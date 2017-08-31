China Is A Catalyst To AMD's Radeon Instinct AI Processors

Nvidia has no public history of using contra-revenue. It might be easier for AMD to compete with Tesla GPUs than against Intel's Xeon processors.

Google, Tencent, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook are heavy buyers of Nvidia’s deep learning GPUs. However, it was only because AMD previously never had an answer to Tesla GPUs.

Nvidia gladly welcomed AMD’s Threadripper but it won't do so for Radeon Instinct. Datacenters can optimize Infinity Fabric using AMD GPU and CPU.

Baidu, Tencent, JD.com are new customers for AMD's EPYC server/datacenter processors. Chinese firms can also boost AMD’s entry in GPU deep learning acceleration.

I said China is pivotal toward the success of Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) EPYC comeback bid in server processors. Chinese firms like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and JD.com’s (NASDAQ:JD) backing of EPYC for their datacenters could also lead to them supporting AMD’s first GPU accelerator for datacenter and deep learning, the Radeon Instinct.

China’s government expects its nation’s artificial intelligence industries to be worth $59 billion by 2025. China's patriotic aim to displace the U.S. as the leader in AI is a long-term tailwind for AMD. Chinese firms will need both EPYC and Radeon Instinct to accelerate development of their AI services.

Unlike Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that are customers of Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) deep learning GPUs, China’s search engine/digital advertising leader Baidu decided to be AMD’s first partner for Radeon Instinct accelerators. Radeon Instinct is AMD’s first real answer to Nvidia’s Tesla GPUs for deep learning. Nvidia gladly welcomed the release of Threadripper, but I don’t think it will celebrate AMD’s EPYC + Radeon Instinct package for datacenters.

Baidu likely did its due diligence and made its own real world tests. Baidu believed AMD’s claim that its Radeon Instinct MI25 could deliver superior performance per watt than Tesla P100 GPUs.

What’s In It For AMD

Nvidia’s perceived leadership in deep learning/machine learning processors is why its datacenter and automotive segments now generate more than $550 million in quarterly revenue. Dr. Lisa Su wants Radeon GPUs to also enjoy the same level of success.

Yes, having been in business for many years, Nvidia will remain the go-to choice for deep learning GPU accelerators. However, AMD’s first top-of-the-line GPU for deep learning, the Vega-based Radeon Instinct MI25, can already do 24.6 TFLOPS on FP16. AMD was a little late to the GPU-centric AI party but it showed it can dance.

From Zero To Hero

AMD is essentially starting from zero when it comes to deep learning processors. However, the support of Baidu and other Chinese companies could be pivotal toward AMD also doing $250 million (my guesstimate) in quarterly revenue from AI/deep learning graphics accelerators/processors.

The Instinct MI25 is already a competent challenger to Tesla P100. AMD’s upcoming 7-nm Navi Radeon Instinct version could even be more impressive.

Baidu isn’t a lone wolf for AMD’s rookie Radeon GPUs for datacenters and deep learning. China’s largest cloud computing firm, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Cloud previously signed-up last year to buy Radeon Pro GPU accelerators for its global datacenters. Alibaba Cloud launched is artificial intelligence platform last March.

Alibaba will likely choose the Radeon Instinct over Nvidia's Tesla for its AI/deep learning platform. If it wanted Nvidia's products, it would not have signed up to buy Radeon Pro GPUs last year.

AMD’s move to challenge Nvidia in deep learning/artificial intelligence/data center acceleration is judicious. Like Google and Microsoft, Baidu and Alibaba are diversifying their business to include cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

Tractica expects software revenue from artificial intelligence services to hit $59.8 billion by 2020. Revenue from AI services is like oil. Baidu, Tencent, and Google still have to buy the hardware to extract that oil.

Nvidia’s big lead on AI/deep learning processors is largely why its stock has a disproportionately higher Price/Sales valuation than AMD. NVDA touts a P/S of 11.91 while AMD’s P/S is only 2.59. I hope Baidu and Alibaba’s trust of Radeon GPUs for their datacenters will inspire hedge fund managers, institutional and retail investors to give AMD a higher valuation.

AMD’s bad fundamentals should not dispel the truth that AMD is the only one capable of hurting Nvidia’s GPU deep learning platform. AMD is not like the boxing newbie McGregor who went on to challenge the 49-0 legend Mayweather. Since 2006’s acquisition of ATI Technologies, AMD has been deeply involved in GPUs. AMD can hurt Nvidia when given an opening.

My Takeaway

AMD and Nvidia revel in a duopoly over gaming/productivity GPUs. They can also enjoy a duopoly on GPU-accelerated artificial intelligence services. The Radeon Instinct MI25 already touts competitive performance. AMD can eventually catch up with Nvidia in AI-centric processors. A little help from Chinese cloud computing giants like Baidu and Alibaba can accelerate AMD’s rise in deep learning processors.

Fighting for the datacenter GPU accelerators market should also help AMD take back more market share in discrete GPUs from Nvidia. Jon Peddie’s chart below shows that even without Vega and Radeon Instinct, AMD still gained market share in Q2 2017. Selling GPUs for the datacenter/AI/deep learning industries can help AMD gradually gain 40% of the discrete video card business.

Further, Nvidia has cross-licensed its GPU IP to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) but it cannot make x86 processor like AMD can. Going forward, AMD’s AI/deep learning strategy is boosted by its EPYC + Radeon Instinct GPU package. Even Intel cannot do this since it has no discrete GPU product. AMD's key advantage is that datacenters can optimize seamless performance from its CPU cores and GPU cores for Infinity Fabric. Like Epyc CPUs, Vega GPUs use Infinity Fabric. It's obvious that an Intel Xeon Phi + Nvidia Tesla GPU isn't going to offer the same advantage of Infinity Fabric using AMD CPU+GPU.

Supermicro already has EPYC server products for AI/machine learning. Any Chinese firm could just add some Radeon Instinct GPUs to them and they already have cheaper alternatives to Nvidia’s $149,000 DGX-1 Tesla V100.

Intel is promoting its Nvidia-licensed integrated Processor Graphics for deep learning inference acceleration. AMD is the master of the APU. It can also add integrated Vega GPUs on its AI hardware design. The Radeon Instinct MI25 can do the deep learning continuous training. The embedded Vega GPUs can focus on applying the new learned capabilities.

I am long AMD and NVDA and I rate them both as a buy.

