of 130 or more, nearly all of us are not working with a near nine decade time horizon. Instead, most investors have a reasonable investment time horizon of 30 to 40 years at most before they are going to need to begin accessing the income, earnings and principal associated with their retirement savings and long-term investments. As a result, like with nearly all research, one must take a closer look.

A Closer Look

In examining the returns of the four asset class categories listed above, I will be adding a fifth element to the analysis. This is a portfolio that is equal weighted at 25% percent each to the four asset class categories and is rebalanced at the start of each calendar year. No fancy pants asset allocation modeling. No strategic category biasing. And I’m certainly not recommending it for actual implementation. Instead, just about as basic as it gets from an asset allocation standpoint.

In addition, we will examine not only returns in isolation for these five categories but also risk-adjusted returns that incorporate risk as measured by the standard deviation of returns as well as the risk-free rate implied by the T-Bill rate of return (put simply, one needs a return above the effective risk-free rate generated by lending your money to the U.S. government for three months to justify taking on the risk of owning these other asset classes). Risk-adjusted returns will be shown by the Sharpe Ratio, where essentially the higher the positive reading the better and any reading below zero indicating risk taking has gone effectively unrewarded over any given time period.

With that let’s continue.

The Importance Of When

An important point that must be considered when dissecting the returns across asset classes over the nine decades is the following – exactly when did these returns take place.

For the purposes of this discussion, we will break up the past 90 years into a handful of distinct time periods.

1929-1949

First, let’s begin with the 22 calendar year period from 1929 to 1949. A point that I will reiterate throughout this discussion - 22 years is a long time, particularly for those that only have 20 to 30 years to save for retirement.

This, of course, is the period that encompassed the Great Depression. Thus, stock returns are not going to be very good. Consider the following annualized returns, risk and Sharpe Ratio data for each of the five categories from 1929 to 1949:

1929 - 1949 U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 2.94% 0.80% 3.12% 3.05% 3.15% Risk (St. Dev.) 25.57% 1.15% 2.70% 12.56% 7.07% Sharpe Ratio 0.08 - 0.86 0.18 0.33

Initially, the results for stocks do not look too bad. Sure +2.94% annualized over 22 years is not great. But it’s not negative. And while it pales in comparison to the returns of Treasuries and gold (PHYS) over the same time period, it’s at least very close to being in the ballpark.

But this is where the importance of risk assessment comes into play. Yes, the investor that stayed fully invested in stocks for the 22-year period from 1929 to 1949 ended up with nearly the same amount of money as bond and gold investors, they had to endure absolutely crushing volatility along the way that included 11 up years and 10 down years with calendar year return swings ranging from +50% to -44%. Even Rip Van Winkle would have been left with insomnia after such a two decade stretch.

What about the diversified equal weighted portfolio? Once again, it owned stocks at a 25% weight at the start of each calendar year (in other words, even if you’re the biggest bear in the world, you should still have an allocation to stocks) while also holding Treasuries, gold and cash also at 25% a piece. How did diversification work? Over this 22-year period, it generated a higher annualized return with nearly a quarter of the risk resulting in a Sharpe Ratio that was four times better than simply owning stocks alone. And the years with negative returns were only 6 instead of 10 for stock only investors with the worst calendar year drawdown of just -11% versus -44% for good. All in all, good stuff.

1969-1984

Second, let’s jump ahead to the second time period worth considering, which is from 1969 to 1984. Don’t worry, I’ll get to the good years for stocks too, but I’m going in this order for a reason. Once again, this is a 16-year time horizon we are considering, which is a long time for someone with 20 to 30 years to save for retirement. Consider the following annualized returns, risk and Sharpe Ratio data for each of the five categories from 1969 to 1984:

1969 - 1984 U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 7.54% 7.70% 6.24% 13.86% 10.29% Risk (St. Dev.) 17.49% 2.84% 9.49% 40.62% 10.27% Sharpe Ratio (0.01) - (0.15) 0.15 0.25

Once again, at first glance this looks pretty good. Stocks (IVV) returned +7.54% annualized over this time period. Not too shabby until one looks at the next column and see that cash (SHV) returned +7.70% annualized over this same time period. Such is the consequences of a high inflation phase on real portfolio returns. When I used to cite the current bull market as the second longest in history, some would correct me by saying that the bull market from 1974 to 1980 was the second longest instead. But it wasn’t the second longest, because it wasn’t even a bull market due to the negative impact of inflation on real returns.

How did the other asset classes perform over this time period? For bonds (TLT), and I am bullish on bonds today in the interest of full disclosure so this article is about equal opportunity punishment across asset classes, the results were even uglier. Yes, owning Treasuries provided investors with a positive +6.24% annual return, but this fell even further short of the risk-free bogey. Not worth it either from a risk-adjusted return standpoint.

Gold, on the other hand, was the star during this time period. And this was true despite the fact that gold was held back in the total return stable for much of the first three years during this time period before President Nixon ended the gold standard in 1971. Although the volatility was enough to make one’s eyeballs fall out of their head, the annual returns were equally impressive.

Taking this one step further, for those who like to beat up on gold in favor of stocks, it should be noted that an investor that put $10,000 into gold at the start of 1969 would have more value from their investment 22 years later at the end of 1990 ($86,134) than an investor that put $10,000 in the S&P 500 Index ($78,217). Twenty-two years is a long time.

But once again, it was the diversified portfolio that did best overall during this time period. By simply splitting four ways, the strategy generated a +10.29% return with a respectably positive Sharpe Ratio thanks to much less risk than gold during one of the most challenging stretches in U.S. economic history. And unlike stocks and gold that suffered down years of -26% and -33%, respectively, (the worst calendar year for bonds was -5%) the worst calendar year for the diversified portfolio was -10%, which was only one of two down years over this entire stretch. Once again, good stuff.

2000-2016

With our third stop, we will fast forward to today. This is a period of time that has supposedly been fabulous for stocks. And many investors continue to pound the table that stocks are the only category one should even consider when investing for the long run.

But how have our various categories performed over the past 17 calendar years? Consider the following table:

2000 - 2016 U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 4.45% 1.66% 5.39% 8.89% 5.81% Risk (St. Dev.) 17.73% 1.99% 8.97% 15.67% 3.68% Sharpe Ratio 0.16 - 0.42 0.46 1.13

We see the following. Gold has trounced stocks both on a total return and risk adjusted basis. Same with boring old Treasuries.

But the real standout once again is the diversified portfolio. For it generates a return that is vastly in excess of simply owning stocks, and does so with risk that is a mere fraction of stocks, thus resulting in a particularly strong Sharpe Ratio reading relative to stocks. Moreover, whereas stocks experienced calendar year return swings ranging from +32% to -36% along the way that included two crushing bear markets, the worst year for the diversified portfolio was -2%. And this came in 2012, not during the extraordinary periods from 2000 to 2002 or 2007 to 2009. And 2012 was the only year the diversified portfolio went down throughout this entire 17-year stretch. Once again 17 years is a long time. Once again, good stuff.

Good Times

OK. Right about now I can hear the knuckles cracking of dedicated stock bulls - dare I refer to them as “perma bulls?" No, because none of us whether we are bulls or bears are permanently disposed to any absolute view in entirety much less at any given point in time, for instead perspectives on investing are all a matter of various degrees of conviction on a collection of different views at any given point in time with a respect and understanding for contrasting points of view along the way - as they prepare to head straight to the comment section to point out that I am cherry picking my time horizons. Perhaps, but focusing on a sample of 55 years out of the 88 years in the population is far more like sawing most the branches off of the cherry tree instead of picking the ripest low hanging fruit.

But just as we focused on the 55 years where diversification beat out stocks for the long run, let’s now zero in on some of the years where stocks really shined.

1950-1968

The first period we will concentrate on is the period from 1950 to 1968. How did our five categories perform during this time period? Consider the table below:

1950 - 1968 U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 14.72% 2.77% 1.96% 0.13% 5.19% Risk (St. Dev.) 17.55% 1.23% 3.58% 5.96% 4.17% Sharpe Ratio 0.68 - (0.22) (0.44) 0.58

Stocks absolutely crush the competition. This included an annualized return approaching +15% with risk that was below their long-term historical average, thus completely justifying the risk of loading up the truck with stocks. The results from Treasuries did not justify the risk of owning them while gold was still largely tucked away from a total returns perspective under what was left of the gold standard. Even our diversified portfolio, while competitive on a risk-adjusted returns basis, simply did not stack up on a total returns basis. Nineteen years is a long time, and what an absolutely fantastic time it was for stocks.

1995-1999

The next period we will concentrate on is the period from 1995 to 1999. Five short years, but what a remarkable five years it was. Consider the table below:

1995 - 1999 U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 28.29% 4.96% 7.74% -6.77% 8.70% Risk (St. Dev.) 6.87% 0.38% 12.23% 9.35% 6.17% Sharpe Ratio 3.40 - 0.23 (1.25) 0.60

Over this five-year time period, stocks turned in annualized returns of more than +28%. Even more remarkably, it did so with risk that was a third of its long-term historical average. Put simply, it absolutely does not get any better for a stock investor than what they experienced during the last five years of the 20th century. Treasuries? A quarter of the return at twice the risk. Nope. Gold? More risk than stocks for negative returns. Not even close. The diversified portfolio? Slightly less risk, but a lot less returns. Another tremendous stretch for stocks. But in contrast to other periods highlighted above, one that only lasted five years.

Now the stock bulls might understandably exclaim - what about the period from 1985 to 1994!?! Don’t worry, I’m getting there.

Why Diversification Over Stocks?

Despite the solid stretches that stocks have enjoyed over all other categories as well as the basic diversified portfolio itself, I still favor diversification for the long run over just stocks for the following reason.

Yes, stocks have enjoyed some periods of time throughout history where they have completely blown the doors off the competition. But these time periods are isolated to two very specific time periods over the past nine decades.

The first was a stretch of time from 1950 to 1968 when the United States was the global free market powerhouse in a good part of the world working to rebuild itself from the rubble left behind from World War II and another part of the world trapped under less efficient command system economic models as a result of the Cold War. Put simply, such was a time when the United States had virtually no competition on the global stage. Today, the global competition is a bit more intense to say the least. Moreover, it was a time of extraordinary monetary policy accommodation with interest rates being held at historical lows. Of course, investors eventually discovered the consequences of monetary policy remaining extraordinarily easy for an extraordinarily long time once the late 1960s rolled around.

The second was a brief stint of time from 1995 to 1999 when a worldwide technological revolution was taking place with the advent of the Internet and all that came with it in the technology, media and telecom spaces (it is easy to forget that the rest of the market outside of this space was effectively in recession as early as 1998). And it was also a time of extraordinary monetary policy accommodation including the lower interest rates and moral hazard that came with the rescue of Long Term Capital Management in 1998. Of course, investors soon learned the ultimate cost of such easy money policies once the new millennium finally rolled around.

Putting this together, the outstanding returns advantage enjoyed by stocks throughout history over the past nine decades effectively all came as a result of what took place over two relatively short and distinct periods lasting 19 years and five years from 1950 to 1968 and 1995 to 1999, respectively.

So while the following are the return, risk and risk-adjusted annualized return data for our five categories over the past nine decades:

1929 - 2016 U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 9.19% 3.42% 4.96% 4.68% 6.30% Risk (St. Dev.) 19.51% 3.08% 7.79% 21.26% 7.11% Sharpe Ratio 0.30 - 0.20 0.06 0.41

The following is this same data that excludes the two distinct periods totaling a combined 24 years out of the past 88 when stocks performed particularly and exceptionally well. It should be noted that this time period includes both the period from 1985 to 1994 when stocks performed very well in making up a major chunk of the longest bull market in history as well as the magic carpet ride period from 2009 to the present where stocks have registered the second longest bull market in history.

1929 - 2016 (ex 1950 - 1968, 1995 - 1999) U.S. Stocks T-Bills Treasuries Gold Diversified Annualized Return 4.57% 2.44% 3.85% 5.00% 4.56% Risk (St. Dev.) 19.70% 3.06% 7.76% 21.15% 7.09% Sharpe Ratio 0.11 - 0.18 0.12 0.30

This is why I still choose diversification that includes stocks over just stocks only for the long run. For unless we think that we are now about to enter an extraordinary period like 1950-1968 or 1995-1999 where stocks are going to completely blow the doors off of all other major asset classes, it is more reasonable to think that we are going to see more balanced returns - much like we have already been seeing since 2000 despite what has taken place with stocks since 2009 - with returns likely to be more modest and asset class leadership rotating in and out of favor at any given point in time. And given the fact that stock valuations already are at historical highs during what is already the second longest bull market in history with central bankers now actively working their way toward tightening monetary policy, I am inclined against betting that we are about to enter another such extraordinary era outside of anything that may continue to play out to the upside for stocks in the short term.

In fact, it is actually where we currently are now in the current market cycle that adds to the relevance of some of the time periods examined above. For the only historical comparisons to where we stand today from a stock market valuation standpoint are precisely 1929, 1968 and 2000. This only adds to the bet against our now standing at the dawn of another golden stretch for stocks.

Instead, dedicated stock investors may find themselves waiting years if not decades for yet another dream period for stocks to roll around. And if you're inclined to think that such waiting is easy, consider the experience of stock investors in Brazil, China, Canada and Australia since 2007. Or the experience of stock investors in France, Spain, Italy and the UK since 2000. Or the experience of stock investors in Japan since 1989. These extraordinary periods for stocks can be awesome, but they can also be fleeting and elusive. And the time between can be at times euphoric but just as much if not more so agonizing and frustrating too. Whether U.S. stock investors today have a similar future in store remains to be seen.

Over the past nine decades excluding the two exceptional periods for stocks mentioned above (and I could do a similar analysis for Treasuries and gold over time as well and find similar results, so this isn’t an anti-stock but instead a pro-diversification exercise), a diversified investor could have achieved the same returns as stocks and slightly less returns than gold for that matter (yes, gold is still beating stocks for the past 17 years running) but at a third of the risk.

And this is doing nothing more than splitting each of these categories equally four ways. With additional optimization work from an asset allocation modeling perspective, the potential exists for a decidedly better long run absolute and relative outcome on a return, risk and risk-adjusted return basis thanks to diversification.

The Bottom Line

I love stocks. J’adore ‘em. Je can’t get enough of ‘em, which is big part of the reason why I do the work that I do. And I believe in stocks for the long run. But I believe in stocks for the long run as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation that also includes bonds for the long run, precious metals for the long run, and even cash for the long run (gasp, faint) among other asset classes, categories and sub-categories also for the long run. For I prefer my returns to come over time in a manner that enables me to sleep well at night if possible. And the potential to generate more consistent returns over the long-term in excess of just owning stocks through a diversified portfolio strategy that includes stocks, bonds, precious metals and cash among other categories with associated risk that is a mere fraction of just owning stocks; from my perspective, this leads to the conclusion that diversification the true solution to investing for the long run.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.