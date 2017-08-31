Astellas Changing Its Approach, But Investors Are Skeptical

Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) still has quite a bit of work to do. While Astellas is still among the largest of the Japanese drug companies (behind Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)) and one of the most profitable (in terms of CROCI), the company has a well-earned reputation for a weak internal R&D effort and a heavy reliance upon partnerships and M&A to drive its pipelines. Making matters worse, the company has had a number of setbacks, including stopping the development of Xtandi in breast cancer and halting its once-promising EGFR inhibitor for lung cancer.

Even with that sour backdrop, Astellas shares could be worth a look. There are credible reasons to believe that Xtandi sales growth could re-accelerate and late-stage pipeline assets like roxadustat, gilteritinib, and claudiximab should help offset the loss of patent coverage for Vesicare (a major sales contributor). Moreover, Astellas seems to have accepted that its internal R&D efforts are not up to snuff, and instead of throwing good money after bad, has chosen to refocus around partnering and external development. It's a risky move, but it arguably does play to Astellas's relative strength as a marketing operation (versus an R&D innovator). With the shares potentially undervalued by more than 10%, Astellas is worth consideration from investors looking to add some OUS pharmaceutical exposure.

Extending Xtandi Remains Critical

For many years now, a lot of the Astellas story has revolved around Xtandi, the company's blockbuster prostate cancer drug. While I say “the company's”, Xtandi isn't actually Astellas's drug – the company licensed the drug from Medivation (subsequently bought by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)), obtaining co-promotion rights in the U.S. and marketing rights outside the U.S. as well.

This drug makes up more than 20% of the company's sales, so year-to-year (and quarter-to-quarter) performance certainly moves sentiment. Recent trends have been mixed, with U.S. revenue down 9% in the fiscal first quarter due in part to pricing pressure from patient assistance programs. On a more positive note, volume was up 20% year over year (despite ongoing issues with the penetration rate among urologists) and sequential sales were up 10%, with management indicating that the impact of patient assistance programs should decline as the year moves along. I'd also note the non-U.S. results were meaningfully better, with 7% growth in Japan and 22% growth in Europe drive 4% overall local currency growth.

What comes next is very important for Astellas and its shareholders. Pfizer and Astellas ended pursuit of breast cancer indications and the opportunity in HCC is not large enough to be thesis-changing. Making matters worse, when Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Zytiga goes generic, it could put more pressure on the pricing environment. That leaves a lot riding on the results of the PROSPER study of Xtandi in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients (results due before year-end in 2017), as expansion into non-metastatic CRPC and growth in pre-chemo mCRPC are both key drivers to Xtandi resuming double-digit annual revenue growth over the next three to five years.

The Pipeline Is Dicey...

Astellas has a mixed track record when it comes to internally-developed drugs. The company generates more than 15% of its revenue from its internally-developed overactive bladder franchise (Myrbetriq and Vesicare), and a similar amount from Prograf, and it did develop other drugs like Flomax, but those drugs are long in the tooth and the recent track record has been much less productive. Vesicare goes off-patent in 2019 and it will be hard for the company to keep its 30% share of the OAB market when generic Vesicare versions hit the market, and other drugs like Prograf and Tarceva likewise don't have bright futures.

Unfortunately, the pipeline is mixed at best, particularly on the late-stage side. Roxadustat, which Astellas licensed in from FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) for Japanese and European rights, is a Phase III candidate for anemia. While the clinical data look approvable (U.S. and EU data will likely be available in 2018), I would be surprised if revenue to Astellas exceeded $1 billion at peak. Gilteritinib has shown interesting efficacy in a sub-segment of the AML market (roughly one-third), but the AML space is seeing a lot of innovation now and peak sales potential likewise seems modest. So too with IMAB362 in gastric cancer and ASP0113 in CMV. All told, it may be a hard slog for any of these products to exceed $1B in peak sales, though I think IMAB362 could be the one that does.

Deeper in the pipeline there are some potentially interesting candidates like ASKP1240 for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a couple of drugs for fibromyalgia, and a drug for menopausal hot flashes. The company's JAK inhibitor ASP015K for rheumatoid arthritis is also still under development, though this is a drug that Astellas had partnered with JNJ before JNJ terminated the collaboration in late 2014 just weeks before Phase III studies were supposed to begin, and which Astellas still lists as a Phase II asset for the U.S.

Even further back are some Phase I assets in cancer, including a handful of ADC candidates that the company developed through its Agensys acquisition (with technology licensed from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)). While one of these, enfortumab, showed very interesting early-stage efficacy in bladder cancer (a 40% ORR versus the 24% shown by Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) PD-L1 drug Tecentriq, and a stronger response in patients that had undergone previous checkpoint therapy), it's hard to feel a lot of confidence in this platform considering that Astellas shut down its Agensys R&D and is moving away from new ADC development.

Worst of all, though, was the announcement earlier this year that the company was halting development of ASP8273. This drug had progressed to Phase III for non-small cell lung cancer and represented the company's best shot (at least over the next few years) at a new drug with multibillion-dollar sales potential. Unfortunately, that has evaporated.

...And Management Has Been Changing The Strategy

Although Astellas has many “in-house” candidates in its pipeline, that term is a little misleading insofar as many of them came to the company through acquisition. Since 2010, the company has acquired OSI Pharmaceuticals (cancer), Ocata (cell therapy), Ganymed (cancer), and Ogeda (women's health). While these deals have brought in some solid prospects (OSI brought the lung cancer drug Tarceva and Ganymed brought in IMAB362), Astellas has historically struggled to build on its deals and has often ended up shuttering the research it acquired – it has happened with Agensys, OSI, Perseid, and Ocata (to some extent).

To its credit, management seems to recognize the challenges it has regarding R&D efforts outside of core franchises like urology and they seem less willing to throw good money after bad. As a result, the company has been slimming down its internal R&D efforts and is instead focusing more on early-stage external research partnerships (it has two interesting cancer collaborations with Potenza and M.D. Andersen), collaborations (including a long-standing relationship with Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) for skeletal muscle activators that may treat a range of movement/muscle disorders including SMA and ALS), and future M&A.

This is a controversial move. Most investors want to see large pharma companies excel at both internal R&D and marketing (Roche, for instance) and use M&A only to plug gaps or drive growth. As it happens, though, that's much easier wanted than delivered, and many large drug companies have found that M&A is a more effective strategy (including JNJ and Pfizer) to maintain growth.

For my part, while I would agree that a weak internal R&D effort is problematic, I think JNJ (and Roche) are both examples of how companies can effectively use M&A to augment their own capabilities and build long-term competitiveness. At a minimum, Astellas has shown that it can market effectively in its addressed markets and there is always going to be a supply of companies/drugs that don't have the ability (or desire) to commercialize their own pipelines. Acquisitions and licensing have already helped Astellas become more international (Japan is now about one-third of sales versus close to 60% in 2013) and have also helped the company add oncology as an area of strength beyond its long-term internal core capabilities in urology and immunology.

I believe the key going forward is for Astellas to be realistic about what it is buying and what it will do with it. There's nothing wrong with buying a one-shot product, provided the acquisition price is reasonable, but it won't help sentiment if Astellas makes additional acquisitions where it tries to sell investors on the long-term potential of the technology, only to fail to develop follow-on pipeline candidates and once again shutter those efforts a few years down the road.

The Opportunity

I expect that sales will hit a near-term peak in fiscal 2019 (calendar 2H'18 to 1H'19) as patent expirations hit the top line, but I expect sales to rebound on the back of Xtandi and the pipeline such that the company can regain that peak level around 2022/2023 and deliver long-term sales growth of around 1% to 2%. Xtandi has to do well in the pre-chemo setting and the company needs positive results from the PROSPER trial for that to work out. As for the pipeline, I'm not expecting home runs and I'm not expecting 100% success, but I think that delivering on the “singles” and “doubles” in the pipeline with industrial-typical success rates will be enough.

The company's future licensing and M&A activity is a major unknown. The company's balance sheet gives management a lot of options and I expect more details. I will be particularly curious to see whether the company prioritizes late-stage/approved assets or tries again to buy its way into “platform” technologies that would theoretically support a long run of pipeline candidate development.

I'm not worried about the margins here. Management has already driven gross margins up from the high 60%'s into the mid-70%s, and I don't see much additional upside. I expect SG&A spending to remain fairly consistent (as a percentage of sales), but I think R&D spending could decline a bit from here. All told, operating margin could stay above 20%, but I don't see huge incremental upside. I do expect some modest improvement in asset efficiency, though, so I think Astellas will see FCF margins move into the high teens, supporting long-term FCF growth in the neighborhood of 4%.

The Bottom Line

Discounted back, those Astellas cash flows support a fair value about 10% to 15% above today's price. That's not a bad return, but then the shares have been weak on trial disappointments and worries about Xtandi's growth potential. Looking ahead, clinical trial disappointments are still a risk, as are Xtandi sales trends, but I think many investors will be more concerned that Astellas will fritter away capital on bad deals. Seeing as how the company seems to be orienting itself toward more external research (where it tries to pick/buy winners), that's a legitimate concern, but I think the skepticism here is at a point where long-term investors may want to take a closer look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY.

