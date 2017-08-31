Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/30/17: AAT, ULTA, CRZO

| About: American Assets (AAT)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/30/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and;
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tiffany (TIF);
  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP);
  • J M Smucker (SJM);
  • Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI);
  • Veritex (VBTX);
  • Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT);
  • Realpage (RP);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Hunt JB Trans (JBHT);
  • Grubhub (GRUB), and;
  • Tableau Software (DATA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Seaspan (SSW);
  • Rsp Permian (RSPP);
  • Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT);
  • Intl Flavors (IFF), and;
  • Dell Technologies (DVMT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Trapani Francesco

DIR

Tiffany

TIF

B

$4,363,131

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$2,790,146

3

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$1,714,077

4

Smucker Richard K

CB,DIR

J M Smucker

SJM

B

$1,054,000

5

Webster Steven A

DIR

Carrizo Oil & Gas

CRZO

B

$909,845

6

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$534,807

7

Macdonald Michael

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

B

$416,748

8

Dell Michael S

CEO,DIR

Dell Technologies

DVMT

JB*

$326,842

9

Gray Steven D

CEO,DIR

Rsp Permian

RSPP

B

$299,900

10

Ribar Geoffrey G

DIR

Macom Technology Solutions

MTSI

B

$216,850

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Pera Robert J

CEO,DIR,BO

Ubiquiti Networks

UBNT

JS*

$61,250,000

2

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$6,535,620

3

Maloney Matthew M

CEO,PR,DIR

Grubhub

GRUB

AS

$5,383,509

4

Stolte Chris

F,TO,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$5,367,750

5

Wang Gerry Yougui

CEO,DIR

Seaspan

SSW

S

$4,730,133

6

Lemaitre George W

CB,CEO,BO

Lemaitre Vascular

LMAT

S

$4,401,006

7

Hood Amy

VP,CFO

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$3,999,089

8

Seren Capital

BO

Realpage

RP

AS

$3,921,372

9

Garrison Earl W

DIR

Hunt JB Trans

JBHT

S

$3,611,147

10

Fleming Ned N Iii

DIR

Veritex

VBTX

S

$3,040,488

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here