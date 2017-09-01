Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Strong Upside Potential Despite Recent Heatstroke Stumble

Note: Opinions presented in the below article may be speculative in nature, and readers should perform their own research before arriving at a decision to buy or sell.



By: J. Huang, C. Hsu



On July 26, 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) received a complete response letter (NYSE:CRL) from the FDA for one of its most anticipated drug indications since Bendeka: Ryanodex for external heat stroke (EHS). Ryanodex is Eagle’s reformulation of dantrolene sodium, a skeletal muscle relaxant currently approved for malignant hyperthermia (MH). Given Ryanodex’s neuroprotective properties and rapid reconstitution/administration, Eagle hoped to extend an indication to EHS.



There are currently no drugs on the market for EHS, and in addition to solidifying a significant source of revenue for the company, an approval would have signaled to investors that Eagle was more than just a one-trick pony. That day, EGRX fell 33.4% to $46.62/share from $70.04/share - the CRL was without question a letdown.



Despite this setback, however, we believe that Eagle, with its stock price currently hovering between the low and mid-50s, is undervalued with strong growth potential. The security of cash flow conferred by Bendeka royalties supplemented with growing sales of Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia MH, a diverse pipeline composed of fast-moving clinical trials, and long-term upside from the recent purchase of Arsia Therapeutics generate confidence in EGRX’s ability to both overcome recent setbacks and drive growth.



Bouncing back from the EHS CRL



Upon receiving news of the CRL, Eagle announced on August 9, 2017 in their Q2 earnings call that they had requested a Type A meeting with the FDA (to be scheduled within 30 days of request) which is an urgent meeting held to aid an otherwise stalled product. Though the FDA has the ability to deny or grant a request for a meeting within 14 days of the request, the FDA states that “denials will be based on a substantive reason, not merely on the absence of a minor element”. For instance, “a meeting can be denied because it is premature for the stage of product development.” We believe that Eagle has strong reason for the meeting given the receipt of the CRL despite following the FDA’s recommended steps regarding Ryanodex. There has been no additional update on EHS since the earnings call, but we believe that investor confidence will recover after the Type A meeting establishes a clear path forward.



The CRL was likely prompted by the low 34 patient accrual (17 each in control and experimental arms), which was a result of human stampedes during the 2015 Hajj. According to Eagle, at that point the FDA provided Eagle with two recommended options: “Go back to the Hajj the following year, or [to] file with 34 patients and add more to the animal work.” Eagle chose the latter, producing promising results, but unexpectedly still received a CRL. The worst case scenario that could result from the Type A meeting is the FDA’s insistence on additional clinical data from the next Hajj (Aug 2018, relatively simple trial design, 4 sites over 4 days), delaying time to market by ~2 years. We are skeptical of this outcome as the FDA would be going back on their earlier guidance for an alternative to repeating the Hajj trial.



That being said, it was reported that the FDA requested that an additional clinical trial be conducted for Ryanodex in EHS. A more likely scenario could be a request to complete another trial, but not necessarily at the 2018 Hajj. Without question, the Hajj trials would have benefited from a larger accrual and more complete follow-up.



While primary outcomes based on the low accrual (n=34) were promising, there was not enough data to report on secondary and other pre-specified endpoints that required data collection over the study-specified 72-hour hospitalization period due to the stampede forcing transfers out of the emergency department (only 4 of 34 enrolled patients stayed for full follow-up). Thus, it would not be surprising if the FDA requested another trial to not only expand accrual numbers, but also collect data on secondary and other pre-specified endpoints missing from the first trial. Depending on details of the Type A meeting with the FDA, and if the trial does not have to be held during the Hajj, Eagle could quickly and easily complete the trial well before next year’s Hajj. Finally, there is the small chance that upon further negotiation with the FDA during the meeting, the drug becomes approved.



Being dealt a CRL is often accompanied by an investor scare, and that was certainly reflected in Eagle’s mid-summer stock drop. However, having taken a look at the basics of Eagles’ situation, we feel the worst for Ryanodex for EHS is already behind us, and results from the Type A meeting will provide certainty and a path towards remedy that may be much less intensive than investors may believe.



Eagle’s cash flows from Bendeka and Ryanodex provide solid runway for the company



Unlike many small cap (<$1B) biotech/pharma companies, Eagle has entered the cash-flow positive territory from its sales of Bendeka, Ryanodex, and other smaller products, logging $50M in total product revenues in the most recent quarter alone. With guidance of $50-53M for SG&A and $26-30M for R&D in FY17, we believe that Eagle’s revenue stream safely covers the company’s foreseeable burn rate and provides a solid runway for future product development and launches.



In addition, the management’s decision to perform a levered buyback of its shares signals management’s confidence of the company’s near-term financial position, and will in effect lower WACC and improving share valuation while not compromising resources for growth. As of Eagle’s Q2 Earnings release, Eagle had completed $62M of its original $75M share repurchase program since its commencement in August 2016, and the company is now expanding the repurchase by $100M. With a consistent and promising record so far (as detailed through its 10-Q filings pursuant to Rule 10b-18), and a concurrently announced $150M Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (of which $50M has been drawn), we are confident that management will follow through with its repurchase goals to deliver value to shareholders.



That being said, with the recently delayed Ryanodex for EHS, it becomes priority to ensure that Eagle’s cash cow, Bendeka, remains a continued driver of the company’s vitality. Early in 2015, Eagle struck a deal with Teva for a reformulation of Treanda (bendamustine), a nitrogen mustard gas-derived chemotherapy first developed in the 1960s in Germany. Treanda is currently approved for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). Eagle’s reformulation of the drug changed the powder form of Treanda into a ready-to-dilute (RTD) liquid form, providing a tenfold reduction in infusion volume as well as decreasing patient infusion time to 10 minutes from 30-60 minutes with Treanda. Later in 2015, Eagle’s formulation was approved as Bendeka for both CLL and B-cell NHL.



Since then, Bendeka has experienced rapid conversion from Treanda and currently has 96% of Treanda’s market share, significantly outperforming consultant projections of 30-50% (Source: Cowen 2017). Bendeka additionally received a unique J-code effective January 1, 2017, triggering an increase of royalties from Bendeka sales to 25% from 20%.



These series of events have solidified Bendeka as a stable cash cow for Eagle, bringing in $91MM in its first year on the market in 2016. Teva has projected Treanda/Bendeka sales of $600-660MM in 2017, and thus would generate projected royalties of at least $144MM for Eagle. So far, Eagle seems to be on track with this projection with growing royalty revenues of $34MM in Q1 2017, and $35MM Q2.



All said, there continue to be concerns for the future of Eagle’s main revenue stream. First, there is the worry of generics, particularly since the FDA refused to grant 7-year market exclusivity despite providing orphan drug status to Bendeka. Eagle remains positive on this aspect, however, with Teva’s composition of matter patent for bendamustine hydrochloride lasting until 2026. At that point, Eagle should be prepared to defend generic bendamustine entry with large market share as well as further differentiation from generics with its reformulation and unique J-code.



A key question that arose during the Q2 earnings call centered on Teva’s potential sell-off of its oncology division to relieve their debt burden. Indeed, Intas Pharmaceuticals has reportedly offered $1.5B for Teva’s women’s health, oncology, and pain management divisions in Europe. According to Eagle CEO Scott Tariff, the contract would likely remain intact, and in our opinion with Treanda/Bendeka sales contributing to about 60% of Teva Oncology’s revenue (the rest being largely composed of generic drugs) it would only be in the purchasing company’s best interest to continue to fuel Treanda/Bendeka sales.



No news is good news, pending news may be good news



The next catalyst event for Eagle is the PDUFA date of October 30, 2017 for pemetrexed (trade name Alimta), Eli Lilly’s antifolate chemotherapy drug that is currently approved for first-line treatment of locally advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma, in combination with cisplatin. In 2016, Alimta had US sales of $1.1B.



Unlike other generics, Eagle's RTD formulation of pemetrexed would be the first liquid form of the drug, versus the original powdered form. This reformulation would lower preparation time as well as minimize room for error and potential hazards when reconstituting the powdered form of the drug.



In the past few months, management has been strangely quiet about pemetrexed, given the absence of a patent lawsuit from Lilly to protect Alimta from Eagle’s generic. Presenter conferences have provided few details, with the CEO describing a “fluid situation” regarding the potential lawsuit.



Pemetrexed would be the second major drug to go through the 505(NYSE:B)(2) regulatory pathway after Bendeka, and would also validate Eagle’s overarching strategic approach. With the PDUFA date approaching quickly in absence of any announced deal with Lilly, some investors are expecting Eagle to be sued by Lilly. According to the Hatch-Waxman act, however, when a 505(B)(2) application is filed for a particular patent, the patent holder has 45 days to file a patent infringement lawsuit that triggers a 30-month stay on the FDA’s ability to approve the 505(B)(2) application. For instance, when Eagle submitted the 505(B)(2) for what would become Bendeka on September 6, 2013, Teva quickly filed a patent infringement lawsuit on October 21, 2013, to trigger the 30-month stay. Interestingly, this 45-day time period for Eagle’s pemetrexed has long passed without any news of a lawsuit from Lilly, with the original 505(B)(2) submission in January 2017.



If Lilly has made a conscious decision not to sue, either they themselves are planning to launch a similar reformulation and plan to face off with Eagle in the market, or there may be talks of partnership in progress. Given the persistence that Lilly has had in defending Alimta from generics in the past, it seems unlikely that they are eager to face generics on the market. As for a potential partnership with Eagle, news of such an arrangement may surface within the next few months closer to the PDUFA date. It is conceivable to us that Eagle may present its Bendeka-Treanda arrangement as a basis for partnership, as conversion to Pemetrexed RTD leading up to the 2023 generic entry date may be a strategic pathway for Lilly to retain market share.



On a similar front, while the cost of the Arsia acquisition has already hit the books, Eagle has not yet announced any concrete plans regarding potential pipeline opportunities or pre-existing partnerships held by Arsia. Now called Eagle Biologics, Arsia Therapeutics holds proprietary viscosity-reducing technology focusing on reformulations of biologics, a natural extension from Eagle’s foothold in reformulating small molecules. Not much information has been announced to date, and an update may help drive share price growth as well.



Key downside risks to Eagle’s value



The many growth opportunities outlined above come with important downside risks as well. Eagle remains at risk of being sued by Lilly for infringement on pemetrexed, the Type A meeting regarding Ryanodex for EHS may yield more stringent development requirements, and Teva’s precarious financial situation may place Bendeka into new and unfamiliar hands. While these are all material risks that may trigger loss in value to EGRX, our diligence tells us that the benefits far outweigh the risks in each situation, and leaves us in a position of measured optimism.



Conclusion

Based on our analysis, we feel confident in Eagle’s upside opportunity despite recent setbacks and believe that Eagle is strategically positioned well in the regulatory and development landscapes and has a short but impressive track record of finding the shortest path to the highest market value and impact. The Street is awaiting many key updates from this company, any of which can trigger an uptick in investor confidence. We will wait to see how events unfold, and in the meantime we issue a Buy recommendation.