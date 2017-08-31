Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/30/17: AAT, ULTA, CRZO

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and;

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tiffany (TIF);

Suncoke Energy (SXCP);

J M Smucker (SJM);

Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI);

Veritex (VBTX);

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT);

Realpage (RP);

Microsoft (MSFT);

Hunt JB Trans (JBHT);

Grubhub (GRUB), and;

Tableau Software (DATA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Seaspan (SSW);

Rsp Permian (RSPP);

Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT);

Intl Flavors (IFF), and;

Dell Technologies (DVMT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Pera Robert J CEO,DIR,BO Ubiquiti Networks UBNT JS* $61,250,000 2 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO Realpage RP AS $6,535,620 3 Maloney Matthew M CEO,PR,DIR Grubhub GRUB AS $5,383,509 4 Stolte Chris F,TO,DIR Tableau Software DATA AS $5,367,750 5 Wang Gerry Yougui CEO,DIR Seaspan SSW S $4,730,133 6 Lemaitre George W CB,CEO,BO Lemaitre Vascular LMAT S $4,401,006 7 Hood Amy VP,CFO Microsoft MSFT S $3,999,089 8 Seren Capital BO Realpage RP AS $3,921,372 9 Garrison Earl W DIR Hunt JB Trans JBHT S $3,611,147 10 Fleming Ned N Iii DIR Veritex VBTX S $3,040,488

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

